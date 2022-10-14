ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Reuters

Poland buy S.Korean rocket launchers after tank, howitzer sales

SEOUL, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Poland signed an agreement on Wednesday to buy 288 artillery rocket launchers in its latest arms deal with South Korea, following shipments of tanks and howitzers, as it ramps up weapons imports after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

