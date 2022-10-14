Read full article on original website
Letter: Steven Meyer, Leesburg
Editor: Tenth Congressional District Candidate Hung Cao has been endorsed by the Madison Project PAC, created by Loudoun conservative Evangelical Christian activist Michael Farris, and received a donation from the PAC on June 3 to help him win the 10th CD Republican primary. In the past year, the Madison Project...
Leesburg Tops List of Virginia’s ‘Beautiful’ Towns
The Town of Leesburg has landed another accolade, with TheTravel.com website last week ranking it as the Most Beautiful Town in Virginia. Towns were ranked for their dining scenes, cultural and historical places, open spaces and overall activities. The greater Leesburg area topped the list, with Middleburg ranking third. “In...
Amended Complaint Filed in Challenge to School Division's Gender Policies
Eleven parents who filed suit against the Loudoun County Public School system, the School Board and several administrators over student gender identity policies last week submitted an amended complaint after a judge said their initial filing was too broad. The amended complaint removes Loudoun County Public Schools as a defendant...
Water-Powered Aldie Mill Turns Once Again
The 200-year-old Aldie Mill was turning once again Saturday, with its waterwheel-powered millstone grinding grain for Middleburg’s Mt. Defiance Distillery. The restored gristmill was built in the early 1800s, and was once the largest factory of its kind in Loudoun, according to NOVA Parks. The two metal waterwheels are still powered today by water diverted from the nearby Tail Race stream, turning the 2,000-pound millstones inside to grind grain.
Dominion Energy Awards $15K to Loudoun Nonprofits
The Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation has awarded $15,000 to Loudoun nonprofits, part of almost $450,000 in grants across the state and $1.2 million across eight states. The foundation awarded $10,000 to the Loudoun Education Foundation for its Backpack Coalition, and $5,000 to the Dulles South Soup Kitchen. "There are no...
Grand Jury Restores Round Hill Murder Charge; Supervisors Join Criticism of Biberaj
The case of a murder suspect released from the county jail despite pending charges against him has continued to generate finger-pointing among Loudoun elected officials, now with county supervisors joining the fray on the sheriff’s behalf. Stone Lee Colburn is accused of fatally stabbing Natalie Crow in July 2021...
Natoli Named Loudoun Winemaker of the Year
The Loudoun Wine Awards on Friday night put the spotlight on the industry’s best work while highlighting the special community collaboration that makes that work possible. Taking time out from bringing in a bountiful grape harvest, industry leaders gathered at Lansdowne Resort to celebrate the top winners at this year’s record-setting wine competition and to recognize people leading the effort to grow the region’s reputation.
Tie-Dye 4 Democracy Gets Gen Z Involved
Over the weekend, a passionate young voting advocate gathered educators, businesses, elected officials and young people for a party at Algonkian Regional Park to tie-dye T-shirts and get Gen Z involved in their democracy. Tie Dye 4 Democracy on Oct. 15 featured food, music, volunteer organizations, tie-dying and voter registration,...
Letter: John A. Mizerak, Purcellville
Last weekend candidates for Purcellville Town Council and mayor participated in a debate at the Carver Center as we lead up to November’s election. We have found ourselves in the position of having two teams competing for the soon-to-be-vacant seats. There are two huge differences between these teams. One team under mayoral candidate Milan consists of candidates focused on continuing the “legacy” of Mayor Fraser and spending all their energy apportioning blame on others and finding creative ways to spin stories of previous failures.
Not Your Kid’s Spelling Bee Raises $35K For Literacy Programs
The Loudoun Literacy Council’s annual Not Your Kid’s Spelling Bee at The National Conference Center on Friday raised more than $35,000 to support the nonprofit’s adult and family literacy programs. This year’s winner of the grown-up spelling bee and trivia contest was the team of Beatriz McNelly,...
Lightridge Teacher Named October Year of the Educator
Amy Trickett, an English teacher at Lightridge High School, was announced as the October Year of the Educator winner on Oct. 14 and given a fall adventure-themed prize. Trickett was just settling into her weekly English teacher team meeting on Friday when Loudoun County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Ziegler and Loudoun Education Foundation Executive Director Danielle Nadler surprised her with a visit.
Magrath Celebrates Five Years of You’ve Got Maids
You’ve Got Maids of Northern Virginia Owner Natasha Magrath on Monday held a ribbon-cutting ceremony and reception to celebrate her company’s fifth anniversary. Magrath came to the U.S.as an immigrant from Lebanon over 20 years ago with little business background. She held jobs in accounting and finance in the hospitality industry, commercial real estate, and property management, but always yearned to open her own business. In 2017 she bought the You’ve Got Maids of Northern Virginia franchise. She built it from the ground up, and now employs 20.
Loudoun Fall Farm Tour Returns
About 30 farms and shops opened their doors for Loudoun's Fall Farm Tour over the weekend. Visitors got to see everything from livestock, flower farms, a new hemp-growing operation and Loudoun farming history to stores packed with locally-grown and locally-made goods and produce. This year, participants also had a chance...
Letter: Christopher Hansford, Purcellville
Name-calling, empty promises, and veiled attempts to take the rights of Purcellville’s citizens. These are what we have come to expect of our failed political class at the national level. Unfortunately, these are also a few of the failures Stan Milan’s team will bring us if he is elected mayor in a few weeks.
Grand Jury Restores Murder Charge in Fatal Round Hill Stabbing
Loudoun County prosecutors Monday secured three felony indictments against Stone Lee Colburn in the July 2021 stabbing death of Natalie Crow at their Round Hill area home. The grand jury action restores charges of second-degree murder and stabbing in the commission of a felony that were dropped by prosecutors in District Court earlier this month. He also was indicted on the charge of concealment of a dead body, which the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office filed directly with the Circuit Court Oct. 6 hours before dismissing the case in District Court.
Rummage Sale Shoppers Find Deals Galore
Thousands flocked to the Loudoun County Fairgrounds over the weekend for the 83rd annual Ladies Board of Inova Loudoun Hospital’s Rummage Sale. All the fairground’s barns and buildings were filled with donated items of all sorts, on sale for bargain prices. The thousands of small purchases made during...
Heritage High School to Mark 20 Years with Alumni Weekend
Heritage High School will celebrate 20 years since it opened during this weekend’s Homecoming celebration. All alumni and their families as well as anyone who helped establish traditions at the school, helped grow its programs and members of the Heritage community are invited to attend the football game and other events planned Friday, Oct. 21 and Saturday, Oct. 22.
