World Screen News
Beyond Rights Hires Senior VP of Development
Beyond Rights has brought on Steve Jones to its London-based team in the newly created role of senior VP of development. Jones’ industry experience includes serving as commissioning editor and executive producer for entertainment and factual at Sky 1, executive producer for factual and factual entertainment at Discovery Networks Europe, development executive and series producer at CJZ Productions and executive producer and development executive at Endemol Southern Star. He also co-founded Big Little Fish Television in 2019, which he co-ran for more than two years.
Jim Packer Signs New Long-Term Agreement with Lionsgate
Lionsgate has entered into a new long-term employment agreement with Jim Packer, president of worldwide television distribution. During Packer’s tenure, Lionsgate’s 17,000-title film and television library has nearly doubled its revenue to almost $800 million last year. “Jim and his team have built Lionsgate into a global licensing...
Interest Rates Increases and Opportunities (Part 1)
Today, we’ll review some of my favorite picks considering these higher interest rates for each sectors.
Hello Dolly Hones Limitless Production Strategies
This year kicked off the launch of Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win on ITV. The game show, hosted by the eponymous powerhouse presenting duo, marked ITV’s biggest brand-new entertainment launch since The Masked Singer and proved a hit among the coveted 16-to-34 demographic, with the show winning its slot each week. Created by Hello Dolly and co-developed by Hello Dolly and Mitre Studios, the series has been recommissioned for a second season.
Warner Bros. Discovery Pacts with Singapore Tourism Board
Warner Bros. Discovery and the Singapore Tourism Board have entered a three-year partnership to collaborate on entertainment and lifestyle content, as well as joint marketing. The companies will present original localized stories spanning a variety of genres to showcase Singapore across the globe. First up from the pact is the HBO Asia original series Food Affair with Mark Wiens, which takes audiences on a gastronomic journey through Singapore’s rich and diverse dining scene.
A+E Networks Notches Up Format Deals
A+E Networks Global Content Sales has landed a raft of deals from its growing formats slate, including Channel 4 signing up for a local adaptation of Alone. A self-shot survival competition series, Alone was picked up by Channel 4 for a brand-new iteration of the format to be produced by The Garden. The six-part series will see ten contestants dropped into the remote Canadian wilderness, equipped with only a handful of basic tools. Each must survive the harsh elements alone.
Cyber Group Studios & A Productions Working on Digital Girl
A Productions and Cyber Group Studios have kicked off production on the brand-new adventure-comedy superhero series Digital Girl. The series has been commissioned by the BBC in the U.K. and presold to Super RTL in Germany and Discovery Kids in Latin America. It is set to be delivered in late 2024.
New Round of Sales for The Larkins
All3Media International has placed The Larkins with new broadcasters across Europe, the Asia Pacific, North America and Africa. The series, from Objective Fiction and Genial Productions, was picked up by Acorn TV for North America, while ABC acquired the feel-good show for Australia and TVNZ for New Zealand. BritBox International took SVOD rights in a pan-territory deal covering Africa.
