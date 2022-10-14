ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Guardian

UK inflation rises to 10.1% as energy bills and food prices increase

Inflation in the UK has risen above 10% for the second time this year as households come under mounting pressure from sky-high energy bills and rising food prices amid the cost of living crisis. The Office for National Statistics said the consumer prices index rose to 10.1% in September, returning...
The Guardian

UK government’s approach to waste crime ‘close to decriminalisation’

The government’s attitude to waste crime is “close to decriminalisation” as fines are so low, the chair of the Commons public accounts committee (Pac) has said. Organised criminals view the relatively tiny fines as a business expense, MPs have warned, as illegal waste dumping becomes a lucrative income stream for gangs.

