Arizona Has Had A Shocking Number Of Dino Discoveries

Photo: Getty Images

Humans have been fascinated with dinosaurs for centuries, and it's always exciting when a new fossil or bone is unearthed. While every state in the US has searched the soil for fossils, some states have far more dino discoveries than others.

24/7 Tempo compiled a list of states with the most dinosaur discoveries. The website states, "To compile a list of the states with the most dinosaur fossils, 24/7 Tempo reviewed the Paleobiology Database , a public database of paleontological data maintained by paleontologists from around the world."

According to the study, Arizona is among the states with the most dinosaur discoveries. The state came in at number 12 on the list with 224 total number of fossils found.

Here are the top 10 states for dinosaur discoveries:

California- 1,992 Wyoming- 1,135 Montana- 939 New Mexico- 935 Florida- 894 Utah- 776 Colorado- 583 Texas- 496 Massachusetts- 319 Virginia- 280

The full list of states with the most dinosaur discoveries can be found on 24/7 Tempo's website .