ZDNet
Xbox Gamers: Save $40 on the SteelSeries Arctis 9x headset
Xbox gamers in need of a new headset -- or simply looking to upgrade their current one -- should take note of the SteelSeries Arctis 9x gaming headset. Right now, it has dropped by $40 to only $159. The Arctis 9x gaming headset features a wireless design, allowing you to...
ZDNet
Microsoft's best ergonomic keyboard is on sale: Save 26% on the Sculpt
When you're working, gaming, or just even internet surfing -- you need a keyboard. For those that deal with wrist pain or just want a better setup to complete their work, trust me when I say you need to get the Microsoft Sculpt keyboard if you're experiencing any aches. At 26% off, it's a great deal on one of the best ergonomic keyboards on the market, and you can get it for only $59.
ZDNet
iPad (2022) vs iPad (2021): Which tablet should you buy?
After locking down the web store all morning, Apple has finally taken the wraps off of the 10th-generation iPad. It's not the Pro, Air, or Mini, but new features like the larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, an A14 Bionic chip, a 12MP main camera, 5G, and USB-C support should give the regular iPad a little more pizzazz going into holiday shopping season.
ZDNet
How to use the Pixel 7 Pro's Macro Focus Mode for amazing macro-like photography
Although the Pixel 7 Pro doesn't actually have an official macro lens, it does have a built-in Macro Focus Mode that uses the lens to create a pseudo-macro mode that does a pretty remarkable job. The Macro Focus mode uses the 12 MP ultrawide lens, in combination with the Tensor...
ZDNet
Halloween deal: Save $120 on Eufy security cameras
Halloween is less than two weeks away, so now's the time to invest in a home security system. And you're in luck, because the EufyCam 2C Pro Camera Kit is currently on sale for $120 off. Prepare for the spooky season by adding this security camera bundle to your cart today for only $200.
ZDNet
How to easily install fonts in Linux on a per-user basis
I'm a font collector. Part of the reason for that is I design book covers and marketing material to help promote those books. Because of that, I tend to lean heavily into artistic fonts to help make the material stand out. When I first started using Linux, adding new fonts...
ZDNet
Lenovo ThinkPad Z16 review: Disappointing webcam, great everything else
Lenovo's ThinkPad line has lasted for decades in constantly evolving product category. That impressive feat was achieved through a combination of consistently great build quality, impressive specs, and a weird little red nub that almost no one uses, but ThinkPad die-hards still love. Today, we're looking at Lenovo's ThinkPad Z16,...
ZDNet
Meet the world's first 'Made for Meta' wireless earbuds
Anker's newly introduced Soundcore VR P10 truly wireless earbuds, available now, aim to be the answer millions of VR gamers have been looking for. Until now, the options for using true wireless earbuds with VR consoles (like the PSVR) and headsets (like Meta's Quest family) have been almost nonexistent. While...
ZDNet
Take your live streams and videos to the next level with these green screens
A green screen is a great way to elevate your Twitch stream, photography, or YouTube videos. They give you a flat, single-color background to work with, which allows you to edit in custom backgrounds and motion graphics. They can even be used with programs like Zoom for video conference calls and meetings, allowing you to create virtual backgrounds. While some of the most popular styles of green screens are the large, bed sheet kinds that require a mounting rod and tripods to set up, other companies have begun to create more convenient styles.
ZDNet
Google shows off KataOS, a secure operating system written in Rust
Google has unveiled KataOS, an early exploration into a new secure operating system for embedded systems on open-source RISC-V chips. Google's KataOS is written "almost entirely in Rust", the programming language that's been adopted by the Android Open Source Project and the Linux kernel project. "KataOS is also implemented almost...
ZDNet
Samsung verifies 8.5Gbps speed of LPDDR5X on Qualcomm's platform
Samsung said on Tuesday that it has verified the 8.5Giga bit per second (Gbps) speed of its 14-nanometer (nm) LPDDR5X DRAM on Qualcomm's Snapdragon platform. The DRAM used for the test was an 8GB package made with the company's extreme ultraviolet (EUV) process with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon platform. Samsung, the...
ZDNet
Microsoft makes Tabbed File Explorer, additional Windows 11 22H2 features available in preview
When Microsoft rolled out Windows 11 22H2 in September, officials said the annual feature update would be coming in two parts. The first set of features began rolling out to mainstream users in September, but a second set of features wouldn't arrive until October or November. On Oct. 18, Microsoft...
ZDNet
Apple unveils its 'completely redesigned' new iPad for 2022
Apple has unveiled a new version of its iPad, which sports an all-new redesign featuring a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display alongside improvements to performance, video, and more. Powered by the A14 Bionic chip and available in four colors, the new 10th-gen iPad delivers what Apple describes as even faster performance...
ZDNet
Linux dodges serious Wi-Fi security exploits
You may recall that Linus Torvalds recently added support for Rust in the Linux kernel. One of the big reasons for adding Rust was to put an end to Linux code memory problems. It can't come soon enough. Recently, five serious Linux Wi-Fi security holes were uncovered. What did they...
ZDNet
How to recover data from an old laptop if you've forgotten the password
A few years ago a reader sent me an urgent request for help. His ancient Windows laptop (about 8 or 9 years old) had been sitting on his office shelf gathering dust for a few years but was still usable. In fact, it contained the only copy of some crucial work files. Unfortunately, my correspondent had forgotten the password for his local account and everything he tried was incorrect. To make things worse, those "login failed" messages also included a warning that the system had detected signs of an imminent hard drive failure.
ZDNet
The new entry-level Kindle has officially converted me to e-readers
The Kindle first came out in 2007, but in 2022, this stubborn writer had yet to read a book on any e-reader -- until now. I was always a physical-book-in-my-hand kind of reader. To me, paperback and hardcover books are special: The smell of their pages, the sound of flipping...
ZDNet
Robot vacuums: Hands on with the Proscenic M7 Pro and iRobot Roomba s9+
The news that Amazon was buying iRobot led to a certain amount of discomfort about whether the cloud giant would now have a map of your home as well as cameras tracking who walks up to your front door. But practically speaking, how useful are the maps your smart cleaner makes to you or anyone else -- and how smart are they?
ZDNet
A free utility so simple and useful you have to wonder why it's not shipped with every Mac
I'm a big fan of using external displays with my Macs. I have a 32-inch display on a long monitor arm that's connected to my MacBook Air. But my wife pumps it up in a big way by attaching a 40-inch TCL Roku TV as her main Mac mini monitor.
