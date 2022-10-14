Read full article on original website
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Oxford Makes Donation To SECCA
Oxford of Lyons presented Southeastern Early College and Career Academy (SECCA) with a $10,000 donation through the Oxford Foundation and a company-wide educational initiative. SECCA will use the money to support the partnership between SECCA and local business and industry, as well as celebrate student achievements. "We are so thankful...
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
22nd Sweet Onion Cheer Classic This Week!
The 22nd Annual Sweet Onion Cheer Classic will be held this Thursday and Friday at Parsons-Reid Gymnasium. The event, which again is sponsored by the Paul Thigpen Automotive Group, was originally scheduled for October 1st but had to be rescheduled due to potential weather associated with Hurricane Ian. "Due to...
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
TCHS Student Selected for State Advisory Council
Brantley Grace Smith, a student at Toombs County High School, has been selected to serve on State School Superintendent’s Richard Woods’ Student Advisory Council. Students are selected based on an application process, and typically, hundreds of students apply. Those selected will be expected to meet four times during the 2022-23 school term.
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
City of Vidalia Considering Roundabout At Loop Road
Work has already begun on the Lyons roundabout, and soon the City of Vidalia will learn if it’s going to construct one, too. At the October meeting of the Vidalia City Council, City Manager Nick Overstreet said the City was going to apply for federal funding from the Reconnecting Communities Pilot Program Capital Construction Grant for a roundabout at the intersection of Highways 130 (aka Loop Road) and 292.
allongeorgia.com
Chick-fil-A Statesboro Begins New Delivery Service Oct 17, Hiring Drivers & Other Positions
Chick-fil-A in Statesboro will begin a new delivery service on Monday, October 17. The service is through the Chick-fil-A One App. Order on the app and have your favorites delivered right to your door. The company is currently hiring part-time and full-time drivers to join the delivery team, as well...
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Mr. Johnny W. Barwick, Ailey
Mr. Johnny W. Barwick, age 72, of Ailey, died Sunday, October 16, 2022, at HCA Memorial of Jacksonville, Florida after an extended illness. He was born in Lakeland, Florida on June 8, 1950 and as a child moved to Montgomery County where he lived all of his life. He graduated from Vidalia High School Class of 1968. He was employed with the Georgia Department of Corrections, working as a Correctional officer with Montgomery State Prison and retired in 2007 as a Road Detail Guard after thirty-four years of loyal service. Mr. Barwick loved his grandbabies, traveling, NASCAR, college football, and he especially enjoyed the outdoors. He was of the Baptist faith and is preceded in death by his parents, John Wesley Barwick and Georgia Tapley Barwick; and two brothers, Jimmy Barwick and Randy Barwick.
'She is from a little town called Dublin': Keith Urban plays alongside Central Georgia native
DUBLIN, Ga. — A Central Georgia native had the chance to take the stage with country superstar Keith Urban last Thursday in Savannah. Destiny Rhodes, from Dublin, didn't simply meet her guitar hero, Keith Urban, but she got the chance to hang out, play guitar and talk music with the Grammy-winning artist.
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Temporary Traffic Pattern Change in Lyons
The traffic pattern in the vicinity of the new roundabout in Lyons is about to change temporarily, and the Lyons Police Department is urging drivers to be alert and cautious while traveling in the area. “For the next two or three days, they will be installing pipes at that intersection...
Dublin, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Vidalia Cross Country Runs Well at SEB
(L-R): (Seth MacGregor, Andrew Hodges and Georgia Meredith) 7 Mile Farms Invitational hosted by Southeast Bulloch was a great race for the Indians. On a challenging course, our Indians brought home 3 medalists with Georgia Meredith placing 4th in the girls' race, Andrew Hodges placed 5th and Seth MacGregor placed 6th. The boys varsity team placed 2nd to Southeast Bulloch as a team with Andrew Hodges, Seth MacGregor, Chamlee Evans, Cash Driggers, Jude Owen, Abrien Anthony and Hunter Loosberg.
Laurens County votes on reduced punishment for students who painted racial slur on shirts at football game
DUBLIN, Ga. — In September, 13WMAZ reported a five West Laurens County high school students were photographed at a football game, against Bleckley County, spelling out the N-word on their shirt. In a 3-2 decision, the Laurens County school board voted to lessen the punishment of the five students...
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Lady Net Dogs Take 3rd at Area Tournament and Advance to the State Tournament
Lyons, GA – October 17, 2022 | Coach Terry Goodwin | Photo Courtesy of Toombs County Volleyball’s Instagram. Saturday was a busy day at Toombs County HS as the Lady Net Dog Volleyball team hosted the Area Volleyball Tournament. The Lady Net Dogs finished the day in third...
WJCL
Official: Georgia Southern student struck by propeller at Statesboro airport, killed
STATESBORO, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. A 21-year-old college student has died after officials say he was struck by the propeller of a plane at the Statesboro Bulloch County Airport. It happened Sunday night. Bulloch County Coroner Jake Futch identified the victim Monday as Sani Aliyu, of...
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Indians Ground Blue Herons!
Cason Banks took the opening kickoff back 82-yards Friday night, and the Vidalia Indians never looked back as they ran past the Brantley County Blue Herons 46-6. The Homecoming win was the 6th of the year for Jason Cameron’s Indians win, moving them to 6-1 overall and 2-1 in Region 3AA play.
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
GBI Makes Arrest in East Dublin Homicide
Dublin, GA (October 17, 2022) – On October 16, 2022, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested Nicholas Parks, age 25, of Dublin, GA. Parks was arrested for felony murder in connection to the death of Cordeveon King, age 24, of Dublin, GA, which occurred at 427 St. Charles Drive, East Dublin, GA, on October 16, 2022.
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Area Police Blotter
Vidalia Police Department reports the following arrests. Patrick, Lawrence C. – Vidalia – Aggravated assault. Ramsey, Randall W. – Lyons – Warrant served (Bench warrant Vidalia) Shivers, Makala Marie – Vidalia – No drivers license/expired tag. Hunter, Nijuma Omar – Forsyth – Warrant served...
wtoc.com
Deer breaks into Hinesville’s Police chief office
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A deer broke into Hinesville Police Chief Lloyd Slater’s office Monday. Officials say the deer ran into the conference room where he was later put down. The dear had significant cuts from crashing through the window. “As long as I’ve been here, we’ve seen a...
Fatal accident at Statesboro Airport Sunday night
Bulloch County 911 dispatched emergency services to the Statesboro Airport at 10:44 pm on Sunday, October 16, 2022 for an incident involving an airplane. Bulloch County Sheriff’s deputies were the first on the scene and found a male who had been struck by an airplane who was critically injured. Bulloch County EMS arrived moments after the deputies. They determined the the victim had sustained fatal injuries and requested Bulloch County Coroner Jake Futch to the scene.
wtoc.com
Wayne County bus driver arrested for DUI
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Wayne County School System says a bus driver has been arrested for driving under the influence. According to the school system, they had been notified about the arrested earlier this afternoon. They say when the incident happened, there were two students on the bus. The...
Georgia Southern student dies after being hit by plane propeller
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A Georgia Southern Student died after he was hit by a plane’s propeller at the Bulloch County Airport. Sani Aliyu was walking toward the front of the plane Sunday night when he was killed, according to Bulloch County Coroner Jake Futch. The 21-year-old was flying back from Savannah with four […]
