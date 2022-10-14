If the "Mortal Kombat" franchise is known for anything, it's known for its fatalities – brutal ways to end a fight that require the winning player to enter specific inputs. The signature coup de grâce mechanic was iconic at the series' inception, and to this day, it's one of the main features that separates the "Mortal Kombat" franchise from other fighting games. In a few of the early "Mortal Kombat" games, fatalities had to be censored on certain consoles for their sheer brutality, but nowadays, seeing Scorpion shoot his chained kunai through the freshly-decapitated head of Sub-Zero is par for the course. And from what's known about "Mortal Kombat 12," it's sure to keep up the trend.

6 DAYS AGO