Seattle, WA

KUOW

WTF is happening to Seattle fall?

Seattle shattered weather records again over the weekend with a high of 88 on Sunday. But even if you enjoy the sun, it’s hard to have fun when the air is full of wildfire smoke and ash. There are now three major wildfires burning on the West side of...
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

RIP Eclipse: Seattle's bus-riding dog

Eclipse went for a walk, alone, one day in 2015 while his owner was out for a smoke. That walk led to a bus ride, and that bus ride led to a dog park. And the whole trip led local celebrity status for Eclipse, the black lab mix who rides the bus to a Seattle dog park.
SEATTLE, WA
idesignarch.com

European Style Villa On Lake Washington

Meydenbauer Bay Residence in Bellevue, Washington is a stunning Italian style villa on Lake Washington. Designed by Tom Kuniholm Architects, the home is a state of the art lakefront house, bridging formal to informal. The interior features European antiques which is also warmed by antique rugs and rich cypress paneling...
BELLEVUE, WA
KUOW

Seattle weather is set to 'whipsaw' after an unusual start to fall

Just as Washington state land managers announced the fire season was ending, people around the Puget Sound region are choking on wildfire smoke. Then, we experienced a 20-degree swing in temperatures between Monday and Sunday's record-breaking heat — the latest day in the calendar year on record where the region was 80 degrees or warmer.
SEATTLE, WA
matadornetwork.com

This Luxurious Seattle Hotel Brings High Design and Unmatched Views To Downtown

After multiple delays and hours of listening to my seatmate complain about being stuck in the airport for 36 hours, I finally made it to Seattle, stepped outside, and embraced the immediate temperature difference from my home state of hot and humid Florida. I took in the city’s atmosphere on the drive to my hotel until I came to a halt. At first, I was confused as to why we had pulled up to a church.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Seattle reaches latest 80 degree day to date

SEATTLE, Wash. — As western Washington continues to be plagued by wildfire smoke, Seattle broke a longstanding calendar day heat record over the weekend, reaching 81 degrees on the latest day in a calendar year. The previous record was 80 degrees on October 14, 1961. This is the warmest...
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Rain Finally on the Way to Western Washington, Cascade Mountains

After a weekend of heavy wildfire smoke, Seattle and the Cascade mountains can expect some relief this week — in the form of rain. From Friday through Sunday, Seattle is likely to see more rain than it's gotten over the last three and a half months combined, according to Dana Felton, meteorologist for the National Weather Service of Seattle. The region is expected to receive substantial rain on Friday, followed by light showers Saturday and more heavy rain on Sunday.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

'Fall arriving Friday.' Rain appears on the Northwest weather forecast

With rain and wind showing up on the Northwest weather forecast, the National Weather Service in Seattle is saying, "Fall arriving Friday." Not only rain, but more rain than has fallen on the region for more than three months. The Weather Service had previously indicated that rain would arrive in...
SEATTLE, WA
urbnlivn.com

Private mid-century in Bellevue’s historic Hilltop neighborhood

14811 SE 55th St in Bellevue is private mid-century retreat in Bellevue’s historic Hilltop community. In one of Washington’s first neighborhoods with underground electrical wires, this four bedroom, 2,190 square foot home sits on a large 1.2 acre lot with nothing but trees and the PNW surrounding it. Having just received a studs-out remodel, this home is ready for modern living in a mid-century layout.
BELLEVUE, WA
KING 5

Rise in pocket neighborhoods in Seattle comes with mixed reviews

SEATTLE — Pocket neighborhoods are popping up more and more across Seattle, and they are getting mixed reactions from neighbors and nearby residents. Finding the perfect place to live is no easy feat, especially when you've honed into one neighborhood. “It’s a community where people live and plan on...
SEATTLE, WA
idesignarch.com

Cozy Bungalow House With Simple Elegant Interiors

This small bungalow house in Bellevue, Washington features a simple elegant exterior and spacious front yard. Inside the home, the layout is very practical. The open living/dining area is tastefully decorated, and the entire house feels larger than its tiny size. The low maintenance landscaping makes the home the ultimate...
BELLEVUE, WA
BoardingArea

The Most Fun I’ve Ever Had At A Museum

I only had one day to spend sightseeing in Seattle. I made the obligatory trip to the Pike Place Market to see them throwing fish and then I had the rest of the afternoon available. I was going to go on a ferry but it was cold, raining and windy (even for Seattle standards). Looking for other things to do, I asked our wonderful readers for suggestions before the trip. Here’s one of the replies.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Multiple wildfires erupt across western WA

A series of wildfires were started or re-energized this past weekend as high heat and winds rocked western Washington with some of the driest weather conditions recorded in October in the state’s history. Much of the visible smoky air comes from the Bolt Creek Fire, which has been burning...
WASHINGTON STATE
westseattleblog.com

MISSING: Have you seen Jason?

11:57 PM MONDAY: That’s Jason, whose cousin Emily hopes you can help his family find him. Emily says Jason has been missing since October 5:. He was last seen taking the 165 metro bus from Kent, on his way to White Center. He often visited parks and churches in the West Seattle area in the night hours to walk but always returned home or texted us back. … He was last known to be at Fauntleroy Church on 9/27, but we are hoping that maybe he has visited familiar places in the meantime since he was missing.
SEATTLE, WA

