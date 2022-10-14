ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ZDNet

Xbox Gamers: Save $40 on the SteelSeries Arctis 9x headset

Xbox gamers in need of a new headset -- or simply looking to upgrade their current one -- should take note of the SteelSeries Arctis 9x gaming headset. Right now, it has dropped by $40 to only $159. The Arctis 9x gaming headset features a wireless design, allowing you to...
ZDNet

Microsoft's best ergonomic keyboard is on sale: Save 26% on the Sculpt

When you're working, gaming, or just even internet surfing -- you need a keyboard. For those that deal with wrist pain or just want a better setup to complete their work, trust me when I say you need to get the Microsoft Sculpt keyboard if you're experiencing any aches. At 26% off, it's a great deal on one of the best ergonomic keyboards on the market, and you can get it for only $59.
ZDNet

iPad (2022) vs iPad (2021): Which tablet should you buy?

After locking down the web store all morning, Apple has finally taken the wraps off of the 10th-generation iPad. It's not the Pro, Air, or Mini, but new features like the larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, an A14 Bionic chip, a 12MP main camera, 5G, and USB-C support should give the regular iPad a little more pizzazz going into holiday shopping season.
ZDNet

Halloween deal: Save $120 on Eufy security cameras

Halloween is less than two weeks away, so now's the time to invest in a home security system. And you're in luck, because the EufyCam 2C Pro Camera Kit is currently on sale for $120 off. Prepare for the spooky season by adding this security camera bundle to your cart today for only $200.
ZDNet

How to easily install fonts in Linux on a per-user basis

I'm a font collector. Part of the reason for that is I design book covers and marketing material to help promote those books. Because of that, I tend to lean heavily into artistic fonts to help make the material stand out. When I first started using Linux, adding new fonts...
ZDNet

Lenovo ThinkPad Z16 review: Disappointing webcam, great everything else

Lenovo's ThinkPad line has lasted for decades in constantly evolving product category. That impressive feat was achieved through a combination of consistently great build quality, impressive specs, and a weird little red nub that almost no one uses, but ThinkPad die-hards still love. Today, we're looking at Lenovo's ThinkPad Z16,...
ZDNet

Meet the world's first 'Made for Meta' wireless earbuds

Anker's newly introduced Soundcore VR P10 truly wireless earbuds, available now, aim to be the answer millions of VR gamers have been looking for. Until now, the options for using true wireless earbuds with VR consoles (like the PSVR) and headsets (like Meta's Quest family) have been almost nonexistent. While...
ZDNet

Take your live streams and videos to the next level with these green screens

A green screen is a great way to elevate your Twitch stream, photography, or YouTube videos. They give you a flat, single-color background to work with, which allows you to edit in custom backgrounds and motion graphics. They can even be used with programs like Zoom for video conference calls and meetings, allowing you to create virtual backgrounds. While some of the most popular styles of green screens are the large, bed sheet kinds that require a mounting rod and tripods to set up, other companies have begun to create more convenient styles.
ZDNet

Google shows off KataOS, a secure operating system written in Rust

Google has unveiled KataOS, an early exploration into a new secure operating system for embedded systems on open-source RISC-V chips. Google's KataOS is written "almost entirely in Rust", the programming language that's been adopted by the Android Open Source Project and the Linux kernel project. "KataOS is also implemented almost...
ZDNet

Samsung verifies 8.5Gbps speed of LPDDR5X on Qualcomm's platform

Samsung said on Tuesday that it has verified the 8.5Giga bit per second (Gbps) speed of its 14-nanometer (nm) LPDDR5X DRAM on Qualcomm's Snapdragon platform. The DRAM used for the test was an 8GB package made with the company's extreme ultraviolet (EUV) process with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon platform. Samsung, the...
ZDNet

Apple unveils its 'completely redesigned' new iPad for 2022

Apple has unveiled a new version of its iPad, which sports an all-new redesign featuring a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display alongside improvements to performance, video, and more. Powered by the A14 Bionic chip and available in four colors, the new 10th-gen iPad delivers what Apple describes as even faster performance...
ZDNet

Linux dodges serious Wi-Fi security exploits

You may recall that Linus Torvalds recently added support for Rust in the Linux kernel. One of the big reasons for adding Rust was to put an end to Linux code memory problems. It can't come soon enough. Recently, five serious Linux Wi-Fi security holes were uncovered. What did they...
ZDNet

How to recover data from an old laptop if you've forgotten the password

A few years ago a reader sent me an urgent request for help. His ancient Windows laptop (about 8 or 9 years old) had been sitting on his office shelf gathering dust for a few years but was still usable. In fact, it contained the only copy of some crucial work files. Unfortunately, my correspondent had forgotten the password for his local account and everything he tried was incorrect. To make things worse, those "login failed" messages also included a warning that the system had detected signs of an imminent hard drive failure.
ZDNet

The new entry-level Kindle has officially converted me to e-readers

The Kindle first came out in 2007, but in 2022, this stubborn writer had yet to read a book on any e-reader -- until now. I was always a physical-book-in-my-hand kind of reader. To me, paperback and hardcover books are special: The smell of their pages, the sound of flipping...
ZDNet

Robot vacuums: Hands on with the Proscenic M7 Pro and iRobot Roomba s9+

The news that Amazon was buying iRobot led to a certain amount of discomfort about whether the cloud giant would now have a map of your home as well as cameras tracking who walks up to your front door. But practically speaking, how useful are the maps your smart cleaner makes to you or anyone else -- and how smart are they?

