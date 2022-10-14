You know how it’s said that a great something or other isn’t born, they’re made? This applies to the leaders we witness and idolize for one reason or another, since despite the legendary status that some of them enjoy, none of them are perfect when they’re first born; they have to undergo trials and tribulations that forge them into the people they will come to be. Stating that the figures we see in the movies are sometimes based on real people doesn’t change this, since to make people see how impressive the leaders of the world can be, those who portray them on screen need to have at least some understanding of what made them great in the first place. Not only that, but the actors portraying these people need to find ways to emulate such figures in a way that will make an audience believe in them and understand why they became such important individuals to those around them. History doesn’t always remember great leaders any more than it remembers those who changed the world, but the movies are a great way to strengthen their memory and remind people that despite the dramatic representation, the greatest leaders in the world were never perfect, but they were effective when they needed to be.

