World Screen News
Sky Picks Up Last King of The Cross
Cineflix Rights has presold the new Australian crime drama Last King of The Cross to Sky, which will have an exclusive in Italy, the U.K., Ireland and Germany. Last King of The Cross is inspired by John Ibrahim’s best-selling autobiography charting his rise from a poverty-stricken immigrant with no education, money or prospects to Australia’s most infamous nightclub mogul. It is an operatic story of two brothers who organize the street but lose each other in their ascent to power.
World Screen News
TV Kids Screenings Festival: Luna, Chip & Inkie: Adventure Rangers Go
On offer from Epic Story Media at MIPCOM this week, Luna, Chip & Inkie: Adventure Rangers Go is a music-filled series for the 4-to-6 set. The 40×11-minute series, among the highlights of the TV Kids Screenings Festival, is centered on three enthusiastic problem-solvers whose big imaginations land them in the most hilarious situations.
World Screen News
TIMS&B Productions Promotes New Drama Deception
TIMS&B Productions’ Timur Savcı, chairman, and Burak Sağyaşar, CEO, are in Cannes to promote the new drama Deception, sold by Inter Medya. The series “will resonate with audiences because while it’s a story about the discovery by a powerful woman that her whole life is based on lies, it is also about family, the young family members’ love arcs, as well as our protagonist finding love again at a later age,” Savcı says.
World Screen News
Global Screen Sells Munich ’72 Doc
Global Screen has notched up a new raft of deals for the documentary Munich ’72, a co-production with Sipur (formerly Tadmor Entertainment) and Israel’s Channel 8. Commemorating the 50th anniversary of the slaughter of Israeli athletes by Palestinian terrorists at the 1972 Munich Summer Olympic Games, Munich ’72 also traces the origins of modern terror to this day. The doc has been picked up by Poland’s Canal+, Italian broadcaster La 7, Slovenia’s RTV and Spanish’s Filmin.
World Screen News
Creation Entertainment & Magic Frame Team for BuddyBots
Creation Entertainment Media and Magic Frame Animation are partnering for the new animated series BuddyBots. The series follows a group of robots and two teen protagonists, chronicling their adventures in a sci-fi animated world where learning and family are some of the most important values. Emmy Award winner Louis Elman (Early Man, Brave, The Imitation Game, V for Vendetta) will be the voice director for the show.
World Screen News
Banijay to Take Reality Series The Hotel Global
Banijay has secured the global rights for the Argentinean reality competition series The Hotel. Produced by Diego Guebel’s BOXFISH for Canal 13 in Argentina, where it is known locally as El Hotel, the competition reality series sees 16 celebrity contestants isolate themselves for four months in a luxury hotel on the outskirts of a city—but with one catch: the luxury establishment does not employ any staff.
World Screen News
BBC Studios Appoints for International Formats & Production
BBC Studios has named Fiona Wassenberg as head of BBC Studios Benelux production and Isabel Durán as format sales director for Iberia and Latin America. Wassenberg is responsible for BBC Studios’ formats and production business across Benelux. Wassenberg will work closely with BBC Studios’ unscripted format partners in the market, as well as commissioners and producers in the region. She is based in Amsterdam. Prior to joining BBC Studios, Wassenberg spent nearly 16 years at the Dutch public broadcaster Omroep MAX, most recently as commissioning editor and content acquisitions.
World Screen News
Really? Wins MIPJunior Project Pitch Teens/Tweens
Starlight Media’s live-action series Really? has won the MIPJunior Project Pitch in the teens/tweens category. The show centers on Vika, who has endured her insignificant life for 15 years and decides she is going to commit suicide. Her plan is interrupted as the war begins in Ukraine. Really? was...
World Screen News
Julianne Moore Joins New Sky & AMC Drama
Academy Award- and BAFTA-winning actor Julianne Moore (Still Alice, Far From Heaven) is set to star in to the new Sky original and AMC Networks drama Mary & George. Written by DC Moore (Killing Eve, Temple), Mary & George is based on the true story of Mary Villiers, who moulded her son to seduce King James I and become his lover. Through her scheming, the pair rose from humble beginnings to become the richest, most titled mother and son in England.
World Screen News
LEONINE Studios Sells Troppo to Viaplay, Amazon Freevee
LEONINE Studios has licensed the SVOD rights for the crime drama Troppo to Viaplay for the Nordics, the Netherlands, Poland and the Baltic region, while Amazon Freevee acquired the AVOD rights for Germany and the U.K. Based on the successful Crimson Lake novel series written by New York Times best-selling...
World Screen News
U.S. Presale for Marie Antoinette
Banijay Rights has presold the new eight-part historical drama Marie Antoinette to PBS Distribution in the U.S. The U.S. deal marks the latest international sale for the CANAL+ Creation Originale, produced by Banijay Studios France, CAPA Drama and Les Gens. Banijay Rights also presold the drama to BBC Two in the U.K. and BBC First in Australia.
World Screen News
Space Nova Season Two Underway
SLR Productions is working on a second season of the original CGI animated series Space Nova for ABC ME. The 15×22-minute season has received production funding from both Screen Australia and the Australian Children’s Television Foundation (ACTF), as well as development funding from ABC ME and Create NSW. Space Nova will be co-produced with Giggle Garage in Malaysia and distributed internationally by ZDF Studios, with ACTF representing the series across Australia and New Zealand.
World Screen News
Special Report: What Do Buyers Want?
From complex rights negotiations to the never-ending search for the perfect kids’ comedy, leading programmers weigh in on their acquisition strategies. Kids’ content buyers may be spoiled for choice given the sheer volume of animated and live-action fare available on the market, from classic library shows to premium OTT commissions now hitting their second windows. But that certainly hasn’t made their jobs any easier as they look out for characters and concepts that will keep young ones engaged and tuned in when they have so many other options for their entertainment.
World Screen News
Canneseries Launching International Doc Series Competition
Canneseries is returning for a sixth season from April 14 to 19, 2023, featuring its first international documentary series competition. The international jury for the competition will be responsible for judging five documentary series and awarding the best documentary series prize during the closing ceremony on April 19, 2023. The...
World Screen News
Dandelooo Scores Presale for Fantastic Antics
Dandelooo has presold the 2D comedy edutainment series Fantastic Antics to the kids’ educational platform Da Vinci. Produced by Les Films Jack Fébus, the series sees three heroes cross eras, territories and ancient societies to introduce children to historical cultures and show how they were the foundation of modern civilization.
World Screen News
Tim Davie, Tom Fussell Talk BBC Creativity, Global Ambitions
In Cannes today to receive the inaugural Studio of Distinction Award at MIPCOM, Tim Davie and Tom Fussell outlined BBC Studios’ global ambitions and the pubcaster’s emphasis on innovation and impactful content. Fussell, CEO of BBC Studios, opened the Media Mastermind Keynote by outlining the gains at the...
World Screen News
TV Kids Screenings Festival: Animasia Studio
Animasia Studio has four highlights in the TV Kids Screenings Festival, including its hit non-dialogue slapstick comedy Harry & Bunnie and an action series for kids aged 6 to 11, Dragon Force 3—Monsters Rise. Dragon Force 3—Monsters Rise highlights “universal values of friendship, self-reliance, sacrifice and true heroism,” says...
World Screen News
Banijay UK Acquires Mam Tor Productions
Banijay UK has acquired Mam Tor Productions, which is behind the hit BBC One drama Chloe. Mam Tor focuses on high-end, contemporary and original returning series and works predominantly with new talent, women and other underrepresented groups. Its latest series, the six-part original drama Chloe, was a hit for BBC One earlier in the year and was acquired by Amazon Prime Video.
World Screen News
Hello Dolly Hones Limitless Production Strategies
This year kicked off the launch of Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win on ITV. The game show, hosted by the eponymous powerhouse presenting duo, marked ITV’s biggest brand-new entertainment launch since The Masked Singer and proved a hit among the coveted 16-to-34 demographic, with the show winning its slot each week. Created by Hello Dolly and co-developed by Hello Dolly and Mitre Studios, the series has been recommissioned for a second season.
World Screen News
Passion Pictures Hires for Animation
Passion Pictures has tapped Academy Award-winning director Alan Barillaro as a creative director for its animation division. Barillaro is the Oscar-winning writer and director behind the animated short film Piper (2016). He spent nearly 25 years at Pixar Animation Studios, animating feature films from A Bug’s Life (1998) to Lightyear (2022).
