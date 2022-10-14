ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Neches, TX

fox4beaumont.com

Candlelight vigil to remember Port Neches-Groves student

PORT NECHES — A community in mourning came together Tuesday night to help each other heal following the sudden and unexpected death of a Port Neches-Groves High School senior. Morgan Christian, 17, died Friday, Oct. 14 of an expected medical condition and since then there have been numerous tributes...
PORT NECHES, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Remembering Morgan Christian

PORT NECHES-GROVES — "Hearts are aching, but we have each other." That's how Mike Tobias, the uncle of Morgan Christian and NDN Press Adviser, is describing the sudden loss of the beloved classmate and family member. It's a loss felt deeply by her family and her PN-G family. Morgan...
PORT NECHES, TX
fox4beaumont.com

JP: Possible accidental overdose may be cause of woman's death

BEAUMONT — Officials say a drug overdose is the possible cause of death of a woman found in a Beaumont business parking lot. Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr. tells KFDM/Fox 4 News that the body is that of a 53-year-olld woman. It was discovered Sunday in the...
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Governor Abbott exclusive: Abortion, low bonds, rising crime, PN-G mascot debate

BEAUMONT — Texas Governor Greg Abbott has wrapped up a roundtable discussion in Beaumont, highlighting the growing fentanyl threat, followed by an exclusive one-on-one interview with KFDM anchor Aaron Drawhorn. Abbott blames President Biden's border policy for the drastic increase in the synthetic drug. Governor Abbott says he's seeking...
TEXAS STATE
fox4beaumont.com

Woman's body found on property of business in Beaumont

BEAUMONT — A woman's body has been discovered outside a business on Delaware Street in Beaumont. The body was found Sunday outside of Adams & Adams law firm in the 3200 block of Delaware. Jefferson County Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr. says a preliminary investigation revealed that...
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

On the Run seeks your help in finding fugitive felon

JEFFERSON COUNTY — It's time for you to help law enforcement catch a fugitive. Every week at this time, KFDM's Angel San Juan teams up with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office to highlight a man or woman who is on the run. Here's Angel with this week's report on...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX

