Pittsfield Conservation Commission OKs Supportive Housing Proposal
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A permanent supportive housing proposal was OKed by the Conservation Commission last week. On Thursday, the panel issued an order of conditions for the construction of a three-story, multi-family dwelling and associated site improvements on 107-111 West Housatonic Street. Berkshire Housing Development Corp. intends to build...
Pittsfield Officials, Service Providers Discuss Homelessness in PCTV Forum
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — City officials and service providers covered a range of topics related to homelessness during a forum last week hosted by Pittsfield Community Television. "I think it's important to start by centering today's conversation on people and it is people who for a variety of reasons are...
Residents Ask Questions About Proposed Mall Cannabis Facility
LANESBOROUGH, Mass. — Residents questioned water use and the condition of the deteriorating building during a community outreach meeting for the proposed cannabis facility at the Berkshire Mall. On Monday, applicant Blake Mensing of JMJ Holdings presented the group's preliminary plans for the facility, which include making former anchor...
Baker Hill Road District Gifting Lanesborough $150,000 for Police, EMS Building
LANESBOROUGH, Mass. — The Baker Hill Road District has agreed to gift the town $150,000 for the purchase of land for a combined police and ambulance building, pending approval by taxpayer vote. The district's prudential committee voted to give the gift at its meeting last week. The Police Station...
Daytime Paving Scheduled on Sections of Route 8
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will be conducting daytime paving operations on sections of Route 8 from the Deerfield Street intersection in Pittsfield and then north to the town line for Lanesborough and Cheshire. The work will take place daily from Tuesday, Oct. 18, through...
BCArc Hires New Director and Advances Family Support Manager
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire County Arc hired new director Jessica Russo and promoted Nancy Willey to Family Support Manager. Jessica Russo has been named BCArc's Director of Family Support & Advocacy. As Director, she will oversee BCArc's Family Support Center, the Adult Family (Foster) Care program, help families navigate the Commonwealth's referral services, advocate for students for their education, and create networking and social opportunities for families.
Williamstown Board's Try to Make Housing Affordable Called 'Madness'
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — After June's annual town meeting referred back most of an ambitious slate of proposals from the Planning Board, the panel is preparing a simpler, more focused set of proposed bylaw amendments that it hopes will be more readily understood by members of town meeting 2023. Last...
Lanesborough Staff to Participate in Administrator Search Committee
LANESBOROUGH, Mass. — The Board of Selectmen has formed a steering committee for a new town administrator, a little under a year after it last filled the position. The new committee will consist primarily of Town Hall staff, who were invited to be a part of the search. The board also appointed community member Claire Kristensen to be the committee's chair.
Visually Impaired Students Unite for White Cane Awareness Day at Pittsfield High
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — "Yes we can" was the phrase of the day on Friday as students with visual impairments gathered at Pittsfield High School to celebrate White Cane Awareness Day. "It's nice for them to know that there are others dealing with the same situations," said Lynn Shortis, a...
BHS grows its healthcare workforce through unique "talent pipeline" program.
In a decisive move to address staffing challenges and continue to build a skilled healthcare workforce right here in the Berkshires, that county's largest employer, Berkshire Health Systems, has launched a series of workforce development pipeline programs that are opening new career paths for hundreds of nursing assistants, medical assistants, licensed practical nurses and registered nurses. Even more importantly, the creation of those skilled jobs will expand and deliver vital healthcare services to patients and communities throughout the region.
Saratoga Springs to open permanent homeless shelter
People experiencing homelessness will have a new resource in Saratoga Springs next year. “The plan has been a dream of ours to be here,” Shelters of Saratoga Executive Director Duane Vaughn said. A permanent shelter will soon open in the Spa City, and it's billed "low barrier,” meaning there...
Berkshire Libraries Fall Crawl
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — One dozen Berkshire county libraries are hosting The Berkshire Libraries Fall Crawl from October 17 to October 22, 2022. All are welcome to explore the Berkshires by visiting public libraries across the county. Participants can pick up a passport at the first library they visit and then drive from library to library, collecting passport stamps and small prizes.
Great Barrington Fixed-Rate Power Supply Program Agreement
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — The town has finalized a 12-month, fixed-price electricity supply agreement through its municipal power-purchasing program. This fixed rate, lower than a planned National Grid increase, is being passed on to local residents and businesses who can choose to opt into the program. According to a...
Albany pickleball courts close to completion
According to Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan, Albany's first pickleball courts are close to being finished.
Family Challenge Night to Boost Student Interest in STEAM
PITTSFIELD, Mass — Flying Cloud Institute (FCI) will lead a free night of hands-on science and arts exploration for students in grades K-8 and their families at Hancock Shaker Village on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, from 4:30-6:30 pm. This is the third STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math)...
Seriously? Did This Western Massachusetts Town Just Make Bird Feeders Illegal?
The Berkshires of western Massachusetts is one of the most beautiful areas in the country. Residents and visitors enjoy all the culture and beauty the county has to offer and most share a love of the great outdoors. If you live in this special part of Massachusetts, one of its...
Berkshire County Has Lost a Great Man and a True Friend (photo)
Another longtime listener and beloved friend of southern Berkshire County and WSBS, Norman Pelletier Sr. passed away on Oct. 6 after a seven-year battle with cancer. Many southern Berkshire residents remember Norm from his Norm's Bait and Tackle location on Rossiter Street in Great Barrington. In addition, Norm was known for many more aspects.
RSVP Recognizes Volunteers with Annual Luncheon
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Retired Senior Volunteer Program held its annual Volunteer Recognition Luncheon on Friday afternoon at Country Club of Pittsfield to honor volunteers and staff who helped make an impact to the community. RSVP provides individuals 55 and older who live in Berkshire County the opportunity to...
Hoffman Carwash offering free car wash with food donation
For the 11th consecutive year, and the second time in 2022, Hoffman's Car Wash is collecting non-perishable food items in exchange for a free ultimate car wash.
Popular Pittsfield Eatery Closing At The End Of October
Some sad news to pass along to you, fellow Berkshire County residents. A popular Pittsfield restaurant that offered great food, unusual menu options, a warm atmosphere, and great music will be closing its doors permanently on October 31st. Mission Restaurant at 438 North Street, which opened back in 2007, will...
