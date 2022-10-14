Read full article on original website
Explainer-Why Venezuela's refugee exodus to the U.S. has been accelerating
Oct 18 (Reuters) - U.S. and Mexican authorities recently announced a new policy that would expel Venezuelans entering the U.S. land border back to Mexico, but allow up to 24,000 people from the country to apply for humanitarian entry into the United States by air.
The massive 2021 infrastructure act aimed to fight climate change. Is it living up to Biden's pledge?
The U.S. might be closer to electric school busses and a better charging network for electric cars, but experts see cracks in more ambitions plans.
U.N. agency flags concern over mass Venezuelan expulsions from U.S
MEXICO CITY/CIUDAD JUAREZ, Oct 18 (Reuters) - As hundreds of Venezuelan migrants were expelled to Mexico from the United States under a new policy over the past week, the United Nations voiced concern that shelters were being overwhelmed, leaving families without places to stay in the dangerous border region.
