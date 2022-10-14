ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Clayton News Daily

Three Big Questions for the Pistons This Season

Here are the three biggest questions facing the Detroit Pistons. If the Pistons are going to take a step up, it will be due to players they drafted. Detroit had two first-rounders last time around, with Jaden Ivey’s explosiveness possibly adding some excitement to the franchise. Jalen Duren could bring a powerful presence to the team.
DETROIT, MI
Ahead of season opener, Atlanta Hawks staff hosts coaching clinic

Before NBA opening night Wednesday for the Hawks, the coaching staff gave back to a community of coaches on Monday evening with its 11th annual Atlanta Hawks Coaches Clinic presented by adidas. Coach Nate McMillan and the Hawks Basketball Academy welcomed 125 local coaches to help them improve as coaches...
ATLANTA, GA
Beats by Dre Signs Bronny James to Company-First NIL Deal

Beats by Dre announced a new partnership on Monday, this time with the son of NBA star LeBron James. Bronny James, who is a senior at Sierra Canyon School in Los Angeles, becomes the first high school athlete to sign an NIL deal with the company. It’s only fitting that...
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB League Championship Series 2022 TV Schedule

In the National League, the San Diego Padres knocked off the No. 1 seed and favored Los Angeles Dodgers, and the Philadelphia Phillies dispatched the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves. The best-of-seven game League Championship Series begin Tuesday with the Phillies at the Padres on FS1. Fox and FS1...

