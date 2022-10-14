The Nets have picked up their team options on guard Cam Thomas and big man Day’Ron Sharpe for the 2023-24 season, reports Brian Lewis of the New York Post. Thomas and Sharpe were the 27th and 29th overall picks, respectively, in the 2021 draft. Thomas’ rookie scale contract calls for a $2,240,160 third-year salary in 2023-24, while Sharpe will earn $2,210,040. Both of those salaries are now fully guaranteed.

