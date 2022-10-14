ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoops Rumors

And-Ones: NBA Rosters, Barkley, Vildoza, Wembanyama

The NBA’s opening night rosters feature a total of 120 international players, including a record-setting 22 from Canada and 10 from Australia, the league announced today in a press release. All 30 teams have at least one international player, while the Raptors – the NBA’s only international team – lead the way with eight international players.
Hoops Rumors

Raptors sign, waive free agent guard Saben Lee

The Raptors have signed and subsequently waived free agent guard Saben Lee, the team announced today. The 38th overall pick in the 2020 draft, Lee spent his first two NBA seasons with the Pistons, first on a two-way contract and then on a standard deal. He appeared in 85 total games for the team, averaging 5.6 points, 2.9 assists, and 2.4 rebounds in 16.3 minutes per contest, with a shooting line of .434/.265/.731.
UTAH STATE
Hoops Rumors

Nets exercise 2023-24 options on Cam Thomas, Day’Ron Sharpe

The Nets have picked up their team options on guard Cam Thomas and big man Day’Ron Sharpe for the 2023-24 season, reports Brian Lewis of the New York Post. Thomas and Sharpe were the 27th and 29th overall picks, respectively, in the 2021 draft. Thomas’ rookie scale contract calls for a $2,240,160 third-year salary in 2023-24, while Sharpe will earn $2,210,040. Both of those salaries are now fully guaranteed.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

