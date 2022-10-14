Read full article on original website
Halloween events planned at River Park Oct. 31
SHENANDOAH, Oct. 11 — At last week’s meeting, members of the Shenandoah Council heard plans for the Town’s upcoming Halloween events planned for Monday, Oct. 31. Shenandoah’s Halloween Costume Parade kicks things off at 4 p.m. at the Shenandoah Landing and River Park. Town Clerk Lora Jenkins informed the Council that her photo of last year’s parade made the cover of Shenandoah Valley Monthly magazine. The River Park is located at 315 Morrison Road.
WHSV
Elkton hosts successful Autumn Days Festival
ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - It’s that time of year when people enjoy the fall leaves and weather with festivals and pumpkin patches in local towns. This weekend the town of Elkton hosted its 36th annual Autumn Days festival. The Elkton Progressive Improvement Committee, which puts on Autumn Days said...
Full of hot air? Virginia balloon festival faces criticism over crowds, long wait times
MANASSAS, Va. — For thousands of people, the Prince William County Balloon Festival sounded like a spectacular event in this weekend's glorious weather. But now scores of them are complaining online that the fair was a disaster. Peggy Sparks was so excited about hot air balloons firing off just...
Augusta Free Press
‘Don’t Stop Believin”: Rock band Journey brings 50th anniversary Freedom Tour to JPJ
One of the most legendary rock bands of all time, Journey, announces the continuation of their 50th Anniversary Celebration Freedom Tour 2023 featuring special guest Toto. The tour comes to John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville on Feb. 5, 2023. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers will take the...
Stephens City, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
theburn.com
Chic new Italian restaurant headed to Loudoun County
The buzz exploded in the last week. Someone had bought the old Aldie Country Store and was rapidly refurbishing it. But what was it going to be? A new store? A restaurant? Or something else? The Burn has gotten nearly a dozen messages about it. Now we have the answer....
pagevalleynews.com
Barry Allan Presgraves
Barry Allan Presgraves, 79, of Luray, Va. passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022. He was born on April 3, 1943. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022 at The Bradley Funeral Home. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m....
WHSV
Harrisonburg man killed in head-on crash on S. Main Street.
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Investigators said a 51-year-old Harrisonburg man was killed after a head-on crash along South Main Street on Tuesday afternoon. According to a Harrisonburg city spokesman, the man was driving north on South Main Street in his sedan when he crossed the centerline and collided head-on into a southbound tractor-trailer.
ffxnow.com
Police: Man assaulted by group outside Centreville bar and pool hall
(Updated at 1:50 p.m.) An adult man was severely beaten by a group of men in the parking lot of in Centreville, police say. Officers were dispatched to 14114 Lee Highway around 12:03 a.m. on Sunday (Oct. 16) for the reported assault. Allegedly a patron of The Revolution Darts &...
WHSV
Former HPD Lieutenant honored with new headstone
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - All it takes is one moment to make an impact on someone’s life. For Cecilia Hawkins, it was just five minutes with Harrisonburg Lt. Leon Byrd back in 1989 that led her to make a positive change toward a better life. Lt. Byrd passed away...
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro: Man being held in Sunday shooting on Village Drive
A man is in custody in connection with a shooting reported on Sunday in Waynesboro. Waynesboro Police arrested Gage William Mayne, 26, who has no fixed address, on attempted second-degree murder, use of a firearm while attempting to commit murder, aggravated malicious wounding, and four counts of obstruction of justice.
schillingshow.com
Truth bomb: “Quiet Man” drops live prayer of repentance at Albemarle County School Board meeting
“Public comment” at the October 13 Albemarle County School Board meeting was full of impassioned observations and collective angst. But, amidst all this, there was a refreshing pause in the acrimony. Among a litany of speakers on such topics as “family leave” and “the propriety of pro-transgender t-shirts in...
Augusta Free Press
Pre-construction under way for electric transmission rebuild in Staunton
Pre-construction is under way for Dominion Energy’s electric transmission line rebuild project. According to the Augusta County Government Facebook page, “you may see crews in the right of way corridor doing some surveys.”. The current lines will be upgraded to 230 kV standards. Dominion will replace lines in...
crozetgazette.com
New Crozet Shops Opening this Week
The long-awaited opening of The Yellow Mug, the coffee shop in the space of the former Green House Coffee, is set for Tuesday, October 18, at 8 a.m. The refurbished shop will have an expanded selection of coffee drinks and pastries for sale. The Yellow Mug’s hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Warren County on Saturday
According to Virginia State Police, 49-year-old Paul D. Wiley of Woodstock was riding a 2012 Harley-Davidson motorcycle heading south on I-81 near I-66 when he failed to navigate a curve, ran off the right side of the road and hit a guardrail.
pagevalleynews.com
Meet Wilbur
From the Page County Animal Shelter to showcase their personality. Wilbur came into the shelter as a stray and was unfortunately never reclaimed by his previous owners, so now Wilbur is up for adoption and looking for his fur-ever home! He is a very laid back senior dog aged by the vet between 10 to 12 years old.
pagevalleynews.com
Dwight Thomas Griffith
Dwight Thomas Griffith, 75, of Luray, passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022. He was born on June 24, 1947, in Luray and was a son of the late Gilbert Thomas Griffith and Doris Phillips Griffith. Dwight worked as an equipment operator for Shenandoah National Park for 18 years and...
Augusta Free Press
Warren County: State Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash on Interstate 81
Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 81 in Warren County on Saturday. A 2012 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling south on I-81 when it failed to maneuver a curve, ran off the right side of the roadway, and collided with a guardrail. The driver of the...
cbs19news
Rocktober Fest comes to Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank sponsored the third annual Rocktober Fest in Charlottesville this weekend. Leah Williams, the owner of Minerals and Mystics, organized a Rocktober rock and gem show. It's part of an effort to bring back life to vacant stores and share their gems.
WHSV
Crash caused backup on I-81 S
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A vehicle crash near Harrisonburg caused delays in the south-bound lane near MM 238 earlier this evening. Backups were as far back as 3 miles at one point, but the crash has since been cleared. Stay tuned to WHSV for traffic updates and alerts.
