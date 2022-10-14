Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington UFO witness says cigar-shaped object was 300 feet longRoger MarshAuburn, WA
Two Men's Determination to Solve the Green River MurdersSam H ArnoldSeattle, WA
Learn to Forge in One Beginner Friendly ClassMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
4 Great Seafood Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Meet the most elusive fugitive in American historyIngram Atkinson
Related
KUOW
WTF is happening to Seattle fall?
Seattle shattered weather records again over the weekend with a high of 88 on Sunday. But even if you enjoy the sun, it’s hard to have fun when the air is full of wildfire smoke and ash. There are now three major wildfires burning on the West side of...
KUOW
RIP Eclipse: Seattle's bus-riding dog
Eclipse went for a walk, alone, one day in 2015 while his owner was out for a smoke. That walk led to a bus ride, and that bus ride led to a dog park. And the whole trip led local celebrity status for Eclipse, the black lab mix who rides the bus to a Seattle dog park.
q13fox.com
Seattle smashes record high by 16 degrees amid historic autumn heat event
SEATTLE - Halloween is just two weeks away, but those in Seattle were sweating as if it were time to light off Fourth of July fireworks over the weekend amid a historic heat event that left the temperature record books in tatters. A super-heated atmosphere from a strong ridge of...
idesignarch.com
European Style Villa On Lake Washington
Meydenbauer Bay Residence in Bellevue, Washington is a stunning Italian style villa on Lake Washington. Designed by Tom Kuniholm Architects, the home is a state of the art lakefront house, bridging formal to informal. The interior features European antiques which is also warmed by antique rugs and rich cypress paneling...
KUOW
Seattle weather is set to 'whipsaw' after an unusual start to fall
Just as Washington state land managers announced the fire season was ending, people around the Puget Sound region are choking on wildfire smoke. Then, we experienced a 20-degree swing in temperatures between Monday and Sunday's record-breaking heat — the latest day in the calendar year on record where the region was 80 degrees or warmer.
matadornetwork.com
This Luxurious Seattle Hotel Brings High Design and Unmatched Views To Downtown
After multiple delays and hours of listening to my seatmate complain about being stuck in the airport for 36 hours, I finally made it to Seattle, stepped outside, and embraced the immediate temperature difference from my home state of hot and humid Florida. I took in the city’s atmosphere on the drive to my hotel until I came to a halt. At first, I was confused as to why we had pulled up to a church.
KOMO News
Seattle reaches latest 80 degree day to date
SEATTLE, Wash. — As western Washington continues to be plagued by wildfire smoke, Seattle broke a longstanding calendar day heat record over the weekend, reaching 81 degrees on the latest day in a calendar year. The previous record was 80 degrees on October 14, 1961. This is the warmest...
Chronicle
Rain Finally on the Way to Western Washington, Cascade Mountains
After a weekend of heavy wildfire smoke, Seattle and the Cascade mountains can expect some relief this week — in the form of rain. From Friday through Sunday, Seattle is likely to see more rain than it's gotten over the last three and a half months combined, according to Dana Felton, meteorologist for the National Weather Service of Seattle. The region is expected to receive substantial rain on Friday, followed by light showers Saturday and more heavy rain on Sunday.
KUOW
'Fall arriving Friday.' Rain appears on the Northwest weather forecast
With rain and wind showing up on the Northwest weather forecast, the National Weather Service in Seattle is saying, "Fall arriving Friday." Not only rain, but more rain than has fallen on the region for more than three months. The Weather Service had previously indicated that rain would arrive in...
urbnlivn.com
Private mid-century in Bellevue’s historic Hilltop neighborhood
14811 SE 55th St in Bellevue is private mid-century retreat in Bellevue’s historic Hilltop community. In one of Washington’s first neighborhoods with underground electrical wires, this four bedroom, 2,190 square foot home sits on a large 1.2 acre lot with nothing but trees and the PNW surrounding it. Having just received a studs-out remodel, this home is ready for modern living in a mid-century layout.
kitsapdailynews.com
International performer brings musical talent and teaching to Silverdale
Kitsap County music house picks up where another left off. When Karl Moffit saw the need for a venue in Kitsap County where people could take music lessons, hear live concerts, purchase instruments or just grab a great coffee, he knew what to do. “I opened JK’s Music House about...
gigharbornow.org
KettleFish aims to bring good food in a casual setting to Gig Harbor location
It’s not just a clever name. The “kettle” in KettleFish, which recently opened on Pioneer Way in downtown Gig Harbor, refers to the seafood spot’s unique method of preparing its food. KettleFish employs a steam kettle cooking system, in which superheated steam is pumped into the...
Rise in pocket neighborhoods in Seattle comes with mixed reviews
SEATTLE — Pocket neighborhoods are popping up more and more across Seattle, and they are getting mixed reactions from neighbors and nearby residents. Finding the perfect place to live is no easy feat, especially when you've honed into one neighborhood. “It’s a community where people live and plan on...
idesignarch.com
Cozy Bungalow House With Simple Elegant Interiors
This small bungalow house in Bellevue, Washington features a simple elegant exterior and spacious front yard. Inside the home, the layout is very practical. The open living/dining area is tastefully decorated, and the entire house feels larger than its tiny size. The low maintenance landscaping makes the home the ultimate...
This Seattle Restaurant Serves The Best Pasta In Washington
Eat This, Not That! found the best pasta in every state.
The Most Fun I’ve Ever Had At A Museum
I only had one day to spend sightseeing in Seattle. I made the obligatory trip to the Pike Place Market to see them throwing fish and then I had the rest of the afternoon available. I was going to go on a ferry but it was cold, raining and windy (even for Seattle standards). Looking for other things to do, I asked our wonderful readers for suggestions before the trip. Here’s one of the replies.
Eclipse, the Seattle dog who rides the bus by herself, dies
Eclipse, the Seattle dog who took a bus by herself to go to the park, has died, according to her official Facebook page. According to mymodernnet.com, Eclipse started riding the bus in 2015, where she took the bus downtown to the dog park, making friends and getting exercise, before taking the bus back home.
Multiple wildfires erupt across western WA
A series of wildfires were started or re-energized this past weekend as high heat and winds rocked western Washington with some of the driest weather conditions recorded in October in the state’s history. Much of the visible smoky air comes from the Bolt Creek Fire, which has been burning...
Seattle Wakeboarder Killed By Boat Pulling Him On Lake Washington, Cops Say
The 42-year-old victim died from his injuries, according to authorities.
westseattleblog.com
MISSING: Have you seen Jason?
11:57 PM MONDAY: That’s Jason, whose cousin Emily hopes you can help his family find him. Emily says Jason has been missing since October 5:. He was last seen taking the 165 metro bus from Kent, on his way to White Center. He often visited parks and churches in the West Seattle area in the night hours to walk but always returned home or texted us back. … He was last known to be at Fauntleroy Church on 9/27, but we are hoping that maybe he has visited familiar places in the meantime since he was missing.
Comments / 2