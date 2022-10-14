Read full article on original website
nbc24.com
Toledo School for the Arts brings 'The Addams Family – A New Musical' to life
Toledo School for the Arts will have a special presentation for this spooky season. Student performers, musicians and crew members have worked for two weeks to design and rehearse "The Addams Family – A New Musical." The musical will be showing Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. as...
nbc24.com
Earnest Brew Works and Gathering Volumes unite for 'Beer & Books'
Who didn't love going to the book fair every school year?. Earnest Brew Works is setting up to recapture that joy this week with the "Beer & Books" grown-up book fair supplied by Gathering Volumes. Each beer sold will mean another dollar toward the Northwest Ohio Teen Book Festival scheduled...
nbc24.com
Detroit Institute of Arts highlights Van Gogh and Toledo connection
DETROIT, Michigan — A new exhibition called "Van Gogh in America" showcases how American citizens shaped the image of the Dutch artist. "It's a source of pride for us that we are able to tell this story, the way we think it should be told," said Salvador Salord-Pons, the director of the Detroit Institute of Arts.
nbc24.com
Recent gun violence worries Toledo residents
TOLEDO, Ohio — Shootings across the Toledo area are hitting concerningly high numbers with 14 gun violence incidents over the past two weekends combined. "There was from what I could tell seven shootings this week and people seem to be stunned by what's going on in Toledo," James Primo said.
nbc24.com
One dead, two hurt in shooting in Toledo Saturday
Toledo, Ohio - A 30-year-old man is dead, and two others, including a teenage boy, were hurt following a shooting Saturday morning at a home in the 3400 block of Upton Avenue Saturday morning. Toledo Police responded to the home at 10:23 a.m. and found Travis Glenn and Alexis Quillen,...
nbc24.com
Toledo completes disparity study on equal access to public contracts
TOLEDO, Ohio — The City of Toledo announced the conclusion of a yearlong Business Disparity Study Tuesday. The study was designed to show whether minority- and women-owned businesses have equal access to public contracts with the city. "What motivated us was our realization that Toledo had never done anything...
nbc24.com
Man dies in Toledo shooting that injured suspect connected to Damia Ezell case
TOLEDO, Ohio — One of the victims in the Oct. 6 North Toledo shooting has died according to the Toledo Police Department. Police originally reported that 23-year-old Carmanetta Wilson had been the passenger in a vehicle with 21-year-old Lamaya Carter and 26-year-old Johnathan Coleman. All three were found with gunshot wounds after 2:30 a.m. near Lagrange Street and Expressway Drive, then each victim was transported to a nearby hospital — Wilson with non-life-threatening injuries and Carter and Coleman with life-threatening injuries.
nbc24.com
Honduran man arrested in Seneca County may be linked to scam operation in several states
REPUBLIC, Ohio — Jose Perdomo-Interiano, 33, from Honduras is facing a fifth-degree felony charge of receiving stolen property after allegedly attempting to make a large purchase using a stolen credit card at a business on South Broadway Street in Republic on Thursday. The Seneca County Sheriff's Office also alleges...
nbc24.com
Two women seriously hurt Sunday in Seneca County crash
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 68-year-old Fostoria woman and a 42-year-old Sandusky County woman were seriously hurt following a two-car crash at the intersection of County Roads 592 and 31 in Seneca County at 9:35 Sunday morning. According to the Norwalk Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Dorothy...
nbc24.com
Man arrested, facing charges for leading Hancock County deputy on brief chase
FINDLAY, Ohio — The Hancock County Sheriff's Office says Chandler Parker, 37, is facing several felony charges following a Saturday evening chase that lasted approximately three minutes in Findlay. Deputies located a vehicle around 7:10 p.m. on Clinton Street near Walnut Street after the owner of that vehicle stated...
nbc24.com
Lucas County early voting open in new location
You don't have to wait for Election Day — you can cast your next ballot right now. Early voting is open throughout the next three weeks at its new location for Lucas County voters who want to get ahead of the game. Polls are open in the second-floor board...
