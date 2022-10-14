Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Clear Capital Lays Off More Than 25% of StaffAnthony J LynchReno, NV
4 Great Burger Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
3 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Reno accepting proposals for murals on National Bowling Stadium until November 7D.J. EatonReno, NV
Chewy Unveils a New Ecommerce Fulfillment Center in North RenoAnthony J LynchReno, NV
2news.com
TMCC Amongst Partners to Receive Grant Funding to Enhance NV Job Pipeline
Truckee Meadows Community College (TMCC) is working in partnership with the Governor’s Office of Workforce Innovation (GOWINN) and Project SANDI initiative to provide grant funding for Northern Nevada residents to unlock and enhance their career success in Nevada’s in-demand careers and workforce, now through next fall. In total,...
2news.com
Affordable Housing Groundbreaking In Reno
Once completed, the complex will include 205 new affordable apartment homes. The complex will consist of 205 units and is being designed to specifically fill a gap of housing needs not being met for lower-income senior citizens.
2news.com
UNR Celebrates New “University Way”
The University of Nevada is celebrating a nine-block stretch around the school that was recently renamed University Way. The name change to University Way demonstrates the University’s strong connections with Reno and strengthens downtown revitalization efforts.
2news.com
NDOT Hosts Public Information Tour for U.S. 50 Tahoe East Shore Corridor Management Plan
Nov. 3, 5p.m. - 7p.m.: Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority Boardroom, 169 U.S. 50, Stateline. Those interested can also visit dot.nv.gov/US50EastShore for study information. Community members requiring special accommodations to access study information can contact 702-232-5288. Through the U.S. 50 Tahoe East Shore Corridor Management Plan, NDOT has evaluated U.S. 50...
2news.com
PBS Reno Receives Grant to Enhance Curiosity Classroom Workshop Program
PBS Reno Education Services has received a $12,500 grant from the NV Energy Foundation that will enhance the station’s Curiosity Classroom Workshop program and many more opportunities to reach local students and their families. "We are grateful for the support we receive from the NV Energy Foundation,” said Nancy...
2news.com
Reno Rodeo Looking for Business to Participate in Denim Drive
The Reno Rodeo Foundation’s annual Denim Drive returns November 14 through December 31 for its 17th year of collecting monetary and clothing donations across 14 Northern Nevada counties to support abused and neglected infants, children and teens who have been rescued from unfit homes. Supporting businesses have until Oct....
2news.com
University dedicates monument at Virginia and Ninth Streets
(October 18, 2022) The University of Nevada, Reno held a celebration today for the recently renamed nine-block stretch of Center Street between the Truckee River bridge near First Street and the University gates at Ninth Street as “University Way.”. The University also held a dedication for the new monument...
2news.com
Developers Break Ground on New Senior Living Complex in Reno
(October 18, 2022) Greenstreet Development and Vintage Housing is breaking ground on a new affordable senior living complex at 260 Winter Street in Reno. Vintage at Washington Station will be a senior-restricted development, available to residents age 55 and above. All of the units will be affordable to seniors at or below 60% of area median income (AMI). The project will set aside five home units at 45% of the AMI.
Elko Daily Free Press
Saddle-started wild horses adopted
RENO — The Bureau of Land Management and the Nevada Department of Corrections – Silver State Industries conducted a saddle-started wild horse adoption event at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center on Oct. 8. All available horses were successfully adopted at the event. Fifteen saddle-started wild horses from herd...
2news.com
UNR to celebrate University Way and monument dedication on Tuesday
The University of Nevada, Reno will hold a celebration for the recently renamed nine-block stretch of Center Street between the Truckee River bridge near First Street and the University gates at Ninth Street as “University Way.”. The University will also hold a dedication for the new monument on the...
2news.com
Local organizations come together to remind community of Safe Place Program
Citing a rise in the number of youth requesting services, partners of the Safe Place program, managed by the nonprofit Children’s Cabinet in partnership with multiple northern Nevada locations to offer respite to those looking to extricate themselves from dangerous or compromised circumstances, united Tuesday at a press conference to remind northern Nevadans how to use the program.
luxury-houses.net
$13,777,888 Stunning Tahoe Mountain Home with a Layout Designed for Easy Living and Entertaining in Incline Village, Nevada
1042 Lakeshore Blvd in Incline Village, Nevada for Sale. 1042 Lakeshore Blvd, Incline Village, Nevada is a stunning home on a sprawling .61-acre parcel on one of the most prestigious streets in Tahoe with abundant natural light and a layout designed for easy living and entertaining. This Home in Incline Village offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 7,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1042 Lakeshore Blvd, please contact Mary Kleingartner (Phone: 206-604-1200) at Compass for full support and perfect service.
2news.com
Truckee Meadow Water Authority hosting irrigation winterization workshops
The temperatures are finally dropping, and plants and grasses are growing more slowly. As your yard moves toward dormancy, this is nature’s signal to start preparing your landscape for winter with less frequent and shorter watering times. If you haven’t already, it’s time to reduce sprinkler run times or...
UNR NevadaNews
New resource sheds light on tree encroachment on sagebrush ecosystems
Extensive research shows that native conifer trees, such as juniper and pinyon pine, have been increasing their footprint on the landscape at an unprecedented rate for the past 150 years, especially in places such as the Great Basin, where 1.1 million acres have transitioned from shrubland or rangeland to woodlands since 2000. This accelerated conversion of shrubland and grassland ecosystems to woodlands is having undesirable impacts, including the loss of unique wildlife and wildlife habitat, reduced water availability and increased runoff and erosion, less land available for livestock grazing, and greater fuel loading for wildfires.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
‘Be a Tahoe Hero’: Incline woman launches trash program
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Incline Village’s Carolyn Usinger, known for picking up litter on major highways around Lake Tahoe, has created a program that allows anyone to pick up trash. She has also announced a number of recommendations to local agencies and community members in order to alleviate the amount of trash left in the basin.
smartmeetings.com
Reno, Nevada: Team-building Powerhouse
Over the past decade, Reno, Nevada, has been in the midst of a citywide renaissance reviving the town known internationally as “The Biggest Little City in the World,” making it a choice destination for event profs seeking a host city that can elevate meetings and offer attendees an entertaining experience.
KOLO TV Reno
The side effects of Hyaluronic Acid fillers and COVID exposure
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “We talk about it a lot, because I am the 1 percent-er,” says Louise. It’s been about a year since we talked to Louise. At that time, she was dealing with a swollen painful face caused by fillers in combination with the COVID Vaccine.
2news.com
Stovall snatches Nevada women’s soccer career saves record in Wolf Pack loss
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Despite Nevada women's soccer losing 4-0 at New Mexico on Sunday, Kendal Stovall stamped her name in the Pack's program history. With her second save in the match, the fifth year goalkeeper snagged her 404th career save that made her the program's all-time leader in career saves.
2news.com
UNR Ski Swap Returns Oct 21-23
The UNR Ski Swap returns Oct. 21-23 to the Reno-Sparks Convention Center, showcasing new and gently used skis, snowboards, boots, and winter outerwear. Proceeds of the sale will help fuel the Wolf Pack Ski Team's return to NCAA Division 1 status. UNR entered collegiate skiing in 1936 through the leadership...
Sierra Sun
Local resident spearheading sober community effort in Truckee
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Truckee resident Jordan Brandt is a self described active person, an MMA/fighting coach dedicated to sober recovery and overall health and he’s made it a mission to help others find their roadmaps to a better life. Brandt came to the decision to be of service...
