Teen Followed Man Home To Steal 4 Pairs Of Nike Air Jordans At Gunpoint In Pennsylvania: Police

Hayden Matthew Thoman. Photo Credit: Manheim Township police

A 19-year-old was among two robbers who followed a man home and stole four pairs of Nike Air Jordan sneakers at gunpoint in central Pennsylvania, police allege.

Hayden Matthew Thoman, of York, and another man followed a Lancaster resident to his home where the men hopped out and demand the shoes, according to the police release on Oct. 14.

Then "the driver had retrieved a shotgun from the side of the victim’s house and pointed the shotgun at the victim while he stole four pairs of Nike Air Jordans valued at $800," on Sept. 28, Manheim Township police state in the release.

Officers later stopped a vehicle that was driven by Hayden Thoman while looking into the robbery.

"Thoman admitted to having a conversation with the passenger of the vehicle, on the way to the location of the incident, about stealing the Nike Air Jordans from the victim," the police say.

He was charged with the following:

Felony Robbery-Threat Immediate Serious Injury

Felony Conspiracy - Robbery-Threat Immediate Serious Injury

Misdemeanor Simple Assault

Misdemeanor Theft By Unlaw Taking-Movable Property

Felony Firearms Not To Be Carried Without a License

Misdemeanor Possession Of Weapon

Thoman was video arraigned before MDJ Sponaugle and committed to Lancaster County Prison on $20,000 cash bail.

The whereabouts of the other man involved was not released.

