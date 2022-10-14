Watch Guide: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Michigan State preview and notes

All the updates and information surrounding Saturday's game between Wisconsin and Michigan State, including how to watch the game, betting odds, game notes, and news heading into Week 7.

This week has been another busy week on and off the field for the Wisconsin Badgers football team. Not only are the Badgers busy preparing for a significant Big Ten contest with Michigan State this weekend, but Jim Leonhard dismissed an offensive lineman on Wednesday , and quarterback Deacon Hill entered the transfer portal early in the week.

Hoping to move on from the off-the-field news, the Wisconsin football team will hit the road this Saturday in hopes of winning consecutive games for the first time this season.

As we do with every game this season, All Badgers has your gameday watch guide to help you be fully prepared for Saturday.

Game details and television information

Wisconsin Badgers (3-3 overall) at the Michigan State Spartans (2-4)

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. CST from Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan.

The game will be aired on FOX.

Matt Lepay will call the game on Badger Sports Network (Varsity Network App) .

Weather forecast: a high of 52 degrees with a 20% chance of rain and 15 mph winds.

SI Sportsbook for betting

Spread: Wisconsin is a 7-point favorite

Over/Under: 49.5 points

Player news

The following players will not be available on Saturday night for Wisconsin:

Safety Hunter Wohler (Sophomore)- left leg injury

Kicker Vito Calvaruso (Junior) - right leg injury

Cornerback Al Ashford (RS FR) - left leg injury

Running back Chez Mellusi (SR) - right wrist injury

Outside linebacker Aaron Witt (RS Sophomore) - right leg injury

Quarterback Chase Wolf (Redshirt Senior) - knee injury

*Defensive end Isaac Townsend (RS Junior) - left leg injury

*Safety Travian Blaylock (Senior) - right knee injury

*Defensive end Mike Jarvis (Freshman) - left leg injury

*Inside linebacker Luna Larson (Freshman) - right leg injury

*Tight end Cam Large (RS Sophomore) - right leg injury

Player and coaching connections

Wisconsin has seven players on the current roster who are originally from Michigan:

Wide receiver Stephan Bracey (RS JR) is from Grand Rapids

Cornerback Justin Clark (RS SR) is from Pontiac

Offensive lineman Michael Furtney (RS SR) is from Milan

Tight end Jaylan Franklin (RS SR) is from Brownstown

Wide receiver Tommy McIntosh (FR) is from DeWitt

Linebacker Jordan Turner (RS SO) is from Farmington

Linebacker Aidan Vaughan (FR) is from Wixom

Michigan State has two players from Wisconsin:

Offensive lineman Jarrett Horst (RS SR) is from Middleton.

Wide receiver Aubrey Dawkins (RS SO) is from Verona and his father played football at UW.

Other connections:

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker played for Wisconsin in college.

Michigan State assistant coach Ted Gilmore and support staffers Saed Khalif and Jensen Gebhardt worked at Wisconsin under Paul Chryst.

Michigan State running back Jalen Berger previously played at Wisconsin as well.

Pre-game Notes

Wisconsin has not played Michigan State in East Lansing since 2016. The Badgers won that matchup 30-6.

Michigan State leads the overall series 24-30, while Wisconsin has won three of the last four meetings.

A Wisconsin win would give the Badgers consecutive wins in East Lansing for the first time since 2002.

Former Wisconsin running back Jalen Berger has 64 carries for 308 yards and four touchdowns this season with Michigan State.

Wisconsin leads the Big Ten with 10 interceptions this season, and had 16 total last season.

Chimere Dike became the eighth Big Ten wide receiver to record 10+ receptions, 185 yard and three touchdowns in a game since 2000 last weekend versus Northwestern .

Both Wisconsin and Michigan State began the season ranked inside the top-25 of the AP Poll, but are now outside the rankings.

Michigan State's last three opponents (Minnesota, Maryland, and Ohio State) have all averaged over five yards per carry against the Spartan defense.

Quote of the week

"We have to play off our passing game. Teams are going to stop the run. They are going to load the box and dedicate a lot of attention to our running backs and O-line. We have to be able to balance that a little bit." - Wisconsin interim HC Jim Leonhard

