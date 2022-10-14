Read full article on original website
Related
wglt.org
The Republican nominee for Michigan attorney general is under investigation himself
LANSING, Mich. — An attorney general is often called a state's top law enforcement official. But what happens when a candidate running for that office is someone who could face criminal charges?. That's playing out right now in Michigan, where Matthew DePerno, a Trump-backed Republican nominee for state attorney...
wglt.org
WBEZ/Sun-Times Poll: Illinois voters don’t want Pritzker or Biden for president — but they’d take either over Trump
Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker stirred political intrigue this summer with signals he was mulling a run for president in 2024, but Illinois voters appear to have some free, blunt advice for him: Don’t do it. That’s the unmistakable takeaway from a new WBEZ/Chicago Sun-Times Poll that asked if the...
wglt.org
Suburbs delivered recent wins for Georgia Democrats. This year, they're up for grabs
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Suburban voters in swing states around the country helped propel President Biden to victory in 2020. That included Georgia, where voters also sent two Democrats to the U.S. Senate for the first time in years. Two years later, without former President Donald Trump on the ballot...
Comments / 0