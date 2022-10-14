Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!April KillianFlorence, AL
Huntsville, AL Man Loses $20K in 'Comcast Scam' & Bloomington, IN Woman Becomes a Victim in a 'Tech Support' ScamZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Real Fires Burn at the Amazon Fulfillment Center 'HSV1' in Huntsville, AL, and at Tesla Gigafactory BerlinZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Huntsville, AL Announces Transit Transfer Transportation Station as City Builds, and Greyhound Discreetly Stops ServiceZack LoveHuntsville, AL
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Related
cullmantribune.com
Arrests and incidents reported Oct. 18
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported October 18, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . harassing communication; Publix; Cullman Shopping Center. criminal mischief-3rd degree; Main St. S.W; damage to 2008 Dodge Ram 1500; $200. identity theft. theft of property-4th degree; Cobb Ave. S.W; wifi...
11 arrested after 30 grams of crack cocaine, sawed-off shotgun found in north Alabama
11 people were arrested after deputies found crack cocaine and a sawed-off shotgun at a home in Athens.
FOUND: Boaz Police end search for wanted man
33-year-old Anthony "Tony" Hawkins is wanted by several law enforcement agencies, according to Boaz PD.
Inmate killed after ‘assault’ at Limestone Correctional Facility
One inmate at Limestone Correctional Facility was killed following an inmate-on-inmate assault on Saturday.
alreporter.com
ADOC confirms death at Limestone Correctional Facility
A spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed on Monday the death of an incarcerated individual at Limestone Correctional Facility during the previous week. Kenyon Arrington, a 34-year-old incarcerated man at the Limestone County facility, was the victim of an assault by another incarcerated person on Saturday, the ADOC...
DAY 2: Potential jurors questioned in Guntersville triple homicide trial
Potential jurors were questioned by both the defense and prosecution on Tuesday.
WAFF
Huntsville man indicted for August 2020 murder
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A 53-year-old Huntsville man was indicted by a Madison County grand jury in September for murder after a shooting in August 2020. Etoy Lasean Love was arrested in August 2020 for allegedly shooting and killing Brandon Moore. Love’s bond was set at $75,000.
WAFF
Athens man shot in foot Tuesday afternoon
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Just after noon on Tuesday, a man in Athens was taken to the hospital after being shot in the foot. According to the Athens Police Department, a woman ran to the Athens Fire and Rescue Station at Hine St. and reported the incident. After telling Athens Fire and Rescue what happened, officers with the Athens Police Department responded to the scene on West Washington St.
WAFF
Death penalty sought for man accused of killing 3 people in Guntersville
On Monday, 140 people showed up for jury duty, that number must be shrunk down to 12. On Monday, a judge ruled that the prosecution could still seek the death penalty for Jimmy Spencer. Preparing to turn on the heat. Updated: 10 hours ago. Preparing to turn on the heat.
Madison County Sheriff’s Office reports uptick in phone, online scams
Scams are becoming more and more common in North Alabama, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Office.
WAFF
Limestone County Coroner confirms at least one dead in motorcycle crash
Florence man arrested for shooting neighbor’s house after Alabama loss. Alcohol, sedatives show up in Franklin Co. bus driver test results. Alcohol, sedatives show up in Franklin Co. bus driver test results. Jimmy Spencer Trial Day 2: Attorneys working to pick jurors Tuesday morning. Updated: 9 hours ago. On...
WAFF
Attorney General Marshall announced the conviction of Lawrence Co. stalker
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Attorney General Steve Marshall has announced that a Lawrence County man’s conviction was affirmed by the Alabama Court of Appeals. William Latham. 71 was convicted on February 3 for first-degree aggravated stalking of his former wife in Lawrence County Circuit Court. According to evidence from...
Alabama child torture suspect caught in California
A man wanted on child abuse and torture charges in Huntsville was arrested last week in San Diego, Calif. Omar Castillo, supervisory deputy U.S. Marshal, said Steven Flanagan is awaiting extradition back to Alabama. Marshals, acting on a tip from the Gulf Coast Regional Task Force, tracked Flanagan to an...
Action News Jax
Alabama woman accused of possessing fentanyl, marijuana after running car off road
DECATUR, Ala. — A northern Alabama woman is accused of possessing fentanyl and marijuana, a discovery police said they made after she ran her vehicle off the road. Cynthia Michelle Kennedy, 48, of Decatur, was arrested Tuesday and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with an intent to distribute fentanyl, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, second-degree marijuana possession, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance, according to Morgan County Sheriff’s online booking records.
WAAY-TV
Madison County man arrested, accused of using by using investors’ money for jewels, travel
A Madison County man is out on bond after being arrested on 13 counts of securities law violations. The Alabama Securities Commission says Aaron Brooks Butler, 33, is out on $30,000 bond after being indicted by the Colbert County Grand Jury. Butler is charged with 11 counts of securities fraud,...
Madison County man indicted for securities fraud charges
A Colbert County man has been indicted for 13 violations of securities law.
Vehicle crashes into Alabama shopping center, 1 injured
Rainsville police say one person was injured on Friday when a van crashed into the side of a shopping center. According to police, the incident happened at 12:25 p.m. in the 800 block of Main Street West. A minivan in the drive thru line at Rainsville Drugs accelerated into the...
Trussville doctor arrested in Blount County on charges of first-degree human trafficking of a minor
From The Tribune staff reports BLOUNT COUNTY – A doctor from the Wellness Medical Center in Trussville is reportedly under arrest with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office after making an offer to be a “Sugar Daddy” to a 17-year-old female patient, Carol Robinson reported on Al.com today. According to Robinson, Dr. Janaki Earla, 59, is […]
weisradio.com
Fatal Crash In Leesburg Saturday
A two vehicle accident has claimed the life of a person involved in the crash Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Alabama 68 and Alabama 273. One vehicle was a motorcycle and the other an SUV, according to Leesburg Police Chief, Jamie Chatman. He said another person was in critical condition and was airlifted to a trauma unit.
WAAY-TV
Fayetteville Police searching for murder suspect
A search is underway in Fayetteville, Tenn., for a murder suspect after a man was found shot to death late Thursday. The Fayetteville Police Department and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired call about 11:05 p.m. Thursday in the area of South Bellview Avenue and Robertson Street.
Comments / 0