Luray, VA

pagevalleynews.com

Halloween events planned at River Park Oct. 31

SHENANDOAH, Oct. 11 — At last week’s meeting, members of the Shenandoah Council heard plans for the Town’s upcoming Halloween events planned for Monday, Oct. 31. Shenandoah’s Halloween Costume Parade kicks things off at 4 p.m. at the Shenandoah Landing and River Park. Town Clerk Lora Jenkins informed the Council that her photo of last year’s parade made the cover of Shenandoah Valley Monthly magazine. The River Park is located at 315 Morrison Road.
SHENANDOAH, VA
WHSV

Elkton hosts successful Autumn Days Festival

ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - It’s that time of year when people enjoy the fall leaves and weather with festivals and pumpkin patches in local towns. This weekend the town of Elkton hosted its 36th annual Autumn Days festival. The Elkton Progressive Improvement Committee, which puts on Autumn Days said...
ELKTON, VA
High School Football PRO

Stephens City, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Riverside High School football team will have a game with Sherando High School on October 17, 2022, 15:00:00.
STEPHENS CITY, VA
theburn.com

Chic new Italian restaurant headed to Loudoun County

The buzz exploded in the last week. Someone had bought the old Aldie Country Store and was rapidly refurbishing it. But what was it going to be? A new store? A restaurant? Or something else? The Burn has gotten nearly a dozen messages about it. Now we have the answer....
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Barry Allan Presgraves

Barry Allan Presgraves, 79, of Luray, Va. passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022. He was born on April 3, 1943. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022 at The Bradley Funeral Home. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m....
LURAY, VA
WHSV

Harrisonburg man killed in head-on crash on S. Main Street.

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Investigators said a 51-year-old Harrisonburg man was killed after a head-on crash along South Main Street on Tuesday afternoon. According to a Harrisonburg city spokesman, the man was driving north on South Main Street in his sedan when he crossed the centerline and collided head-on into a southbound tractor-trailer.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Former HPD Lieutenant honored with new headstone

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - All it takes is one moment to make an impact on someone’s life. For Cecilia Hawkins, it was just five minutes with Harrisonburg Lt. Leon Byrd back in 1989 that led her to make a positive change toward a better life. Lt. Byrd passed away...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

Waynesboro: Man being held in Sunday shooting on Village Drive

A man is in custody in connection with a shooting reported on Sunday in Waynesboro. Waynesboro Police arrested Gage William Mayne, 26, who has no fixed address, on attempted second-degree murder, use of a firearm while attempting to commit murder, aggravated malicious wounding, and four counts of obstruction of justice.
WAYNESBORO, VA
Augusta Free Press

Pre-construction under way for electric transmission rebuild in Staunton

Pre-construction is under way for Dominion Energy’s electric transmission line rebuild project. According to the Augusta County Government Facebook page, “you may see crews in the right of way corridor doing some surveys.”. The current lines will be upgraded to 230 kV standards. Dominion will replace lines in...
crozetgazette.com

New Crozet Shops Opening this Week

The long-awaited opening of The Yellow Mug, the coffee shop in the space of the former Green House Coffee, is set for Tuesday, October 18, at 8 a.m. The refurbished shop will have an expanded selection of coffee drinks and pastries for sale. The Yellow Mug’s hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
CROZET, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Meet Wilbur

From the Page County Animal Shelter to showcase their personality. Wilbur came into the shelter as a stray and was unfortunately never reclaimed by his previous owners, so now Wilbur is up for adoption and looking for his fur-ever home! He is a very laid back senior dog aged by the vet between 10 to 12 years old.
PAGE COUNTY, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Dwight Thomas Griffith

Dwight Thomas Griffith, 75, of Luray, passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022. He was born on June 24, 1947, in Luray and was a son of the late Gilbert Thomas Griffith and Doris Phillips Griffith. Dwight worked as an equipment operator for Shenandoah National Park for 18 years and...
LURAY, VA
cbs19news

Rocktober Fest comes to Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank sponsored the third annual Rocktober Fest in Charlottesville this weekend. Leah Williams, the owner of Minerals and Mystics, organized a Rocktober rock and gem show. It's part of an effort to bring back life to vacant stores and share their gems.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Crash caused backup on I-81 S

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A vehicle crash near Harrisonburg caused delays in the south-bound lane near MM 238 earlier this evening. Backups were as far back as 3 miles at one point, but the crash has since been cleared. Stay tuned to WHSV for traffic updates and alerts.
HARRISONBURG, VA

