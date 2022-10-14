Read full article on original website
Related
Biden to lay out plan to complete emergency oil sales, support U.S. production
WASHINGTON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will announce a plan on Wednesday to sell off the last portion of his release from the nation's emergency oil reserve by year's end, and detail a strategy to refill the stockpile when prices drop, a senior administration official said.
New Jersey sues 5 oil companies, trade group over role in climate change
New Jersey is suing five oil and gas companies and a related trade association on accusations of lying to the public for decades over the relationship between the burning of fossil fuels and climate change.
UK inflation rises to 10.1% as energy bills and food prices increase
Inflation in the UK has risen above 10% for the second time this year as households come under mounting pressure from sky-high energy bills and rising food prices amid the cost of living crisis. The Office for National Statistics said the consumer prices index rose to 10.1% in September, returning...
UK government’s approach to waste crime ‘close to decriminalisation’
The government’s attitude to waste crime is “close to decriminalisation” as fines are so low, the chair of the Commons public accounts committee (Pac) has said. Organised criminals view the relatively tiny fines as a business expense, MPs have warned, as illegal waste dumping becomes a lucrative income stream for gangs.
UK consumer price inflation 10.1% in September - ONS
LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Britain's annual rate of consumer price inflation inched up to 10.1% in September, returning to a 40-year high hit in July, the Office for National Statistics said on Wednesday.
Hong Kong leader prioritises global talent, security in first policy address
HONG KONG, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Making his first policy address on Wednesday, Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee prioritised improving competitiveness and attracting more overseas talent, while also stressing the need to bolster national security in the Chinese ruled city.
Comments / 0