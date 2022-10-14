ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dalton, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Conservation Commission OKs Supportive Housing Proposal

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A permanent supportive housing proposal was OKed by the Conservation Commission last week. On Thursday, the panel issued an order of conditions for the construction of a three-story, multi-family dwelling and associated site improvements on 107-111 West Housatonic Street. Berkshire Housing Development Corp. intends to build...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Residents Ask Questions About Proposed Mall Cannabis Facility

LANESBOROUGH, Mass. — Residents questioned water use and the condition of the deteriorating building during a community outreach meeting for the proposed cannabis facility at the Berkshire Mall. On Monday, applicant Blake Mensing of JMJ Holdings presented the group's preliminary plans for the facility, which include making former anchor...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Daytime Paving Scheduled on Sections of Route 8

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will be conducting daytime paving operations on sections of Route 8 from the Deerfield Street intersection in Pittsfield and then north to the town line for Lanesborough and Cheshire. The work will take place daily from Tuesday, Oct. 18, through...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

BCArc Hires New Director and Advances Family Support Manager

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire County Arc hired new director Jessica Russo and promoted Nancy Willey to Family Support Manager. Jessica Russo has been named BCArc's Director of Family Support & Advocacy. As Director, she will oversee BCArc's Family Support Center, the Adult Family (Foster) Care program, help families navigate the Commonwealth's referral services, advocate for students for their education, and create networking and social opportunities for families.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
iBerkshires.com

Williamstown Board's Try to Make Housing Affordable Called 'Madness'

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — After June's annual town meeting referred back most of an ambitious slate of proposals from the Planning Board, the panel is preparing a simpler, more focused set of proposed bylaw amendments that it hopes will be more readily understood by members of town meeting 2023. Last...
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
iBerkshires.com

Lanesborough Staff to Participate in Administrator Search Committee

LANESBOROUGH, Mass. — The Board of Selectmen has formed a steering committee for a new town administrator, a little under a year after it last filled the position. The new committee will consist primarily of Town Hall staff, who were invited to be a part of the search. The board also appointed community member Claire Kristensen to be the committee's chair.
LANESBOROUGH, MA
iBerkshires.com

BHS grows its healthcare workforce through unique "talent pipeline" program.

In a decisive move to address staffing challenges and continue to build a skilled healthcare workforce right here in the Berkshires, that county's largest employer, Berkshire Health Systems, has launched a series of workforce development pipeline programs that are opening new career paths for hundreds of nursing assistants, medical assistants, licensed practical nurses and registered nurses. Even more importantly, the creation of those skilled jobs will expand and deliver vital healthcare services to patients and communities throughout the region.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
spectrumlocalnews.com

Saratoga Springs to open permanent homeless shelter

People experiencing homelessness will have a new resource in Saratoga Springs next year. “The plan has been a dream of ours to be here,” Shelters of Saratoga Executive Director Duane Vaughn said. A permanent shelter will soon open in the Spa City, and it's billed "low barrier,” meaning there...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
iBerkshires.com

Berkshire Libraries Fall Crawl

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — One dozen Berkshire county libraries are hosting The Berkshire Libraries Fall Crawl from October 17 to October 22, 2022. All are welcome to explore the Berkshires by visiting public libraries across the county. Participants can pick up a passport at the first library they visit and then drive from library to library, collecting passport stamps and small prizes.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
iBerkshires.com

Great Barrington Fixed-Rate Power Supply Program Agreement

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — The town has finalized a 12-month, fixed-price electricity supply agreement through its municipal power-purchasing program. This fixed rate, lower than a planned National Grid increase, is being passed on to local residents and businesses who can choose to opt into the program. According to a...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
iBerkshires.com

Family Challenge Night to Boost Student Interest in STEAM

PITTSFIELD, Mass — Flying Cloud Institute (FCI) will lead a free night of hands-on science and arts exploration for students in grades K-8 and their families at Hancock Shaker Village on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, from 4:30-6:30 pm. This is the third STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math)...
HANCOCK, MA
iBerkshires.com

RSVP Recognizes Volunteers with Annual Luncheon

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Retired Senior Volunteer Program held its annual Volunteer Recognition Luncheon on Friday afternoon at Country Club of Pittsfield to honor volunteers and staff who helped make an impact to the community. RSVP provides individuals 55 and older who live in Berkshire County the opportunity to...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WNAW 94.7

Popular Pittsfield Eatery Closing At The End Of October

Some sad news to pass along to you, fellow Berkshire County residents. A popular Pittsfield restaurant that offered great food, unusual menu options, a warm atmosphere, and great music will be closing its doors permanently on October 31st. Mission Restaurant at 438 North Street, which opened back in 2007, will...
PITTSFIELD, MA

