scttx.com
Kaitlyn Simone Hewitt
Kaitlyn attended Center High School and was in her senior year. Kaitlyn participated with the girls' tennis team. Kaitlyn’s hobbies included watching soccer and participating in the Culinary Arts Department at Center High School. Go Riders!. Balloon Release: In remembrance of Kaitlyn Hewitt’s 18th birthday, there will be a...
scttx.com
TAGHS Hosting Genealogy Event
October 18, 2022 - Timpson Area Genealogy and Heritage Society, in conjunction with Texas State Genealogy Society and Waco Genealogy Library, will host a statewide genealogy event, "Shedding Light On Your Family Tree," Friday, October 21 from 9am until 6pm. Interested members of the public who wish to participate may...
scttx.com
15th Annual Health and Fitness Fair Presented by Cline Family Medicine
October 18, 2022 - The Health and Fitness Fair is next Friday, October 28th from 9:00am until 2:30pm at the Windham Civic Center. There will be a lot of health related information; Cline’s Family Medicine will be offering Flu Shots. Come for lunch. The Center High School Culinary Arts students will be selling healthy box lunches for $12.00 between 11:00am and 1:00pm. Watch food demonstrations, play jeopardy, ride the smoothie bike, test the distracted driver simulator and much more.
scttx.com
New Life Community Event Trunk or Treat
October 22, 2022 - New Life Community Event Trunk or Treat on Sunday, October 30, 2022 at 4pm to 6pm in the New Life Church parking lot located at 822 Hurst St., Center, TX 75935. Many Churches and community services are joining in to provide a Safe Trunk or Treat...
scttx.com
Sandoval Crowned 2022 Tenaha Homecoming Queen
October 18, 2022 - (Photo Albums: Parade, Coronation) - Tenaha High School crowned their 2022 Homecoming Queen during festivities held Saturday, October 15. Crowned queen was Angelica Sandoval. The Tenaha Tigers competed against the Alto Yellowjackets and following a hard fought battle, the Tigers defeated the Yellowjackets 43-42. Congratulations Queen...
scttx.com
Carriston Hendricks to Speak at the October Lunch and Learn
October 17, 2022 - October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, an annual campaign to raise awareness of breast cancer and fund research, treatments and a cure. Carriston Hendricks, a Certified Family Nurse Practitioner and owner of Priority Family Healthcare, will be the speaker for the October Lunch and Learn. The October Lunch and Learn will be Wednesday, October 26th at noon at the AgriLife Extension Office located at 266 Nacogdoches Street.
scttx.com
New Life Church Presents All New “Scare Tactics”
October 18, 2022 - Performances are Sunday, October 23 at 6pm and Monday through Thursday, October 24 - 27 at 7pm nightly. Scare Tactics is an annual production by New Life Church now in its 11th year. The production includes live action drama, video scenes, costumes, make-up, lights, sound effects, interaction with the audience, and a short gospel message.
scttx.com
This Week in Shelby County Football: Week 9
All five Shelby County varsity football teams took wins this past week. The Center Roughriders are now 5-2 overall. They have a 2-1 record in District 8 4A-2 conference action. They hosted the Van Vandals and took a 63-21 win. This week the ‘Riders travel to Carthage on Friday, October 21, 2022 for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Bulldogs Stadium. Carthage is 8-0 after winning 49-0 over the Eagles at Rusk on Friday.
scttx.com
Mammograms, Blood Donation Appointment Times Still Available for Health Fair
October 17, 2022 - The 15th Annual Health and Fitness Fair, Presented by Cline Family Medicine, is just a week away. There are still a few appointment times available for a mammogram. Contact Tera at the AgriLife Extension Offices at 598-7744. Mobile Mammogram Units are sponsored by Trinity Mother Frances...
scttx.com
Center Middle School Fall Portraits/Yearbook Sales
October 18, 2022 - Center Middle School fall portraits are scheduled for Friday, October 21. Order forms will be sent home with students this week. CMS 2022 yearbooks are on sale now. 86 page - full color - hardback book filled with memories of school events. Cost is just $25 and the early sales deadline is December 16th. Order forms will be sent home soon. Forms are also available at the CMS office and from yearbook sponsor, Jessica Gurley.
scttx.com
TAGHS Hosts Program on Physical Therapy
October 17, 2022 - Timpson Area Genealogy and Heritage Society invites the public to join its members Wednesday, October 19, at 2PM for a program quite a bit different from our normal meetings. Morgan Kenney, who holds a doctorate in physical therapy, will share exercises and techniques to help people remain mobile and energized as they age. There is no charge for this program!
scttx.com
Joaquin VFD Weekly Report for Oct. 9-15
October 17, 2022 - After 2 consecutive busy weeks, the Joaquin Volunteer Fire Department is glad to report a slight drop in call volume for the week of October 9th through 15th. Here’s a summary of the weeks events. Starting off early on Sunday morning, the JVFD received a...
scttx.com
Rider Tennis Team Wins Quarterfinal Round, Advances to Region Semifinals
October 19, 2022 - The Rider Tennis Team won in the Conference 4A Region Quarterfinal round of playoffs against Madisonville on October 18 at the Livingston High School tennis courts. The team will travel to compete in the Region Semifinals in Bryan College Station on Thursday, October 20 and Friday, October 21.
scttx.com
Sheriff Reports Arrest of Two in Theft Case; Recovers 35 Items
October 18, 2022 - Sheriff Kevin W. Windham reports the arrest of Avery Brown, 27, of Huntsville and Raina Baker, 32, of Center, for theft in regards to an incident that occurred on October 14, 2022, in Timpson. On October 14, 2022, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies took a...
scttx.com
Nacogdoches Livestock Exchange Market Report for Oct. 13
Nacogdoches Livestock Exchange, LLC hosts a sale every Thursday at 11:30am. Office Manager is Lynnelle McElroy. Owners are Barry Hughes, Jeremy Henigan, Daniel Coats, Tim Coats, and Robert Fea. For more information, call 936-564-8661.
scttx.com
Boil Water Notice for Denning Rural Water System
Due to a break in a line, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has required the Denning Rural Water System PWS # 2030004 to notify ALL customers on FM 354, New Hope Community, FM 1196, and 21 W of the Water Plant to boil their water prior to consumption (eg., washing hands/ face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc). Children, seniors and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.
