Idaho County, ID

Victim Identified from Fatal Single Vehicle Crash on State Highway 64 in Lewis County

The victim in last week's fatal single vehicle crash on State Highway 64 in Lewis County has been identified. According to a press release from the Idaho State Police, the vehicle, a 2002 Saturn, was traveling eastbound on SH 64 when it left the roadway on the right shoulder and traveled approximately 350 feet down an embankment. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene.
LEWIS COUNTY, ID
Two Dead After Thursday Evening Crash on US95 Near Lapwai

LAPWAI - Idaho State Police are investigating a collision that occurred Thursday at approximately 6:22 p.m. on US95, north of Lapwai in Nez Perce County. Police say a gray Ford pickup driven by a 43-year old-male from Lewiston was traveling southbound on US95 when he went left of center and struck a semi truck traveling northbound, and then struck a gray Chevrolet pickup that was also northbound on US95.
LAPWAI, ID
One Killed in Early Morning Crash in Lewis County

LEWISTON, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho State Police is investigating a deadly crash Thursday on State Highway 64 in Lewis County. Emergency crews responded a little after midnight for a 2002 Saturn that had gone off the highway and went down an embankment about 350 feet. ISP said the driver was ejected from the car and killed. The crash remains under investigation.
LEWISTON, ID
Orofino Police Department to Continue 'Christmas 911' Tradition This Year

OROFINO - The Orofino Police Department has announced they will again be sponsoring and participating in the Christmas 911 program this year. For the last 13 years the department has been providing full Christmas dinners and gifts to families in the area who were experiencing hardship and most likely would not have had much for Christmas. Each year, the department accepts donations from businesses and community members to fund the program.
OROFINO, ID
Shooting victim in Clearwater County was a local mother of 4

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with funeral expenses for Lanae Tackley, the woman identified by the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office who had been fatally shot on October 15, 2022. Her sister, Tia Glessner, created the account. She wrote in the description that Lanae "was a good...
Kamiah Man Arrested on Five Counts of Felony Grand Theft for Allegedly Stealing Checks

KOOSKIA, ID - On Thursday, October 6, 2022, Grangeville City Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in Idaho County. During the stop, Grangeville Police learned that the individual, identified as 33-year-old Levi Wilson, of Kamiah, was a person of interest to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office in regard to an unrelated incident involving stolen checks in the Kooskia area.
GRANGEVILLE, ID
Lewiston, ID
The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!

