Since The Voice premiered in 2011, a panel of superstar coaches have turned their rotating chairs for aspiring singers to add to their team of artists, judging them solely on their voice, not looks. Hosted by Carson Daly, the Emmy Award-winning series features four stages of competition beginning with the Blind Auditions, followed by the Battle Rounds, Knockouts and finally, the Live Performance Shows. Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are among the various chart-topping performers who have served as coaches on the NBC show, mentoring and advising their teams to help them ultimately be crowned the winner of The Voice.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO