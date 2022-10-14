ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

College football games today: Week 7 TV schedule for Friday

By James Parks
College Football HQ
College Football HQ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MpyZB_0iZL8KSc00

Week 7 of the college football schedule continues on Friday with a pair of matchups, one coming out of the AAC and another in Conference USA.

That sets up the traditional Saturday schedule of games from across the country that includes six matchups with AP top 25 ranked teams squaring off on the same field in what could be the most impactful weekend of the season.

Here's your schedule for the games on TV today.

College football games today: TV schedule for Week 7

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cCHeD_0iZL8KSc00
The Week 7 college football TV schedule for Friday

All times Eastern and game odds courtesy SI Sportsbook

Navy at SMU
Fri., Oct. 14 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
Point spread: SMU -12.5
FPI pick: SMU 85.8%

Navy ATS: 3-2

SMU ATS: 1-4

Navy: Two of the last three have been winners for the Midshipmen, behind an as-expected dominant rushing attack that ranks 12th nationally with almost 232 yards per game, but comes in 210th nationally by scoring just 21.2 points per game. Navy stacked up 455 rushing yards on Tulsa in a big win last time out.

SMU: It's been nine days since the Mustangs took a shellacking at the hands of UCF, which won that game 41-19, sinking SMU for its third straight loss of the season following a once-promising 2-0 start. There's a decent air attack to build on here as SMU ranks 4th in college football with 355.0 passing yards per game, but it could stand some balance, averaging just 145 yards on the ground each time out, 79th nationally.

UTSA at FIU
Fri., Oct. 14 | 8 p.m. | CBSSN
Point spread: UTSA -33.5
FPI pick: UTSA 95.1%

UTSA ATS: 3-3

FIU ATS: 1-4

UTSA: The Roadrunners are sitting at 1st place overall in Conference USA and on a three-game win streak, putting up 128 points in the process, behind a powerful and efficient passing attack, averaging 6th in college football with 350.3 yards per game on average and placing top 50 with 37.3 points per game.

FIU: Sitting at 8th in the conference and at 2-3 overall, two of those losses were pretty ugly affairs: a 73-0 result against Western Kentucky, and a 33-12 loss to UConn in which the Huskies ran for almost 300 yards and three touchdowns. FIU sits at 247th nationally with just 16.6 points per game.

More from College Football HQ for the Week 7 schedule of games

AP top 25 poll: Georgia, Ohio State jump Alabama in Week 7 rankings

Week 7 college football point spread, betting lines for top games

Expert picks, predictions for Week 7 games by computer model

College football picks, predictions against the spread for Week 7

Week 7 college football games you should watch

College football rankings: ESPN updated top 25 poll for Week 7

How to watch college football in 2022

fuboTV provides full, total coverage of the top college football games this season from the major TV networks as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others.

> Click here to start your free college football fuboTV trial

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

1. Georgia
2. Ohio State
3. Alabama
4. Clemson
5. Michigan
6. Tennessee
7. USC
8. Oklahoma State
9. Ole Miss
10. Penn State
11. UCLA
12. Oregon
13. TCU
14. Wake Forest
15. NC State
16. Mississippi State
17. Kansas State
18. Syracuse
19. Kansas
20. Utah
21. Cincinnati
T-22. Kentucky
T-22. Texas
24. Illinois
25. James Madison

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Tennessee's Likely Punishment For Field Storm Revealed

As magical of a moment as Vols fans storming the field at Neyland Stadium after Tennessee beat Alabama was, that magic comes at a price. And it'll probably range in the five- to six-figure range. Per Keith Farmer of Saturday Down South, the Southeastern Conference (SEC) is going to levy...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Larry Brown Sports

Lincoln Riley blasts refs after USC’s loss to Utah

USC was on the losing end of an epic shootout with Utah on Saturday night, and Lincoln Riley openly criticized the officiating crew after the game. The Trojans were called for a season-high 12 penalties in their 43-42 loss. Those penalties included a pair of questionable roughing the passer calls. One of them negated an interception in the first quarter. USC was leading 14-0 at the time, and Utah went on to score a touchdown on the drive. You can see the play below:
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: Dolly Parton Reacts To Tennessee Upsetting Alabama

All of Tennessee is rejoicing over the Volunteers taking down the Alabama Crimson Tide. On Sunday, country music star and Tennessee native Dolly Parton celebrated the Volunteers' seismic 52-49 win on Twitter. "I said it's great to be a Tennessee Vol! What a win last night," Parton wrote. "If I...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Josh Heupel Has 3-Letter Message After Beating Nick Saban

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel picked up the single greatest win of his entire coaching career yesterday, leading the Vols to a historic upset over the Alabama Crimson Tide. It was a historic performance for the Vols, who became the first team to score 52 points against the Crimson Tide since Nick Saban took over. The win prompted the tens of thousands at Neyland Stadium to storm the field for the first time since 1998 - their last national championship season.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Kirk Herbstreit says Tennessee football's upset of Alabama was 'meant to be,' teases Georgia SEC showdown

There is a renaissance happening for Tennessee football, according to Kirk Herbstreit, and the Volunteers made their loudest statement yet with a 52-49 upset of No. 3 Alabama in Week 7. Herbstreit, who was in Knoxville for College GameDay ahead of the matchup, described the atmosphere on Rocky Top leading up to the game one of the best he has encountered in decades as the Volunteers defeated their cross-division SEC foe for the first time since 2006.
KNOXVILLE, TN
College Football HQ

College Football HQ

New York, NY
16K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news from College Football

 https://www.si.com/fannation/college/cfb-hq/

Comments / 0

Community Policy