In a decisive move to address staffing challenges and continue to build a skilled healthcare workforce right here in the Berkshires, that county's largest employer, Berkshire Health Systems, has launched a series of workforce development pipeline programs that are opening new career paths for hundreds of nursing assistants, medical assistants, licensed practical nurses and registered nurses. Even more importantly, the creation of those skilled jobs will expand and deliver vital healthcare services to patients and communities throughout the region.

BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA ・ 17 HOURS AGO