Clayton News Daily
'The Voice' Has Seen Some Serious Talent! Get to Know Every Champion of the NBC Competition Series
Since The Voice premiered in 2011, a panel of superstar coaches have turned their rotating chairs for aspiring singers to add to their team of artists, judging them solely on their voice, not looks. Hosted by Carson Daly, the Emmy Award-winning series features four stages of competition beginning with the Blind Auditions, followed by the Battle Rounds, Knockouts and finally, the Live Performance Shows. Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are among the various chart-topping performers who have served as coaches on the NBC show, mentoring and advising their teams to help them ultimately be crowned the winner of The Voice.
Who Went Home and Who Made It Through Tonight on 'The Voice' Battle Rounds
There have been some major surprises during the Battle Rounds on season 22 of The Voice with Blake Shelton stealing one of the artists his wife Gwen Stefani wanted to save. Tonight, the fun continued for the third night as the coaches paired their artists against each other in singing duets to see who would make it to the Knockout Rounds.
‘The Voice’ Battles: 3 Great Performances From Night 3 (VIDEO)
Season 22 of The Voice carries onward as Battle Rounds continue and in the latest episode, hope for some competitors is disappearing as they face-off against fellow team members. Coaches Gwen Stefani, John Legend, Blake Shelton, and Camila Cabello are once again joined by Battle Advisors Sean Paul (Team Gwen),...
Here's Who Went Home on 'Dancing With the Stars' Tonight
This week on Dancing with the Stars has already been off to a chaotic start, with the sudden and shocking withdrawal of Selma Blair from the competition. But the show must go on for the remaining 11 pairs, as the blasts from the past continued with a throwback to prom, along with an old-fashioned dance marathon for extra points. By the end, we were left wondering who was voted out of the competition.
Selma Blair on Withdrawing from ‘DWTS’: ‘My Heart Is Broken in the Best Way’
Actress Selma Blair (Cruel Intentions) defied expectations when she joined the Season 31 cast of Dancing With the Stars. The actress, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018, opted to leave the dance competition reality series in its 5th week, citing concerns for her health. After the announcement was...
Fans Are Freaking Out Over Video of Usher Serenading 'Insecure' Actress Issa Rae
Picture this: you’re in Las Vegas getting serenaded by the one and only Usher. It sounds like a teenage dream, but it was the reality for Issa Rae, who was invited on stage for an up close and personal experience while attending the R&B singer’s residency show at Park MGM over the weekend.
John Stamos Chokes Up Discussing Bob Saget in 'The Drew Barrymore Show' Preview
Ever since Bob Saget's death earlier this year, his former co-star and good friend John Stamos has been one of the most vocal celebrities when it comes to keeping his memory alive. Now, in a preview shared by The Drew Barrymore Show on Instagram of an upcoming episode airing this...
‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’: Ashley Nicole Black Exits After 3 Seasons
Actor/writer Ashley Nicole Black is leaving HBO‘s A Black Lady Sketch Show after three years. Her exit was announced by show creator/co-star Robin Thede on October 18, the same day the series announced A Black Lady Sketch Show Season 4 had officially begun production. “We are forever indebted to...
‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Casey Woods Says He ‘Hasn’t Walked in 4 Months’ After On-Set Injury
Bachelor in Paradise ended on a less-than-idyllic note for cast member Casey Woods. The reality star, who entered The Bachelor world during Season 18 of The Bachelorette, had a particularly dramatic exit from Season 8. During the October 17 episode, after informing castmate Brittany Galvin that newcomer Peter Izzo was...
Michelle Pfeiffer Shares Video of Her Perfect Day Getting Lost in Central Park
Marvel heroine Michelle Pfeiffer spent some free time getting lost in Central Park, and she took her Instagram followers along for the dreamy ride. The greenery and floral backdrops still persisting in the early fall day boasted a fairytale setting, especially with the soothing sound of running water throughout, in the video Pfeiffer shared on Instagram, giving her followers a little glimpse into her day in New York City.
Len Goodman Is Almost Unrecognizable in This Throwback Photo from 1970
Len Goodman is one of the most recognizable faces of the ballroom dancing scene. He helped pioneer both Dancing with the Stars and its British counterpart Strictly Come Dancing, which brought the intricate art of ballroom dance into mainstream living rooms every week. But once upon a time, Len was...
