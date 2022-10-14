Read full article on original website
Grace College To Host Annual FunFest Oct. 28
WINONA LAKE — Grace College will host its 32nd annual FunFest from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, in the Gordon Health and Wellness Center, 100 Publishers Dr., Winona Lake. FunFest is free and open to all families in the community. This year’s theme is “Under the Sea.” Children are invited to dress up in the theme or in a costume of their choosing.
Trail Fest Invades Hauth Trailhead
WARSAW — Events continue today, Sunday, Oct. 16, at the Winona Lake Trail Fest at Hauth Trailhead, 900 Pierceton Road, Winona Lake.. The Kid’s Mountain Bike races began at 9 a.m. and will continue until 1 p.m. From noon until 5 p.m. there will be potluck food and beverages. The weekend long event will conclude with a poker run — mountain bike and running courses from 2-5 p.m.
Patricia Majewski — UPDATED
Patricia Majewski, 84, Warsaw, died Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at Grace Village Retirement Community, Winona Lake. Patricia was born Aug. 2, 1938, in Chicago, Ill., the daughter of Sigmund and Frances (Marciniak) Machala. She was united in marriage to Anthony “Tony” Majewski on Sept. 28, 1957, in Chicago, Ill. He preceded her in death Dec. 16, 2012.
Grace College President’s Inauguration Ceremony Nov. 4
WINONA LAKE – Grace College & Theological Seminary commemorates the inauguration of the institution’s seventh President, Dr. Drew Flamm, with a ceremony on Friday, November 4. The ceremony begins at10:30 a.m., in the Manahan Orthopaedic Capital Center, 610 Wooster Road in Winona Lake and is open to the...
Gary Dean Keaffaber
Gary Dean Keaffaber, 82, Elkhart, died Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at Elkhart Hospital, Elkhart. He was born Sept. 11, 1940. In 1962, he married Dianna McCullough. On Nov. 14, 1975, he married Judith (Rock) Kilmer; she survives. Gary is also survived by his six children, Jeffrey Keaffaber, Orlando, Fla., J....
Sue Harman — UPDATED
Sue Harman, 76, Warsaw, died Oct. 10, 2022, while on vacation at Hilton Head Island, S.C. Her kindness, service to others and love for her family, friends and community will be immeasurably missed by all who knew her. Born Betty Sue Cooper, most knew her as Sue. She was born...
Mark Allen Siple
Mark Allen Siple, 64, Warsaw, formerly of Logansport, died Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in his residence in Warsaw. He was born Sept. 3, 1958. Survivors include one daughter, Stephanie (Don) Radabaugh, Warsaw; two grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. Gundrum Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Claypool Alumni Donate To Claypool PTO
CLAYPOOL — The Claypool Alumni Association has donated $1,020.60 to the Claypool Elementary School PTO. On Friday, Oct. 14, Claypool Alumni Association Treasurer Ron Longyear presented a check to Claypool Elementary School Principal Melissa Rees during the The Echoes of the Past Fall Festival in Claypool. The PTO is to purchase books for the library with the funds.
Wagon Wheel Junior Returns With Halloween Weekend
WARSAW — Wagon Wheel Junior will return to the famous Wagon Wheel Theatre stage in the round Halloween weekend with three performances of “Rockin’ Robin Hood.”. The show will open with a 7 p.m. performance Friday, Oct. 28. There will be matinee performances at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, at the Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts, Warsaw.
Local Veterans Will Be Honored At Threads Of Valor Ceremony
WARSAW — Liberty Sewing Circle has teamed up with Kosciusko Senior Services to show appreciation for local nominated veterans. A Threads of Valor quilt presentation will be held Nov. 9, at the Senior Activity Center/Pete Thorn Gym located at 800 N Park Ave., Warsaw. Doors will open at 10...
Jodie A. Elshire
Jodie A. Elshire, 65, Fort Wayne, formerly of LaFontaine, died at 8:45 p.m. Oct. 17, 2022, at Parkview Regional Hospital, Fort Wayne. She was born May 1, 1957. Jodie is survived by her daughter, Katie (Fred) Gengnagel, Wabash; one grandson; and one brother, Terry (Beverly) Faust, Urbana. McDonald Funeral Homes,...
James Robert Walls
James Robert Walls, 35, Wabash, died at 11:03 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at his home in Wabash. He was born Aug. 17, 1987. He is survived by his parents, mother, Cyndi Voght, Wabash and John Walls, Warsaw; son, Ethan James Walls, Wabash; and grandparents, James Finnell, Wabash, Robert and Alecia Courtney, Claypool and Larry and Dulcena Walls, Warsaw.
Dennis L. Hover — UPDATED
Dennis Lee Hover, 81, died Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at Kosciusko Community Hospital, Warsaw. Dennis was born March 31, 1941, in Warsaw, to Fred and Dorothy (Woodling) Hover. Dennis greatly disliked the Indiana winters and would spend time in Florida each year. He was an avid golfer and self-proclaimed that he was “not very good at it,” even though he did land a hole in one.
Vernell Flower — UPDATED
Vernell Flower, 79, Plymouth, died Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at her home in Plymouth. Vernell was born Jan. 22, 1943. On Aug. 19, 1961, Jim Flower and Vernell Bach were married. She is survived by her two sons, James Adam (Kris) Flower, Plymouth and Lloyd Clemmons (Linda) Flower, Argos; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Warsaw Library Board Learns About Certification Changes
WARSAW — Warsaw Community Public Library’s Board of Trustees learned about recent changes by the state regarding required certifications for certain staff during an Oct. 17 meeting. According to WCPL Director Ann Zydek, staff working at Indiana public libraries must be certified through the Indiana State Library if...
Lake Effect Snow Before Halloween? Yes!
WARSAW – The first burst of snowfall arrived last night and another chance continues this morning across parts of north central Indiana. Numerous areas around Kosciusko County saw some heavy, wet snowfall, that quickly melted Monday night,. For Tuesday, Oct. 18, a band of lake-effect rain and snow will...
Phil Plikerd
Philip Austin Plikerd, 67, Syracuse, died Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in southern Indiana. He was born May 22, 1955. He married Pat Davis Plikerd; she survives. He is also survived by his sons, Hunter Plikerd, Silver Lake and Christopher Story, Syracuse; stepdaughter, Angel Story, Fort Wayne; three siblings, Butch (Jackie) Plikerd, Kenny “K.G.” (Penny) Plikerd and Alan (Diane) Plikerd, all of Syracuse; and several foster children.
Myracle Jade Manns — UPDATED
Myracle Jade Manns, 7, Argos, died Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at her home in Argos. Myracle was born Aug. 18, 2015, in Fort Wayne, the daughter of Melissa Wirsing and Matthew Manns. She was known to be the sweetest girl, and her heart’s desire was to be a cheerleader. She...
Amy J. Gillespie
Amy J. Gillespie, 57, Wabash, died at 1:40 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at her home in Wabash. She was born July 2, 1965. She married Randy Gillespie on July 22, 1989; he survives in Wabash. Amy is survived by two sons, Robert Gillespie, Frisco, Texas and Adam Gillespie (Isabelle...
Letty Lou Tener
Letty Lou Tener was stillborn Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Goshen General Hospital, Goshen. She is survived by her parents, Devin Tener and Emily Hartman, Nappanee; three siblings, Elijah, Tommy and Kason Tener; and her maternal grandparents, Chris and Amber Hartman, Plymouth. Thompson-Lengacher and Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee, is in...
