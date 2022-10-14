When NVIDIA reached out to ask if we wanted to try the new RTX 4090 GPU, we almost said “no.” Most of our readers are photographers, and most photo editing simply doesn’t require a top-tier GPU. But we did say “yes” because we wanted to answer a different, more relevant question: do photo editors need a GPU at all? And if so, how much do you need to spend to get top-notch photo editing performance?

