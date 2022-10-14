ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

Teen Followed Man Home To Steal 4 Pairs Of Nike Air Jordans At Gunpoint In Pennsylvania: Police

By Jillian Pikora
 4 days ago
Hayden Matthew Thoman. Photo Credit: Manheim Township police

A 19-year-old was among two robbers who followed a man home and stole four pairs of Nike Air Jordan sneakers at gunpoint in central Pennsylvania, police allege.

Hayden Matthew Thoman, of York, and another man followed a Lancaster resident to his home where the men hopped out and demand the shoes, according to the police release on Oct. 14.

Then "the driver had retrieved a shotgun from the side of the victim’s house and pointed the shotgun at the victim while he stole four pairs of Nike Air Jordans valued at $800," on Sept. 28, Manheim Township police state in the release.

Officers later stopped a vehicle that was driven by Hayden Thoman while looking into the robbery.

"Thoman admitted to having a conversation with the passenger of the vehicle, on the way to the location of the incident, about stealing the Nike Air Jordans from the victim," the police say.

He was charged with the following:

  • Felony Robbery-Threat Immediate Serious Injury
  • Felony Conspiracy - Robbery-Threat Immediate Serious Injury
  • Misdemeanor Simple Assault
  • Misdemeanor Theft By Unlaw Taking-Movable Property
  • Felony Firearms Not To Be Carried Without a License
  • Misdemeanor Possession Of Weapon

Thoman was video arraigned before MDJ Sponaugle and committed to Lancaster County Prison on $20,000 cash bail.

The whereabouts of the other man involved was not released.

Comments / 16

Phillip Krieger
4d ago

Too bad the victim wasn’t a conceal carry permit holder, with a concealed weapon. Bet he’d have got to his before they got to theirs.

Reply(1)
9
Samanda
4d ago

Ummm if they simply followed him to his house with the intention of robbing him of shoes how did they know about the gun by the side of the victim's house? How did it get there? This makes no sense whatsoever.

Reply(2)
6
justathought
3d ago

armed robbery for 4 pairs of sneakers. man these guys are REAL EINSTEINS. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣💩

Reply
7
 

