October 18, 2022 - Center Middle School fall portraits are scheduled for Friday, October 21. Order forms will be sent home with students this week. CMS 2022 yearbooks are on sale now. 86 page - full color - hardback book filled with memories of school events. Cost is just $25 and the early sales deadline is December 16th. Order forms will be sent home soon. Forms are also available at the CMS office and from yearbook sponsor, Jessica Gurley.

