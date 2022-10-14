Read full article on original website
Russia's men in Kherson tell civilians to flee, pledge to repel looming Ukrainian attack
LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Russian-installed officials in the occupied Ukrainian city of Kherson said on Wednesday they were preparing to defend it from imminent Ukrainian attack and urged civilians to flee as soon as possible.
Netherlands to pull out of treaty protecting energy investments
AMSTERDAM, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The Netherlands will follow Spain in pulling out of the Energy Charter Treaty protecting investments in the sector, its energy ministry said on Wednesday.
Poland buy S.Korean rocket launchers after tank, howitzer sales
SEOUL, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Poland signed an agreement on Wednesday to buy 288 artillery rocket launchers in its latest arms deal with South Korea, following shipments of tanks and howitzers, as it ramps up weapons imports after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
