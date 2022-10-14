Dennis Lee Hover, 81, died Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at Kosciusko Community Hospital, Warsaw. Dennis was born March 31, 1941, in Warsaw, to Fred and Dorothy (Woodling) Hover. Dennis greatly disliked the Indiana winters and would spend time in Florida each year. He was an avid golfer and self-proclaimed that he was “not very good at it,” even though he did land a hole in one.

