World Screen News
BBC Studios Appoints for International Formats & Production
BBC Studios has named Fiona Wassenberg as head of BBC Studios Benelux production and Isabel Durán as format sales director for Iberia and Latin America. Wassenberg is responsible for BBC Studios’ formats and production business across Benelux. Wassenberg will work closely with BBC Studios’ unscripted format partners in the market, as well as commissioners and producers in the region. She is based in Amsterdam. Prior to joining BBC Studios, Wassenberg spent nearly 16 years at the Dutch public broadcaster Omroep MAX, most recently as commissioning editor and content acquisitions.
World Screen News
TV Kids Screenings Festival: Luna, Chip & Inkie: Adventure Rangers Go
On offer from Epic Story Media at MIPCOM this week, Luna, Chip & Inkie: Adventure Rangers Go is a music-filled series for the 4-to-6 set. The 40×11-minute series, among the highlights of the TV Kids Screenings Festival, is centered on three enthusiastic problem-solvers whose big imaginations land them in the most hilarious situations.
World Screen News
Really? Wins MIPJunior Project Pitch Teens/Tweens
Starlight Media’s live-action series Really? has won the MIPJunior Project Pitch in the teens/tweens category. The show centers on Vika, who has endured her insignificant life for 15 years and decides she is going to commit suicide. Her plan is interrupted as the war begins in Ukraine. Really? was...
World Screen News
Creation Entertainment & Magic Frame Team for BuddyBots
Creation Entertainment Media and Magic Frame Animation are partnering for the new animated series BuddyBots. The series follows a group of robots and two teen protagonists, chronicling their adventures in a sci-fi animated world where learning and family are some of the most important values. Emmy Award winner Louis Elman (Early Man, Brave, The Imitation Game, V for Vendetta) will be the voice director for the show.
World Screen News
Special Report: What Do Buyers Want?
From complex rights negotiations to the never-ending search for the perfect kids’ comedy, leading programmers weigh in on their acquisition strategies. Kids’ content buyers may be spoiled for choice given the sheer volume of animated and live-action fare available on the market, from classic library shows to premium OTT commissions now hitting their second windows. But that certainly hasn’t made their jobs any easier as they look out for characters and concepts that will keep young ones engaged and tuned in when they have so many other options for their entertainment.
World Screen News
Beyond Rights Hires Senior VP of Development
Beyond Rights has brought on Steve Jones to its London-based team in the newly created role of senior VP of development. Jones’ industry experience includes serving as commissioning editor and executive producer for entertainment and factual at Sky 1, executive producer for factual and factual entertainment at Discovery Networks Europe, development executive and series producer at CJZ Productions and executive producer and development executive at Endemol Southern Star. He also co-founded Big Little Fish Television in 2019, which he co-ran for more than two years.
World Screen News
Julianne Moore Joins New Sky & AMC Drama
Academy Award- and BAFTA-winning actor Julianne Moore (Still Alice, Far From Heaven) is set to star in to the new Sky original and AMC Networks drama Mary & George. Written by DC Moore (Killing Eve, Temple), Mary & George is based on the true story of Mary Villiers, who moulded her son to seduce King James I and become his lover. Through her scheming, the pair rose from humble beginnings to become the richest, most titled mother and son in England.
World Screen News
LEONINE Studios Sells Troppo to Viaplay, Amazon Freevee
LEONINE Studios has licensed the SVOD rights for the crime drama Troppo to Viaplay for the Nordics, the Netherlands, Poland and the Baltic region, while Amazon Freevee acquired the AVOD rights for Germany and the U.K. Based on the successful Crimson Lake novel series written by New York Times best-selling...
World Screen News
MIPCOM Spotlight: HappyKids
HappyKids, powered by Future Today, is a leading streaming service housing some of the most popular and established children’s programming brands. “Whether you’re a content creator and producer or an advertiser, you need to know about the distribution and engagement opportunities we can provide,” says Vikrant Mathur, co-founder of Future Today.
World Screen News
Banijay UK Acquires Mam Tor Productions
Banijay UK has acquired Mam Tor Productions, which is behind the hit BBC One drama Chloe. Mam Tor focuses on high-end, contemporary and original returning series and works predominantly with new talent, women and other underrepresented groups. Its latest series, the six-part original drama Chloe, was a hit for BBC One earlier in the year and was acquired by Amazon Prime Video.
World Screen News
Sky Picks Up Last King of The Cross
Cineflix Rights has presold the new Australian crime drama Last King of The Cross to Sky, which will have an exclusive in Italy, the U.K., Ireland and Germany. Last King of The Cross is inspired by John Ibrahim’s best-selling autobiography charting his rise from a poverty-stricken immigrant with no education, money or prospects to Australia’s most infamous nightclub mogul. It is an operatic story of two brothers who organize the street but lose each other in their ascent to power.
World Screen News
A+E Networks Notches Up Format Deals
A+E Networks Global Content Sales has landed a raft of deals from its growing formats slate, including Channel 4 signing up for a local adaptation of Alone. A self-shot survival competition series, Alone was picked up by Channel 4 for a brand-new iteration of the format to be produced by The Garden. The six-part series will see ten contestants dropped into the remote Canadian wilderness, equipped with only a handful of basic tools. Each must survive the harsh elements alone.
World Screen News
Passion Pictures Hires for Animation
Passion Pictures has tapped Academy Award-winning director Alan Barillaro as a creative director for its animation division. Barillaro is the Oscar-winning writer and director behind the animated short film Piper (2016). He spent nearly 25 years at Pixar Animation Studios, animating feature films from A Bug’s Life (1998) to Lightyear (2022).
World Screen News
Hello Dolly Hones Limitless Production Strategies
This year kicked off the launch of Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win on ITV. The game show, hosted by the eponymous powerhouse presenting duo, marked ITV’s biggest brand-new entertainment launch since The Masked Singer and proved a hit among the coveted 16-to-34 demographic, with the show winning its slot each week. Created by Hello Dolly and co-developed by Hello Dolly and Mitre Studios, the series has been recommissioned for a second season.
World Screen News
TV Kids Screenings Festival: CAKE’s Angry Birds
The CAKE lineup at MIPCOM this week includes a compilation of Angry Birds series, one of the highlights in the TV Kids Screenings Festival. The collection brings to life the characters and adventures from one of the most beloved games in history. Angry Birds Toons and spin-off series Angry Birds Stella, Piggy Tales, Angry Birds Slingshot Stories, Angry Birds Bubble Trouble, Angry Birds MakerSpace and Angry Birds Blues see the bird protagonists battling against the long-suffering Piggies.
World Screen News
U.S. Presale for Marie Antoinette
Banijay Rights has presold the new eight-part historical drama Marie Antoinette to PBS Distribution in the U.S. The U.S. deal marks the latest international sale for the CANAL+ Creation Originale, produced by Banijay Studios France, CAPA Drama and Les Gens. Banijay Rights also presold the drama to BBC Two in the U.K. and BBC First in Australia.
World Screen News
Big Bad Boo’s Ava Undercover Wins MIPJunior Kids Project Pitch
The animated series Ava Undercover from Big Bad Boo Studios has won the MIPJunior Project Pitch in the kids category. The series centers on 6-and-a-half-year-old Iranian-American Ava, a self-appointed Master Stuff Finder, going undercover to crack cases with a unique, low-to-the-ground kid perspective. She works out of her bedroom with her puppy Miss Marple, best pal Julien and an ad-hoc team of neighborhood kids.
World Screen News
Space Nova Season Two Underway
SLR Productions is working on a second season of the original CGI animated series Space Nova for ABC ME. The 15×22-minute season has received production funding from both Screen Australia and the Australian Children’s Television Foundation (ACTF), as well as development funding from ABC ME and Create NSW. Space Nova will be co-produced with Giggle Garage in Malaysia and distributed internationally by ZDF Studios, with ACTF representing the series across Australia and New Zealand.
World Screen News
Cineflix Rights Closes Slew of Sales in the Nordics
Cineflix Rights has sold more than 100 hours of content from its scripted slate to platforms and broadcasters across the Nordics. Season two of the crime series Whitstable Pearl, produced by Buccaneer Media, was picked up by SVT (Sweden), Yle (Finland), TV2 (Denmark), NRK (Norway) and Acorn TV (Nordics). Viaplay...
World Screen News
My Mum, Your Dad Travels to Ten Territories
ITV Studios has notched up ten commissions for the new reality dating format My Mum, Your Dad, with new agreements in the U.K., Sweden and Australia. Originally for HBO Max, the show was created by the father-daughter duo Greg and Hayley Daniels. Following the acquisition of international rights via ITV America and the Global Creative Network, ITV Studios labels secured first-season orders from ITV in the U.K., TV4 in Sweden and Nine Network in Australia.
