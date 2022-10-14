Read full article on original website
WANDA K. BENNETT, 75
Wanda K. Bennett, 75, Rochester Mills, passed away, Saturday, October 15, 2022 while at the Indiana Regional Medical Center. The daughter of William A. and Ruby (Nelson) Morris, she was born September 11, 1947 in Greensboro, NC. Wanda was a 1965 graduate of Norwin High School and received her Bachelor...
VERNON REID BLYSTONE, 78
Vernon “Vern” Reid Blystone, 78, of Creekside, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. He was born in Youngstown, Ohio on May 3, 1944, to Reid S. and Roselle T. (Kunkle) Blystone. Vern was a 1962 graduate of Marion Center High School. After graduation,...
JACQUELYN CHRISTINE MEHALIC, 33
Jacquelyn Christine Mehalic, 33, of Pittsburgh died October 15, 2022, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She was the daughter of John R. Mehalic Jr. and Bridgette L. Mehalic and was born on January 9, 1989, in Rockville, Maryland. Jacquelyn was employed by TruFood Manufacturing, Pittsburgh, PA. Jacquelyn was an amazing person. She...
JAMES RUSSELL PALMER, 84
James Russell Palmer, 84 of Indiana, PA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Henry Clay Villa in Markleysburg, Pennsylvania. The son of Ira Bain and Ruth C. (Russell) Palmer, he was born March 22, 1938, in Indiana, Pennsylvania. Mr. Palmer taught music and was the band director at Conemaugh Valley School District, before returning to college to earn his master’s degree. James then became a professor of Sociology at Edinboro University, where he retired in 2001. He enjoyed ballroom dancing and was an active member of the Indiana Ballroom Dance Club (“IBDC”). His hobbies consisted of antique cars, tennis, golf, traveling, and singing, where he sang in the choir at Calvary Presbyterian for many years.
KATRINA TRACEY (ROBINSON) PODOLSKI, 55
Katrina Tracey (Robinson) Podolski, 55, of Blairsville, PA passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at her home. The daughter of Warren Barr and Karen Lee (Burke) Robinson, she was born March 26, 1967, in Hastings, New Zealand. Katrina was a member of the Independent Baptist Church, Blairsville. She worked...
INDIANA BOROUGH COUNCIL CONTINUES IRMC PARK DISCUSSION
Discussion on upgrades to IRMC Park continued Tuesday night at the Indiana Borough Council work session. Phase I of the upgrades wrapped up recently and it featured multiple landscaping upgrades to the park’s entrance, along with a mural painted on one of the nearby buildings. Community activist Kay Smith led the effort and members of the Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home assisted, while IRMC financially sponsored the project.
TORTORELLA, SEXTON TALK IUP FOOTBALL WITH JACK BENEDICT
On Hawk Talk last night on U92 and Renda Digital TV, IUP coach Paul Tortorella and quarterback Mak Sexton joined Jack Benedict to talk about last Saturday’s win over Edinboro and this Saturday’s upcoming game against Seton Hill. Tortorella says the team can’t get caught up in the...
PRELIMINARY HEARINGS SET FOR TODAY
Indiana County’s District Courts are expected to be busy with several preliminary hearings today, including one for a man charged in connection with a fatal crash last year. Court documents show that 58-year-old Matthew Robert Long of Indiana is due in the court of District Judge Susanne Steffee today on charges of homicide by vehicle and homicide by vehicle while DUI, along with two misdemeanor DUI charges and two summary traffic violations. This is connected with an investigation into an incident on October 22nd of 2020. His hearing is scheduled for 1:30 this afternoon.
NO INJURIES REPORTED IN VEHICLE FIRE LAST WEEK IN MARION CENTER
State police say no one was hurt in a vehicle crash in Grant Township last Wednesday. Police say that at 3:10 PM on October 12th, police were called out to Deckers Point Road near Pickering Run Road in Marion Center for the crash as a 2005 Jeep Cherokee struck a tree and caught fire. The driver was identified only as a 17-year-old from the Marion Center area, and police said the driver was not hurt in the crash.
MAK SEXTON EARNS PSAC WEST OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK HONORS
LOCK HAVEN, Pa. – IUP graduate QB Mak Sexton was named the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Western Division Offensive Player of the Week, the league announced Monday. Sexton becomes the second IUP player to earn PSAC West Offensive Player of the Week honors, joining Duane Brown on October...
IUP READY FOR CYBERSECURITY DAY TOMORROW
IUP is getting ready to commemorate Cybersecurity day tomorrow. The annual event, organized by the IUP institute for Cybersecurity and the Information Technology Support Center, will feature nationally-recognized security experts and speakers from local and regional law enforcement, government, academia and the security industry. The event will be held from 9:00 to 4:00 at the Hadley Union Building’s Ohio Room on IUP’s Campus. Speakers will include:
SALTSBURG MAN CHARGED WITH STEALING TRACTOR
A Saltsburg man has been charged with stealing a farm tractor from a location along Route 819 in Bell Township, Westmoreland County. Kiski Valley-based Pennsylvania State Police say 54-year-old Gary Lauffer stole the International 786 model, valued at $15,000, on Friday afternoon. The victim is Turner Dairy Farms. Lauffer was...
IUP WINS FOURTH STRAIGHT PSAC GOLF CHAMPIONSHIP
The IUP men’s golf team won a record 32nd PSAC championship yesterday, leading all three rounds at the Iron Valley Golf Club in Lebanon, PA. Freshman Guillermo Salazar captured medalist honors for the tournament for IUP, which won its fourth-straight conference crown. He carded a three-under 69 in the final round for a 217, winning the individual by one stroke against Gannon’s Abe Holmes.
IASB TO HOLD BUILDINGS AND GROUNDS COMMITTEE MEETING TONIGHT
While there was no regular meeting last week, the committee meetings for the Indiana School Board continue this week with the Buildings, Grounds and Transportation Committee meeting this evening at 5:30. A lot of items are on the agenda, including updates for the Eisenhower remodeling and additions project and the...
INJURIES REPORTED IN TWO-CAR CRASH IN EAST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP
Emergency crews are on the scene of a multi-car crash in East Wheatfield Township. Indiana County 911 dispatched fire crews from Armagh and Clyde, along with Citizens’ Ambulance and state police, to Route 22 East near Gas Center Road for a crash involving two cars. Troopers say injuries were reported in the crash, but the severity of those injuries is unknown at this time.
