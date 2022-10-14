Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel crowns winner of annual Wiener Dog Races
Batavia, N.Y. — Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel crowned Louie the 2022 winner of their annual Wiener Dog Races on Sunday. Louie the wiener dog bested 47 other dogs in a tightly contested competition. Both Louie and his owners received a Hotel and Restaurant Stay and Play at Batavia...
Irondequoit Town Board member claims supervisor broke her wrist
Irondequoit, N.Y. — An Irondequoit Town Board member is accusing the town supervisor of breaking her wrist. Councilwoman Patrina Freeman said Supervisor Rory Fitzpatrick became combative with her during a town board meeting Sept. 21. Freeman said she broke her wrist when Fitzpatrick slammed a door on her, and...
Preparations underway for 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill
Pittsford, N.Y. — We're seven months away from the world's best golfers visiting the Rochester area for one of the world's most prestigious tournaments. Oak Hill Country Club in Pittsford will host the 105th PGA Championship May 15-21, 2023. The event will bring in fans from all over the...
Spirit Airlines lands in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — Travelers from Western New York now have a new option to get warmer destinations faster. Spirit Airlines is launching service at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport, offering daily nonstop flights to Orlando starting Wednesday morning. "It's just in time for families from Rochester to...
RPD celebrates new wave of future officers
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police Department hosted a ceremony to celebrate the graduation of eight students in the department's Workforce Development Program on Sunday. The recruits are now off to begin at the police academy, which is the next step in their journey to patrolling the streets of Rochester.
PAB releases monthly report for September
Rochester, N.Y. — The city's Police Accountability Board has released its monthly report for September. The board said it received 24 complains during the month, brining the total number to 177 since the board began accepting complaints in June. All 24 cases received in September are currently listed as...
Celebrating 10 years of green gardens
Rochester, N.Y. — Green Visions, a local workforce development program, has been helping at risk young adults gain work experience and job certifications for the last 10 years. Students turn vacant lots into gardens, tend the spaces, then sell the flowers they grow — learning valuable lessons along the...
Bright Spot: Raising money for Alzheimer's research
Rochester, N.Y. — Our bright spot shines on a reason to celebrate. This years "Walk to end Alzheimer's" raised nearly 250 thousand dollars or support and research programs. Nearly 15 hundred people walked at Frontier Field earlier this month breaking all previous records for attendance!. Donations are still being...
Police investigating death on Ravine Avenue
UPDATE: Police have identified the body as Tracy Bellanca, 35, of Perinton, who had been reported missing earlier Sunday. Rochester, N.Y. — Police are investigating a death on the city's northwest side. The Rochester Police Department and Monroe County Sheriff's Office were investigating Sunday night on Ravine Avenue, just...
RG&E customers out of patience with higher bills
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Gas and Electric customers are saying enough is enough, as they grow frustrated with increasingly high energy bills. Public hearings were set to wrap up Tuesday over a proposed rate hike, as lawmakers investigate whether the hike is justified. And while the company wants people...
Dave and Busters holds Disability Awareness Family Fun Day
Henrietta, N.Y. — Dave and Busters in Marketplace Mall held a Disability Awareness Family Fun Day on Sunday. They opened one hour early with the music on low and house lights adjusted so local kids could enjoy the gaming experience while helping those with sensory issues. The next Disability...
Missing Perinton woman found dead in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office has identified Tracy Bellanca, 35, of Perinton, as the body found Sunday on Ravine Avenue. Bellanca had been reported missing around 3 p.m. Sunday after she had not been seen for approximately two days. Police found her body about five hours...
'Unidos for a Cause' event in Rochester raises funds to help those in Puerto Rico
Rochester, N.Y. — Puerto Ricans United in the Distance hosted 'Unidos for a Cause' fundraising event on Sunday. The event raised funds for people currently in Puerto Rico, and families arriving in Rochester to escape the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona. Those attending the event were able to enjoy live...
Rochester Police looking for suspects in gunpoint robbery at Rite Aid
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police say the Rite Aid on Portland Avenue was robbed at gunpoint Sunday afternoon. Police say at least one armed suspect had fled the location with an undisclosed amount of cash and store items before they arrived at the scene. Nobody was injured in the...
Bright Spot: Supporting the Boys & Girls Clubs
Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on the Taco Bell Foundation and its support of Boys & Girls Clubs across the country, including Rochester. The foundation presented a check Monday for more than $21,000 to support local programs for young people. "This is something that we greatly need...
Cool October pattern fades
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - October has been a very cool month in WNY. In fact, this cool stretch of air goes back into September. The last 8 days of September all featured below normal warmth and only 4 days this month have experienced above normal warmth. Take a look at...
PETA protests outside Wegmans in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — A protest happened Monday outside the Wegmans on East Avenue. Animal rights activists demonstrated against Plainville Farms. The protesters say there are documented incidents of animal cruelty against birds. Wegmans released a statement saying the animal abuse video captured at the Pennsylvania turkey farms is deeply...
NYS DOT looking for plow drivers ahead of winter
Rush, N.Y. — It's mid-October now, but snowplows will be out on local roads before you know it. Winter weather is approaching, and the New York State Department of Transportation is already preparing trucks, filling salt piles and training new employees on plowing the roads safely and efficiently. The...
Massive four-alarm fire at warehouse facility in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — Crews are on the scene of a massive four-alarm fire at a warehouse facility on Leighton Avenue Sunday night. Crews say there is heavy fire throughout the building, but no injuries are being reported. The flame was controlled and prevented from spreading to other buildings. Leighton...
RG&E rates may increase amid inconsistent billing
Rochester, N.Y. — People are outraged after Rochester Gas and Electric and NYSEG filed for a rate hike request. If approved, customers could see nearly 10 dollars added to their monthly bills. Most customers say they can't afford another skyrocketing bill with with record high inflation, and the cost...
