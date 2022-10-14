Beyond Rights has brought on Steve Jones to its London-based team in the newly created role of senior VP of development. Jones’ industry experience includes serving as commissioning editor and executive producer for entertainment and factual at Sky 1, executive producer for factual and factual entertainment at Discovery Networks Europe, development executive and series producer at CJZ Productions and executive producer and development executive at Endemol Southern Star. He also co-founded Big Little Fish Television in 2019, which he co-ran for more than two years.

