Demings goes on attack against Rubio in Fla. Senate debate
MIAMI (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Val Demings of Florida went on the attack Tuesday in her first debate against Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, accusing him of being a serial liar, while Rubio criticized her for supporting President Joe Biden’s economic agenda. Rubio, a two-term senator, and Demings, a three-term congresswoman and former Orlando police chief, faced questions at the West Palm Beach debate on topics including inflation, abortion, voting rights, gun violence, immigration and foreign policy. Florida has increasingly shifted rightward in recent election cycles, giving Rubio the advantage as Republicans now lead Democrats with voter registration in the state. But Demings clearly saw the debate as an opportunity to take Rubio on forcefully as she tries to become the state’s first Black senator. Rubio skirted a question on whether he would support a federal abortion ban with no exceptions and instead called Demings’ position extreme because she would not say what limits on abortion she would support.
Former FBI official says the FBI is facing a 'crisis of credibility' over questions of how much its senior officials knew leading up to the Capitol riot
Frank Figliuzzi called for transparency from the FBI and for the agency to say if there was "political suppression" of its intelligence on January 6.
Police video captures outrage and exhaustion during DeSantis ‘voter fraud’ arrests: ‘Why now? Why me?’
While police officers placed him in handcuffs outside his home in Tampa, Florida, Tony Patterson was shocked to find out why. Even the arresting officers had a difficult time explaining.“I’ve never seen these charges before in my entire life,” an officer can be heard saying in recently released body-worn camera footage of Patterson’s arrest in August.He was among 20 Florida residents – all formerly incarcerated people with felony convictions for murder or sex offences – arrested and charged with illegally voting, a third-degree felony, after Republican Governor Ron DeSantis opened investigations into allegations of voter fraud in the state.“This...
