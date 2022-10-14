ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFVS12

PAW Patrol Live! coming to Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure” is coming to Cape Girardeau. Mark your calendars for November 15-16 at the Show Me Center. The shows start at 6 p.m. each day. According to a release from VStar Entertainment Group, the Broadway-style performances include...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
kbsi23.com

Contour Airlines marks first flight from Cape Girardeau to Nashville

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Cape Girardeau Regional Airport and Contour Airlines marked their first official flight to Nashville Tuesday morning with a ribbon cutting. Contour will provide Cape Girardeau with 12 round trips per week using a 30-passenger Embraer ERJ – 135 aircraft. Tickets can be purchased...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
kbsi23.com

Crab Orchard Library takes Outreach Van program to rural areas

PITTSBURG, Ill. (KBSI) – Access to books and library materials is now becoming available to Pittsburg and Coral Springs. Crab Orchard Public Library is providing this access through its Outreach Van initiative. The program will give members of the community a chance to receive free wi-fi and check out...
PITTSBURG, IL
KFVS12

People flock to see low river levels in Heartland

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - With the dry conditions lately and the river levels in the Heartland dropping, many people are making their way to see the current conditions. The Mississippi River is one of the rivers that has seen steady water decrease even with levels dropping below historic low levels in New Madrid and at Caruthersville over the weekend.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
kbsi23.com

Concerns rise as homicide rate increases in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Within the past eight weeks, three recorded homicides took place in the city of Cape Girardeau. Many are concerned that these deadly crimes are at an increase in 2022. According to the Cape Girardeau Police Department (CGPD), the annual average of homicides for Cape...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Drought impact on the Mississippi River in Portageville

The Arena Building hosted it's Haunted Hall of Horror in Cape Girardeau. Carbondale police searching for armed and dangerous suspect. Police in Carbondale are searching for a suspect they say is considered armed and dangerous. SIH promoting Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Southern Illinois Healthcare in...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
wfcnnews.com

One taken by helicopter after falling at Ferne Clyffe

JOHNSON COUNTY - One person was transported by helicopter after falling this afternoon at Ferne Clyffe State Park. The accident occurred around 1:30 p.m. after a female fell off a cliff around 20 feet. The incident comes just a day after another female was fatally injured after falling off Inspiration Point, also in the Shawnee National Forest.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IL
lutheranmuseum.com

Pastor Dies While Attending Convention in Altenburg

I have known some details of the story I will write today, and I have wanted to tell it for a while. Today is a good occasion to tell it. I do not often write a story that starts with a date of death, but in this case, that is about the only date I have for today’s main character, who died on October 14, 1892. I find the story of Theodor Buszin fascinating. This story centers around a gravestone found in the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Altenburg marking the grave of a pastor who never served a church in Perry County, but died here.
ALTENBURG, MO
mymoinfo.com

Christine Naeger – Funeral Mass 10/20/22 At 10 A.M.

Christine Naeger of Perryville died Friday at the age of 75. A funeral mass will be held Thursday morning at 10 at Christ the Savior Catholic Church in Brewer. Burial will be at Christ the Savior Catholic Cemetery. Visitation for Christine Naeger is Wednesday evening from 4 until 8 and...
PERRYVILLE, MO
kbsi23.com

How to safely use space heaters

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo (KBSI) – When the weather starts to change from hot to cold, trying to stay warm is important. But doing it safely matters even more. Many people turn to space heaters as the temperatures change. Jackson Fire Rescue Captain Robert Grief says they can be dangerous if not used correctly.
JACKSON, MO
KFVS12

1 dead after shooting in Cape

Motorcycle Mecca returned to the Benton Drag Strip today, where people got to see a motorcycle show, drag and spring car races. A crowd of people came out to dedicate a monument consisting of 4 granite tablets with the names of soldiers in the Sikeston area who were killed in action.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy