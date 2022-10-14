Read full article on original website
PAW Patrol Live! coming to Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure” is coming to Cape Girardeau. Mark your calendars for November 15-16 at the Show Me Center. The shows start at 6 p.m. each day. According to a release from VStar Entertainment Group, the Broadway-style performances include...
Contour Airlines marks first flight from Cape Girardeau to Nashville
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Cape Girardeau Regional Airport and Contour Airlines marked their first official flight to Nashville Tuesday morning with a ribbon cutting. Contour will provide Cape Girardeau with 12 round trips per week using a 30-passenger Embraer ERJ – 135 aircraft. Tickets can be purchased...
Crab Orchard Library takes Outreach Van program to rural areas
PITTSBURG, Ill. (KBSI) – Access to books and library materials is now becoming available to Pittsburg and Coral Springs. Crab Orchard Public Library is providing this access through its Outreach Van initiative. The program will give members of the community a chance to receive free wi-fi and check out...
Low Mississippi River levels has many walking to the Tower Rock
People flock to see low river levels in Heartland
Cape Girardeau Fire Department limited with river access due to low levels
Cape Girardeau Police Department K9 Yuki, Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office K9s awarded protective vests
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Cape Girardeau Police Department’s K9 Yuki and Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office K9 Dax have been awarded bullet and stab protective vests. The vest is a charitable donation from nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. Cape Girardeau Police Department K9 Yuki’s vest...
Concerns rise as homicide rate increases in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Within the past eight weeks, three recorded homicides took place in the city of Cape Girardeau. Many are concerned that these deadly crimes are at an increase in 2022. According to the Cape Girardeau Police Department (CGPD), the annual average of homicides for Cape...
Drought impact on the Mississippi River in Portageville
Nearly Two Miles of Tunnels Confirmed Under Large State University in Missori
Many universities around America have urban legends about tunnels. That's certainly the case with Southeast Missouri State University (SEMO) in Cape Girardeau. The school's website published a story recently speaking with the Facilities Management department about the legendary tunnels under campus. While they were quick to point out there are...
One taken by helicopter after falling at Ferne Clyffe
JOHNSON COUNTY - One person was transported by helicopter after falling this afternoon at Ferne Clyffe State Park. The accident occurred around 1:30 p.m. after a female fell off a cliff around 20 feet. The incident comes just a day after another female was fatally injured after falling off Inspiration Point, also in the Shawnee National Forest.
Pastor Dies While Attending Convention in Altenburg
I have known some details of the story I will write today, and I have wanted to tell it for a while. Today is a good occasion to tell it. I do not often write a story that starts with a date of death, but in this case, that is about the only date I have for today’s main character, who died on October 14, 1892. I find the story of Theodor Buszin fascinating. This story centers around a gravestone found in the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Altenburg marking the grave of a pastor who never served a church in Perry County, but died here.
Christine Naeger – Funeral Mass 10/20/22 At 10 A.M.
Christine Naeger of Perryville died Friday at the age of 75. A funeral mass will be held Thursday morning at 10 at Christ the Savior Catholic Church in Brewer. Burial will be at Christ the Savior Catholic Cemetery. Visitation for Christine Naeger is Wednesday evening from 4 until 8 and...
How to safely use space heaters
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo (KBSI) – When the weather starts to change from hot to cold, trying to stay warm is important. But doing it safely matters even more. Many people turn to space heaters as the temperatures change. Jackson Fire Rescue Captain Robert Grief says they can be dangerous if not used correctly.
Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Ste. Genevieve County
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Perryville man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Ste. Genevieve County on Sunday night, October 16. Emergency crews were called to the crash at 7:25 p.m. on Route N, just south of Kramer Road. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 39-year-old...
Cape Girardeau police investigating homicide as ‘very fragile situation’
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Cape Girardeau police responded to a deadly shooting on Bellevue and Fountain street Saturday evening. The victim, 22-year-old Nathan Hinojosa of Cape Girardeau, was found lying in the road with gunshot wounds. Cape Girardeau police are not commenting on specifics on the homicide case.
Victim in Cape Girardeau shooting identified by coroner, suspect arrested
