Mr. Johnny W. Barwick, age 72, of Ailey, died Sunday, October 16, 2022, at HCA Memorial of Jacksonville, Florida after an extended illness. He was born in Lakeland, Florida on June 8, 1950 and as a child moved to Montgomery County where he lived all of his life. He graduated from Vidalia High School Class of 1968. He was employed with the Georgia Department of Corrections, working as a Correctional officer with Montgomery State Prison and retired in 2007 as a Road Detail Guard after thirty-four years of loyal service. Mr. Barwick loved his grandbabies, traveling, NASCAR, college football, and he especially enjoyed the outdoors. He was of the Baptist faith and is preceded in death by his parents, John Wesley Barwick and Georgia Tapley Barwick; and two brothers, Jimmy Barwick and Randy Barwick.

AILEY, GA ・ 10 HOURS AGO