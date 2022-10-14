ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cullmantribune.com

Arrests and incidents reported Oct. 18

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported October 18, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . harassing communication; Publix; Cullman Shopping Center. criminal mischief-3rd degree; Main St. S.W; damage to 2008 Dodge Ram 1500; $200. identity theft. theft of property-4th degree; Cobb Ave. S.W; wifi...
CULLMAN, AL
alreporter.com

ADOC confirms death at Limestone Correctional Facility

A spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed on Monday the death of an incarcerated individual at Limestone Correctional Facility during the previous week. Kenyon Arrington, a 34-year-old incarcerated man at the Limestone County facility, was the victim of an assault by another incarcerated person on Saturday, the ADOC...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Huntsville man indicted for August 2020 murder

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A 53-year-old Huntsville man was indicted by a Madison County grand jury in September for murder after a shooting in August 2020. Etoy Lasean Love was arrested in August 2020 for allegedly shooting and killing Brandon Moore. Love’s bond was set at $75,000.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Athens man shot in foot Tuesday afternoon

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Just after noon on Tuesday, a man in Athens was taken to the hospital after being shot in the foot. According to the Athens Police Department, a woman ran to the Athens Fire and Rescue Station at Hine St. and reported the incident. After telling Athens Fire and Rescue what happened, officers with the Athens Police Department responded to the scene on West Washington St.
ATHENS, AL
AL.com

Alabama child torture suspect caught in California

A man wanted on child abuse and torture charges in Huntsville was arrested last week in San Diego, Calif. Omar Castillo, supervisory deputy U.S. Marshal, said Steven Flanagan is awaiting extradition back to Alabama. Marshals, acting on a tip from the Gulf Coast Regional Task Force, tracked Flanagan to an...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Action News Jax

Alabama woman accused of possessing fentanyl, marijuana after running car off road

DECATUR, Ala. — A northern Alabama woman is accused of possessing fentanyl and marijuana, a discovery police said they made after she ran her vehicle off the road. Cynthia Michelle Kennedy, 48, of Decatur, was arrested Tuesday and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with an intent to distribute fentanyl, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, second-degree marijuana possession, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance, according to Morgan County Sheriff’s online booking records.
DECATUR, AL
AL.com

Vehicle crashes into Alabama shopping center, 1 injured

Rainsville police say one person was injured on Friday when a van crashed into the side of a shopping center. According to police, the incident happened at 12:25 p.m. in the 800 block of Main Street West. A minivan in the drive thru line at Rainsville Drugs accelerated into the...
RAINSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Trussville doctor arrested in Blount County on charges of first-degree human trafficking of a minor

From The Tribune staff reports BLOUNT COUNTY – A doctor from the Wellness Medical Center in Trussville is reportedly under arrest with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office after making an offer to be a “Sugar Daddy” to a 17-year-old female patient, Carol Robinson reported on Al.com today. According to Robinson, Dr. Janaki Earla, 59, is […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
weisradio.com

Fatal Crash In Leesburg Saturday

A two vehicle accident has claimed the life of a person involved in the crash Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Alabama 68 and Alabama 273. One vehicle was a motorcycle and the other an SUV, according to Leesburg Police Chief, Jamie Chatman. He said another person was in critical condition and was airlifted to a trauma unit.
LEESBURG, AL
WAAY-TV

Fayetteville Police searching for murder suspect

A search is underway in Fayetteville, Tenn., for a murder suspect after a man was found shot to death late Thursday. The Fayetteville Police Department and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired call about 11:05 p.m. Thursday in the area of South Bellview Avenue and Robertson Street.
FAYETTEVILLE, TN

