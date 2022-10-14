Read full article on original website
Victim Identified from Fatal Single Vehicle Crash on State Highway 64 in Lewis County
The victim in last week's fatal single vehicle crash on State Highway 64 in Lewis County has been identified. According to a press release from the Idaho State Police, the vehicle, a 2002 Saturn, was traveling eastbound on SH 64 when it left the roadway on the right shoulder and traveled approximately 350 feet down an embankment. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene.
One Person Air Lifted with Serious Injuries Following UTV Crash in Lewis County Friday Afternoon
LEWIS COUNTY - On the evening of Friday, October 14, 2022, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office and Nezperce Ambulance were dispatched to the intersection of Russell Ridge Road and Albers Road in Lewis County for a rollover accident involving a UTV. According to a release from the Lewis County...
Two Dead After Thursday Evening Crash on US95 Near Lapwai
LAPWAI - Idaho State Police are investigating a collision that occurred Thursday at approximately 6:22 p.m. on US95, north of Lapwai in Nez Perce County. Police say a gray Ford pickup driven by a 43-year old-male from Lewiston was traveling southbound on US95 when he went left of center and struck a semi truck traveling northbound, and then struck a gray Chevrolet pickup that was also northbound on US95.
One Killed in Early Morning Crash in Lewis County
LEWISTON, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho State Police is investigating a deadly crash Thursday on State Highway 64 in Lewis County. Emergency crews responded a little after midnight for a 2002 Saturn that had gone off the highway and went down an embankment about 350 feet. ISP said the driver was ejected from the car and killed. The crash remains under investigation.
Driver Killed in Single Vehicle Accident on State Highway 64 in Lewis County
LEWIS COUNTY - On Thursday, October 13, at approximately 12:18 a.m., the Idaho State Police responded to a fatal single vehicle crash eastbound on State Highway 64 near milepost 24.7 in Lewis County. According to a press release from the Idaho State Police, the vehicle, a 2002 Saturn, was traveling...
Which Idaho County is the Absolute Best One for Retirement?
I feel like most of us work our whole lives with the goal of being able to retire someday; and finding out where you’re going to retire is an important (and often daunting) thing to do. Deciding where you’d like to retire and spend the rest of your life...
Orofino Police Department to Continue 'Christmas 911' Tradition This Year
OROFINO - The Orofino Police Department has announced they will again be sponsoring and participating in the Christmas 911 program this year. For the last 13 years the department has been providing full Christmas dinners and gifts to families in the area who were experiencing hardship and most likely would not have had much for Christmas. Each year, the department accepts donations from businesses and community members to fund the program.
Man Charged with Involuntary Manslaughter After Woman is Found Deceased from Gunshot in Clearwater County
CLEARWATER COUNTY - On Saturday, October 15, at approximately 4:14 p.m., deputies with the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office and medics with Clearwater County Ambulance responded to the area of South Dicks Creek and Teakean Butte after receiving reports of a shooting. According to a press release from the Clearwater County...
KLEWTV
Shooting victim in Clearwater County was a local mother of 4
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with funeral expenses for Lanae Tackley, the woman identified by the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office who had been fatally shot on October 15, 2022. Her sister, Tia Glessner, created the account. She wrote in the description that Lanae "was a good...
KHQ Right Now
Woman shot and killed near Orofino, suspect charged with involuntary manslaughter
Orofino, Idaho. - The Clearwater County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) are investigating a shooting that happened on Oct. 15 killing one woman. Police responded to a shooting near South Dicks Creek and Teakean Butte. When they arrived on scene they found 38-year-old Lanae Tackely with a fatal gunshot wound. She died on scene.
Grangeville Resident Arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine Following Unannounced Home Parole Visit
GRANGEVILLE - On Friday, October 7, 2022, deputies with the Idaho County Sheriff's Office assisted Idaho County Probation and Parole and District 2 Probation and Parole with an unannounced home visit in Grangeville. According to a press release from the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, Idaho County K9 'Nation' alerted to...
Kamiah Man Arrested on Five Counts of Felony Grand Theft for Allegedly Stealing Checks
KOOSKIA, ID - On Thursday, October 6, 2022, Grangeville City Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in Idaho County. During the stop, Grangeville Police learned that the individual, identified as 33-year-old Levi Wilson, of Kamiah, was a person of interest to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office in regard to an unrelated incident involving stolen checks in the Kooskia area.
Big Country News
