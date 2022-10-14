ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona Has Had A Shocking Number Of Dino Discoveries

By Ginny Reese
KNIX 102.5 KNIX
KNIX 102.5 KNIX
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EdBKE_0iZLHzUz00
Photo: Getty Images

Humans have been fascinated with dinosaurs for centuries, and it's always exciting when a new fossil or bone is unearthed. While every state in the US has searched the soil for fossils, some states have far more dino discoveries than others.

24/7 Tempo compiled a list of states with the most dinosaur discoveries. The website states, "To compile a list of the states with the most dinosaur fossils, 24/7 Tempo reviewed the Paleobiology Database , a public database of paleontological data maintained by paleontologists from around the world."

According to the study, Arizona is among the states with the most dinosaur discoveries. The state came in at number 12 on the list with 224 total number of fossils found.

Here are the top 10 states for dinosaur discoveries:

  1. California- 1,992
  2. Wyoming- 1,135
  3. Montana- 939
  4. New Mexico- 935
  5. Florida- 894
  6. Utah- 776
  7. Colorado- 583
  8. Texas- 496
  9. Massachusetts- 319
  10. Virginia- 280

The full list of states with the most dinosaur discoveries can be found on 24/7 Tempo's website .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Will parts of Oregon really secede to join Idaho?

This November, two conservative counties in Oregon will vote on ballot measures that could someday change the map of the western US.The initiatives propose merging large swathes of rural, conservative-leaning eastern Oregon with its neighbouring state to form “Greater Idaho.”“It makes more sense for Eastern Oregonians to get state-level governance coming from Idaho, where they share their values, share their culture, share their politics than it does to be governed by Western Oregon,” a spokesman for the movem, Matt McCaw, told Fox News.Will America have to reprint its maps this fall? Here’s what you need to know.What is the...
OREGON STATE
seniorresource.com

Best Small Towns For Retirement in Arizona

Widely lauded as one of the best states for retirees, Arizona offers year-round sunshine, mild weather, and scenic desert landscape. It’s home to the Grand Canyon, one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World and the only one located in the United States. Arizona is also one of only two states that do not observe Daylight Saving Time. So if you hate losing that extra hour of sleep, Arizona might be the perfect place for you!
ARIZONA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Popular State To Move To

America became remarkably mobile throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Part of the reason was low-interest rates. Homes were more affordable because mortgage rates fell to near historic lows. However, something was more important. People could relocate because they could work from home. Due, in part to these reasons, Hawaii became America’s most popular state to move to.
HAWAII STATE
Montana Talks

Who Owns the Most Land in Montana? The Answer Might Surprise You

Montana has quite a bit of land, which makes a lot of sense considering it's the fourth-largest state in the United States. It's either used as farmland, public land, or it's privately owned. Someone has to own that land, but there's a lot of land that is owned by corporations as well. So, who owns the most land in the Treasure State? Well, it's not any one single person.
MONTANA STATE
Outsider.com

F1 Tornado Leaves Northern Arizona Community in Ruins

A Northern Arizona community was reportedly left in ruins when an F1 tornado came through the area on Monday (October 3rd). According to ABC15, the Junipine Estates Community, which is just north of Williams, Arizona, is still shaken up after the F1 tornado left up to 10 houses damaged. Some of the homes had their greenhouses and sheds uprooted while others had trees completely snapped in half and boats in the middle of their neighbors’ properties.
WILLIAMS, AZ
The Moose 95.1 FM

Rarest Mammal in North America Lives in Montana, and it Weighs 2 Pounds

Montana has some weird people and even weirder animals that call it home. Who would have guessed that the rarest mammal in all of North America lives in Montana?. Even cooler, there are a few species of animals that live nowhere else but right here in Montana. This state is packed with interesting animal facts and we're going to break some of those down. (We'll get to the rarest in just a minute. What's a polecat, BTW?)
MONTANA STATE
IFLScience

New Lakes Are Springing Up In Alaska, Bubbling With A Nasty Suprise

Newly formed lakes created by thawing ice in Alaska are teeming with methane-belching bacteria, as shown by a recent expedition by NASA scientists. Since methane is a potent greenhouse gas, the creation of these bubbling lakes is further fuelling the climate crisis and leaving the local environment in disarray,. They’re...
ALASKA STATE
Outsider.com

Missing Horse Returns Home After Running With Wild Horses for Eight Years

Eight years ago, a horse named Mongo went missing from a Utah campsite. Now, the equine has returned with some stories to share. Initially, Shane Adams lost Mongo while camping in Utah’s West Desert, and understandably, he and his family were heartbroken over the loss. They assumed that the horse had opted for a wilder lifestyle and was gone forever. At the time, there was still snow on the ground when Mongo made a break for it. Adams had made sure to tie his steed to his tent, but not tight enough to resist the urge to run with a herd of wild mustangs. Sure enough, Mongo decided to go on his own adventure, leaving his owner half-dressed and in utter shock.
UTAH STATE
The Associated Press

Alaska reality star injured while cleaning up storm damage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A reality television star and Iditarod musher was injured this week while helping clean up storm damage along Alaska’s western coast. Jessie Holmes, who since 2015 has starred in “Life Below Zero,” a show about life in rural Alaska produced by National Geographic TV, was injured by falling debris in a building in the community of Golovin on Wednesday, the Anchorage Daily News reported. He was flown for treatment to Nome and then sent on to an Anchorage hospital. Holmes was treated and released, Providence Alaska Medical Center spokesperson Mikal Canfield said in an email Friday to The Associated Press. Holmes lives in the remote Brushkana area of Alaska, located off the Denali Highway, about 150 miles (241.40 kilometers) northeast of Anchorage.
GOLOVIN, AK
FOX31 Denver

What happens if Lake Powell runs out of water?

If Lake Powell recedes much further, one of the nation’s largest reservoirs could be at risk of no longer generating hydropower for the region.  The lake was just under 24 percent full as of last week, and had lost 16 feet in the last year. Its depth level currently stands at around 3,530 feet.  How […]
COLORADO STATE
KNIX 102.5 KNIX

KNIX 102.5 KNIX

Phoenix, AZ
12K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Today's Best Country and All Time Favorites

 https://knixcountry.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy