Read full article on original website
Related
petapixel.com
Apple’s New iPad Pro Features a Better Pen Experience and the M2 Chip
Apple has announced a set of new iPads including a new iPad Pro powered by the M2 chip. It features a new Apple pencil “hover” experience, ProRes video capture, and support for WiFi 6E. The standout feature of the new iPad is, in Apple tradition, performance. The company...
petapixel.com
RED and Fujifilm Users Can Now Send Video from the Camera to the Cloud
Adobe’s Frame.io team has announced new Camera to Cloud (C2C) integrations with Red and Fujifilm, allowing for immediate and real-time uploading to Frame.io, where the footage may be edited, annotated, and approved remotely. Frame.io, which was acquired by Adobe in August of 2021 and saw its first major integration...
petapixel.com
Something is Strange with the Google Pixel 7 Pro’s Zoom Processing
The Google Pixel 7 Pro introduces a lot of new software tactics to get better images, particularly at various zoom levels. I did some detailed testing and noticed something curious with the zoom processing. How Google’s Super Res Zoom Works. For the uninitiated, Super Res Zoom is Google’s magic...
petapixel.com
Mirrorless Continues Its Inexorable Rise At the Expense of the DSLR
The death of the DSLR was always in the cards – as soon as Nikon and Canon entered the mirrorless fray in 2018 it was not a case of if, but when. However, what was perhaps not expected was the rapidity with which the sales rug would be pulled from beneath DSLR consumers’ feet. It’s all or nothing when it comes to mirrorless.
petapixel.com
Comparing the Pixel 7 Pro to Canon R5 Shows a Gap, But It’s Closing
Smartphone technology and sensor image quality have advanced so much in recent years that phone manufacturers are boasting photographs that can rival those taken by larger mirrorless and DSLR cameras. But is it true?. In this new six-minute video from Canadian photographer Kevin Raposo (also known as The Speedy Photographer),...
petapixel.com
Rotolight’s NEO 3 and AEOS 2 Pro Editions Boost Brightness and More
British LED lighting manufacturer Rotolight has announced a new Indiegogo campaign for Pro Editions of its most successful photo and video LED lights – the NEO 3 and AEOS 2. The updated Pro versions of these well-receicved LED lights will bring a plethora of new features and additional benefits to the system, giving users a boost to the lights performance and a much-improved workflow.
petapixel.com
UK Agency Orders Meta To Sell Giphy
Tech conglomerate Meta will lose its grip on at least one app it has taken over: Giphy. The United Kingdom’s Competition and Markets Authority rejected Meta’s appeal where it argued that gifs, and by extension Giphy, are too uncool to have a standalone app. The CMA (metaphorically) responded with a gif from The Office of Michael repeated shouting “no.”
petapixel.com
Adobe Lightroom Update Enhances AI Masks and Adaptive Presets
Adobe has announced new additions to the Lightroom suite, including AI-powered masking and better Adaptive Presets, which the company says will be rolling out to users this week. Adobe has updated Lightroom, Lightroom Classic, and the iOS, Android, iPadOS, and ChromeOS versions of the software as well as added new features to Adobe Camera RAW (ACR).
petapixel.com
Adobe Photoshop Update Improves Selections, Sharing, ACR, and More
Adobe has released what it calls a “major” update to Photoshop on desktop, Photoshop for iPad, and Photoshop for web. Adobe also announced “transformative new features in Adobe Camera Raw. Photoshop Desktop Updates. The most significant update to Photoshop comes with the Object Selection tool. The Object...
petapixel.com
The Mitakon 50mm T/1.0 Lens Completes Micro Four Thirds Lineup
Chinese lens manufacturer Zhong Yi Optics has announced the Mitakon Speedmaster 50mm T/1.0 Cine Lens, designed to be part of a lineup of Micro Four Thirds cine lenses. The fast T/1.0 aperture combined with a close minimum focusing distance and built-in nine-blade circular aperture mechanism produces what the company claims to be visually pleasing round and refined bokeh when used wide-open.
petapixel.com
The NVIDIA RTX 4090 is Amazing, and Photographers Should NOT Buy It
When NVIDIA reached out to ask if we wanted to try the new RTX 4090 GPU, we almost said “no.” Most of our readers are photographers, and most photo editing simply doesn’t require a top-tier GPU. But we did say “yes” because we wanted to answer a different, more relevant question: do photo editors need a GPU at all? And if so, how much do you need to spend to get top-notch photo editing performance?
Comments / 0