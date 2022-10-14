Read full article on original website
Russia appeals for evacuation ahead of battle for Ukraine's Kherson
KYIV (Reuters) -The new commander of Russian forces in Ukraine made a rare acknowledgment of the pressures they were under from Ukrainian offensives to retake southern and eastern areas that Moscow says it annexed just weeks ago.
Russia-Ukraine war live: hundreds of thousands without water or power; Russia warns of battle for Kherson in ‘very near future’
‘In the very near future, battle for Kherson will begin’, says Kremlin-installed administrator; Russian airstrikes cut power and water
Explainer-Why Venezuela's refugee exodus to the U.S. has been accelerating
Oct 18 (Reuters) - U.S. and Mexican authorities recently announced a new policy that would expel Venezuelans entering the U.S. land border back to Mexico, but allow up to 24,000 people from the country to apply for humanitarian entry into the United States by air.
UK foreign minister says beating of protester at Chinese consulate 'unacceptable'
LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Wednesday the treatment of a protester seen being pulled into the grounds of a Chinese consulate and beaten was "unacceptable", and the government was considering further action.
U.N. agency flags concern over mass Venezuelan expulsions from U.S
MEXICO CITY/CIUDAD JUAREZ, Oct 18 (Reuters) - As hundreds of Venezuelan migrants were expelled to Mexico from the United States under a new policy over the past week, the United Nations voiced concern that shelters were being overwhelmed, leaving families without places to stay in the dangerous border region.
