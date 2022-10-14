ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missing Ann Arbor man found dead on freeway ramp; State Police investigating hit-and-run

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
 4 days ago

ANN ARBOR (WWJ) - The search for a missing 30-year-old Ann Arbor man has come to a tragic end, after his body was found on a freeway ramp on Friday.

According to Michigan State Police, a motorist driving on the eastbound M-14 ramp to southbound US-23, early Friday morning, notice some sheets of plywood on the shoulder that he decided he wanted.

When the driver stopped to pick up the wood, he spotted the body in a grassy area and called 911.

Following an investigation, Ann Abor Police confirmed to WWJ is endangered missing person Trevor Woolery. Police said his family has been notified.

Ann Arbor Police had been searching for Woolery, who was last seen alive on Sunday, Oct. 9. He had a history of substance abuse, police said, and there were concerned for his well being due to some mental health issues.

MSP said an preliminary investigation by troopers with the Brighton Post indicates that the man was killed in a hit-and-run crash, anywhere from three to five days ago.

There is no information about a possible suspect vehicle at this time.

Anyone with information on this case can call the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 1-800-SPEAK UP (1-800-773-2587), or submit a tip online here .

