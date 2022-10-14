ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vidalia, GA

Oxford Makes Donation To SECCA

Oxford of Lyons presented Southeastern Early College and Career Academy (SECCA) with a $10,000 donation through the Oxford Foundation and a company-wide educational initiative. SECCA will use the money to support the partnership between SECCA and local business and industry, as well as celebrate student achievements. "We are so thankful...
LYONS, GA
22nd Sweet Onion Cheer Classic This Week!

The 22nd Annual Sweet Onion Cheer Classic will be held this Thursday and Friday at Parsons-Reid Gymnasium. The event, which again is sponsored by the Paul Thigpen Automotive Group, was originally scheduled for October 1st but had to be rescheduled due to potential weather associated with Hurricane Ian. "Due to...
VIDALIA, GA
TCHS Student Selected for State Advisory Council

Brantley Grace Smith, a student at Toombs County High School, has been selected to serve on State School Superintendent’s Richard Woods’ Student Advisory Council. Students are selected based on an application process, and typically, hundreds of students apply. Those selected will be expected to meet four times during the 2022-23 school term.
LYONS, GA
City of Vidalia Considering Roundabout At Loop Road

Work has already begun on the Lyons roundabout, and soon the City of Vidalia will learn if it’s going to construct one, too. At the October meeting of the Vidalia City Council, City Manager Nick Overstreet said the City was going to apply for federal funding from the Reconnecting Communities Pilot Program Capital Construction Grant for a roundabout at the intersection of Highways 130 (aka Loop Road) and 292.
VIDALIA, GA
Mr. Johnny W. Barwick, Ailey

Mr. Johnny W. Barwick, age 72, of Ailey, died Sunday, October 16, 2022, at HCA Memorial of Jacksonville, Florida after an extended illness. He was born in Lakeland, Florida on June 8, 1950 and as a child moved to Montgomery County where he lived all of his life. He graduated from Vidalia High School Class of 1968. He was employed with the Georgia Department of Corrections, working as a Correctional officer with Montgomery State Prison and retired in 2007 as a Road Detail Guard after thirty-four years of loyal service. Mr. Barwick loved his grandbabies, traveling, NASCAR, college football, and he especially enjoyed the outdoors. He was of the Baptist faith and is preceded in death by his parents, John Wesley Barwick and Georgia Tapley Barwick; and two brothers, Jimmy Barwick and Randy Barwick.
AILEY, GA
Temporary Traffic Pattern Change in Lyons

The traffic pattern in the vicinity of the new roundabout in Lyons is about to change temporarily, and the Lyons Police Department is urging drivers to be alert and cautious while traveling in the area. “For the next two or three days, they will be installing pipes at that intersection...
LYONS, GA
Dublin, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Trinity Christian School football team will have a game with Georgia Military College on October 17, 2022, 14:00:00.
DUBLIN, GA
Vidalia Cross Country Runs Well at SEB

(L-R): (Seth MacGregor, Andrew Hodges and Georgia Meredith) 7 Mile Farms Invitational hosted by Southeast Bulloch was a great race for the Indians. On a challenging course, our Indians brought home 3 medalists with Georgia Meredith placing 4th in the girls' race, Andrew Hodges placed 5th and Seth MacGregor placed 6th. The boys varsity team placed 2nd to Southeast Bulloch as a team with Andrew Hodges, Seth MacGregor, Chamlee Evans, Cash Driggers, Jude Owen, Abrien Anthony and Hunter Loosberg.
VIDALIA, GA
Indians Ground Blue Herons!

Cason Banks took the opening kickoff back 82-yards Friday night, and the Vidalia Indians never looked back as they ran past the Brantley County Blue Herons 46-6. The Homecoming win was the 6th of the year for Jason Cameron’s Indians win, moving them to 6-1 overall and 2-1 in Region 3AA play.
VIDALIA, GA
GBI Makes Arrest in East Dublin Homicide

Dublin, GA (October 17, 2022) – On October 16, 2022, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested Nicholas Parks, age 25, of Dublin, GA. Parks was arrested for felony murder in connection to the death of Cordeveon King, age 24, of Dublin, GA, which occurred at 427 St. Charles Drive, East Dublin, GA, on October 16, 2022.
DUBLIN, GA
Area Police Blotter

Vidalia Police Department reports the following arrests. Patrick, Lawrence C. – Vidalia – Aggravated assault. Ramsey, Randall W. – Lyons – Warrant served (Bench warrant Vidalia) Shivers, Makala Marie – Vidalia – No drivers license/expired tag. Hunter, Nijuma Omar – Forsyth – Warrant served...
VIDALIA, GA
Deer breaks into Hinesville’s Police chief office

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A deer broke into Hinesville Police Chief Lloyd Slater’s office Monday. Officials say the deer ran into the conference room where he was later put down. The dear had significant cuts from crashing through the window. “As long as I’ve been here, we’ve seen a...
HINESVILLE, GA
Fatal accident at Statesboro Airport Sunday night

Bulloch County 911 dispatched emergency services to the Statesboro Airport at 10:44 pm on Sunday, October 16, 2022 for an incident involving an airplane. Bulloch County Sheriff’s deputies were the first on the scene and found a male who had been struck by an airplane who was critically injured. Bulloch County EMS arrived moments after the deputies. They determined the the victim had sustained fatal injuries and requested Bulloch County Coroner Jake Futch to the scene.
STATESBORO, GA
Wayne County bus driver arrested for DUI

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Wayne County School System says a bus driver has been arrested for driving under the influence. According to the school system, they had been notified about the arrested earlier this afternoon. They say when the incident happened, there were two students on the bus. The...
WAYNE COUNTY, GA

