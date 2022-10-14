Read full article on original website
How Old Is Mario? Here's What We Know
The "Mario" franchise has been around for decades now, but in that time Nintendo has rarely brought up the age of the world's most recognizable video game character. The few times Nintendo has mentioned Mario's age in the past offered different answers, but the company rarely talks about the age of "Mario" series characters in general.
IndieFoxx Calls Out Twitch Following Multiple Ban Appeals
Indiefoxx is one of the most controversial content creators to stream on Twitch. The streamer skyrocketed in popularity in 2021 with her streams in the ASMR and Pools, Hot Tubs, and Beaches categories awarding her over 2 million followers. However, things kept getting worse for Indiefoxx on Twitch, as the streamer was banned five times over six months. The length of the bans ranged from 24 hours to three days.
The Lost Kingdom Hearts TV Pilot Has Finally Surfaced
Thanks to the efforts of its director, the never-before-seen pilot episode of the rumored "Kingdom Hearts" TV series has finally been revealed. Though Seth Kearsley, who also directed the animated comedy and Hanukah favorite "Eight Crazy Nights" and worked on "The Looney Toons Show," has shared storyboard photos in the past, the fully-voiced pilot for "Kingdom Hearts" continued to elude the public.
What The Critics Are Saying About Mario + Rabbids: Sparks Of Hope
Released in 2017 as one of the first big titles for the Nintendo Switch, the turn-based tactics game "Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle" was a surprise hit. When the ambitious crossover between Nintendo's "Mario" and Ubisoft's "Rabbids" franchises was first announced, most weren't too thrilled with the idea of the game. But post-release, these concerns went out the window as "Kingdom Battle" earned praise for its "XCOM"-style gameplay and is considered one of the best "Marios" games available on the Switch. Five years later, Ubisoft — the publisher and developer of the crossover with Nintendo — has attempted to replicate this success with a sequel, "Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope."
The History Of James Bond Video Games Begins With A Bizarre, Text-Based Adventure
James Bond has a long and celebrated history across all types of media. While the superspy got his start in novels and is probably most known for his numerous film appearances, he's also headlined more than a few video games over the years. While they've varied in quality, some have been true classics (looking at you "Goldeneye") that are still remembered fondly today.
Gotham Knights Lacks A Performance Mode And Players Aren't Happy
"Gotham Knights" has been fighting an uphill battle in the leadup to its release. While the game promises a return to the action-packed styling of the beloved "Batman: Arkham" series, certain "Gotham Knights" announcements have had fans seeing red. For instance, Warner Bros.' cancellation of the game's versions for last-generation consoles certainly put some fans off. Early hands-on previews have been mixed as well, with some outlets like Eurogamer noting the weightlessness of the combat system. Unfortunately, yet another piece of news regarding the game has now disappointed fans. According to the game's executive producer, "Gotham Knights" runs at a locked 30 frames-per-second on console — with no performance mode option.
Tom Felton reveals Rupert Grint was ‘fined’ £2,500 for giggling during Harry Potter scenes
Tom Felton revealed the way director Chris Columbus kept the numerous young cast members under control on the set of Harry Potter.Columbus directed the first two film adaptations of JK Rowling’s famous fantasy saga: Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.In his new memoir, Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard, Draco Malfoy star Felton recalled a scene that took place in Professor McGonagall’s (Maggie Smith) classroom involving “a rather ill-mannered baboon”.The scene involved a number of animals in cages and, according to the actor, the baboon...
Is A Plague Tale: Requiem The End Of The Series?
"A Plague Tale: Requiem" just released, and, based on early critical reception, it's looking like a great game and a worthy successor to "A Plague Tale: Innocence." The sequel is being praised for its touching story, polished gameplay, and improved visuals, all of which build on the groundwork of the first game.
How To Get The True Ending In Persona 5 Royal
"Persona 5 Royal" was first released in 2019, revitalizing the original "Persona 5" with an extended version of the game. The title was released first on PlayStation 4, but now it's coming to new platforms. Players on PlayStation 5, Switch, Xbox consoles, and PC will be able to dive into "Persona 5 Royal" on October 21, 2022. While many people are waiting for "Persona 6" and contemplating what they want to see in the sequel, others are replaying "Persona 5 Royal" or will soon be playing it for the first time.
Persona 5 Royal: How To Unlock The Seaside Park Hangout Spot
One of the many amazing things about "Persona 5 Royal" is the way that it allows players to develop Joker's relationships with the in-game characters. There are two worlds in the game: the real world where these characters live, sleep and go to school, and the cognitive world where they don their secret identities as Phantom Thieves and battle their way through the mind-palaces of corrupt adults in order to steal their hearts. Spending time with the player's companions in the real world not only allows the player to learn more about their backstories, it also gives these confidants new abilities in the cognitive world.
Is Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Cross-Platform?
In March 2022, "Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed" was announced to be on the way. The game, set to release on Oct. 18, 2022, showed off four-versus-one gameplay that included a team of Ghostbusters against a player-controlled ghost. The goal of the game is either to capture the ghost or cause as much mayhem and madness as possible while avoiding the other players. Players are also able to customize both their Ghostbuster and their Ghost with abilities and equipment.
Every New Achievement In Overwatch 2
"Overwatch" is dead. Long live "Overwatch 2." Not only has the sequel usurped the place of the original, but it's the only medium through which players can experience Blizzard's team-based shooting action. "Overwatch 2" got off to a rough start thanks to enormous queue times, locked heroes, and missing cosmetics, a situation made all the worst by a DDoS attack. Thankfully, the title has grown more stable, allowing longtime fans and newcomers alike to sample the best and worst changes in the free-to-play follow-up.
Overwatch 2: The 3 Best Characters To Counter Mercy
"Overwatch 2" boasts a host of Support heroes, but one of the most powerful is Mercy. This angel is sometimes a devil to those playing against her due to her powerful healing beam and the fact that she can even bring players back from the dead. While she was already a nuisance for those who faced her in the first game, taking her out can prove even trickier in "Overwatch 2" thanks to some changes made to Mercy's flight and self-healing (including the integration of a beloved super jump ability).
Originally, Mortal Kombat Wasn't Going To Feature Fatalities
If the "Mortal Kombat" franchise is known for anything, it's known for its fatalities – brutal ways to end a fight that require the winning player to enter specific inputs. The signature coup de grâce mechanic was iconic at the series' inception, and to this day, it's one of the main features that separates the "Mortal Kombat" franchise from other fighting games. In a few of the early "Mortal Kombat" games, fatalities had to be censored on certain consoles for their sheer brutality, but nowadays, seeing Scorpion shoot his chained kunai through the freshly-decapitated head of Sub-Zero is par for the course. And from what's known about "Mortal Kombat 12," it's sure to keep up the trend.
What The Critics Are Saying About Scorn
Horror-adventure game "Scorn" was one of the most anticipated games of the last year, and on October 14, 2022 the biopunk genre-fusing title was finally released. In an interview with PC Gamer, game director Ljubomir Peklar described the process of creating the game's uniquely disturbing atmosphere. "Scorn" is inspired chiefly by two artists: H.R. Giger, whose biomechanical style is well-known thanks to the "Alien" movies, and Zdzislaw Beksinski, whose surreal art reflects dreams and nightmares. It's a very art-forward game, but there's more to a game than aesthetics. The variety of disturbing locations in its dream-like world, connected to each other in a non-linear fashion, are host to puzzles, enemies, and horrors that players will have to "try to comprehend."
Why Telltale's Game Of Thrones Never Got A Sequel
Perhaps best known for its "The Walking Dead" series, Telltale Game has worked with all sorts of franchises, from "Batman" to "Borderlands." The developer's unique blend of QTE gameplay and narrated visual novel storytelling lends itself well to a variety of tales and settings. Telltale also created an official game...
Fortnite's Evolution Happened Just How It Needed To
"Fortnite" is arguably one of the most recognizable video games in today's market. The title sets itself apart from other battle royale games with stylized graphics and a building system that lets players tear down structures and replace them with their own haphazard towers. However, like most video game developers out there, Epic Games didn't nail the aesthetic of "Fortnite" in one go.
RIP Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier
When it comes to the long-running "Final Fantasy" franchise, few games stick out like "Final Fantasy 7." Originally released in 1997 for the PlayStation, the title's massive popularity, commercial success, and critical acclaim spawned numerous spin-offs and other related media such as a prequel, a feature film, and a remake, among other things. In one of the company's more recent attempts to parlay the title's popularity and past successes into continued profit, developer and publisher Square Enix released a battle royale game featuring the title's characters called "Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier" in November 2021.
Is Dragon Ball: The Breakers Cross-Platform?
Launching on Oct. 14, 2022, "Dragon Ball: The Breakers" will be an unprecedented addition in the history of "Dragon Ball" video games. While previous iterations in the franchise have primarily focused around single-player RPG and fighting elements, "The Breakers" brings a new twist: asymmetric online multiplayer with survival co-op elements, a mechanic used in games like "Dead by Daylight," "Evil Dead: The Game," and "Friday the 13th: The Game."
How Long Does It Take To Beat A Plague Tale: Requiem?
Focus Entertainment and Asobo Studios' highly anticipated "A Plague Tale: Requiem" has arrived, and as reviews begin to pour in, many are wondering how it stacks up compared to the original. "A Plague Tale: Requiem" continues the narrative-first style of the previous game, "A Plague Tale: Innocence," and raises the bar even higher for visual and sound design in video games. It's not known whether the sequel will tie into the upcoming "A Plague Tale" TV series, but we do know that Amicia, Hugo, Beatrice, and Lucas will return from the first game. But the two games aren't the same in a few ways, such as the time it takes to beat each one.
