FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cornhole tournament benefits Temple Memorial Pediatric CenterTracy GladneyTexarkana, AR
Healthcare Express hosts Fall Market benefiting Texarkana CASATracy GladneyTexarkana, TX
Taylor Rene Parker: Guilty verdict returned in an hour in murder of pregnant friendLavinia ThompsonNew Boston, TX
Taylor Rene Parker: Trial of woman accused of murdering pregnant friend to steal baby reaches closing argumentsLavinia ThompsonNew Boston, TX
Taylor Rene Parker: Day 4 of trial reveals unstable finances and more alleged webs of liesLavinia ThompsonNew Boston, TX
Freezing Blast Hits Texarkana Tuesday Night – Are You Ready?
We told you last week this was coming, well now it's here and it looks much colder than was originally predicted. Get ready Ark-La-Tex, our first freezing cold weather is headed straight for us as we drop to around 30 Tuesday night. The 4 Ps are to be protected Tuesday:
hopeprescott.com
Plenty of action at Yard Sale Heaven on 67
PRESCOTT – It was yard sale time in Prescott Saturday, and Hwy. 67 was packed with something for just about everyone. The sales stretched from Cash Savers to Emmet, with people doing some fall housecleaning to get rid of things they no longer wanted or needed. There were tons of clothes, mostly for women and children, but the sale also featured tools, exercise equipment, art work and furniture. One location had several bicycles for sale.
KATV
Important changes coming to Summit Utilities Arkansas customer accounts
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Summit Utilities announced Monday that their customers can be expecting changes coming to their accounts on Nov. 1. Summit closed its acquisition of CenterPoint Energy's distribution in Arkansas, Oklahoma, and the Texarkana, Texas area back in January. Since then CenterPoint has been providing certain services...
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Things to Do in De Queen (Arkansas)
Located in southwest Arkansas’ Sevier County near neighboring Oklahoma, De Queen is a small town of about 7,000 residents that’s near many lakes, rivers, and national parks that draw outdoorsmen and nature lovers year-round to enjoy activities like fishing, hunting, hiking, and wildlife photography. You are reading: Things...
KSLA
Showers and storms possible tonight ahead of more tomorrow
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy sunny and summer-like Saturday! It has been a beautiful afternoon so far, if not a bit warmer than it ought to be for mid-October. A nice breeze is moving through too, which is quite nice. Tonight, some showers and storms are possible, especially north of Texarkana, and some of these storms may hit the severe criteria. Lows will be warm, the low-60s and the minimum.
Weak Minor Earthquake Strikes 88 Miles East of Texarkana
A very faint minor earthquake occurred in the late evening hours on Tuesday, Oct. 11, on the southern Arkansas - Louisiana border near the town of El Dorado, Arkansas. El Dorado is approximately 88 miles east of Texarkana. According to the website WeartherBoy, the earthquake occurred around 9:43 p.m. with...
bizmagsb.com
Top Story: $110M sawmill brings 500 jobs to Plain Dealing
Gov. John Bel Edwards, Louisiana Economic Development (LED) Secretary Don Pierson, Greater Bossier Economic Development Foundation (GBEDF) and a host of regional and local collaborators joined Teal Jones Group leaders to hold a groundbreaking celebration in July at the site of the new southern yellow pine lumber plant that will support the creation of nearly 500 new jobs in Northwest Louisiana.
swark.today
LaGrone Williams Hardware, for owner Kenan Williams, is a vantage point as well as a business
When you talk with Kenan Williams, who owns and runs Hope’s LaGrone Williams Hardware with his wife Peggy, you quickly learn his store is a window into what’s going on, not only in the local economy but that of the world as well. As he sees things now,...
Texas man arrested after 'scaring the bejeebies' out of Walmart shoppers with hatchet in pants
A 25-year-old man was arrested after allegedly stealing a truck and "scaring the beejeebies" out of Walmart shoppers after strolling a parking lot with a hatchet in his pants.
Kait 8
Police: Man walking around Walmart parking lot with hatchet arrested for stealing truck
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA/Gray News) - Police in Texas arrested a man who they say stole a truck and walked around a Walmart store parking lot with a hatchet in his pants. On Oct. 7, the Texarkana Texas Police Department said they received a call for a man who was walking around the Walmart parking lot with a hatchet in the front of his pants. Police said the 25-year-old man never took the hatchet out, but did run up to people and yell unintelligible words. The man’s bizarre behavior caused concern, prompting a witness to call 911.
magnoliareporter.com
Carbon monoxide poisoning blamed for three Nashville deaths
Carbon monoxide poisoning was the apparent cause of death Friday of a Nashville man and two sons. Officers were dispatched to 625 S. Mill in Nashville about 11:15 a.m., where they found the three bodies in an outbuilding behind the residence. The victims had been staying in the outbuilding temporarily while the house was being renovated. A gasoline-powered electrical generator was being used to power the outbuilding and had been running all night, Nashville Police Chief Amy Marion said in a statement.
KTBS
Three people found dead from carbon monoxide poisoning in Nashville, Arkansas
NASHVILLE, Ark. - The Nashville Police Department told The Nashville News-Leader they found three people dead from carbon monoxide poisoning Friday morning. According to the Nashville News-Leader, Police said The Howard County Sheriff's office found three unresponsive males at 625 South Mill Street. Police said when officers arrived, they found...
txktoday.com
Pedestrian Hit and Killed Walking on Highway 71
A 24-year-old Texas man was hit and killed while walking on Highway 71 Friday evening. According to an Arkansas State Police fatal crash report, 24-year-old James Settegast was walking southbound in the northbound lanes on Highway 71 when he was struck by a Chevrolet Silverado. Settegast was pronounced dead by...
East Texas man arrested after ‘yelling things that made absolutely no sense’, driving stolen car
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – A man who had been “yelling things that made absolutely no sense” while having a hatchet in his pants, was arrested after police said they found him entering a stolen truck, according to Texarkana Police. Officials said two calls had been made about a man, who was identified as Jerry Toney, […]
Man with multiple felony warrants arrested in Texarkana, allegedly cashing fake check
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Texarkana Police Department announced that they arrested a man who was allegedly trying to cash a check at a business on New Boston Road, last Thursday. The man entered the business wearing a yellow vest and tried to cash a check that was identical to a check that another person wearing […]
theeastcountygazette.com
Execution Sought for Murder of Pregnant Texas Woman
On Wednesday, prosecutors in Texas requested a jury to condemn a woman to death for the murder of a pregnant woman and the theft of her unborn daughter. Taylor Parker was on trial for capital murder for killing Reagan Simmons-Hancock in October 2020 and taking her unborn child. The appeal...
ktalnews.com
Expert witness: Taylor Parker is not mentally ill
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – An expert witness says Taylor Parker was not suffering from any mental illness when she brutally beat and murdered Reagan Hancock and cut her unborn baby from her womb. “The crime scene was horrendous,” said forensic psychologist Dr. Michael Arambula, who did not interview...
magnoliareporter.com
State won't seek death penalties in SAU homicide case
The state has decided not to seek the death penalty against the four men accused of killing Southern Arkansas University student Joshua Keshun Smith on a university parking lot in August 2020. The death penalty had been on the table previously, but Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Ryan Phillips said during the...
easttexasradio.com
Titus County Jail Booking
Titus County Deputies arrested 29-year-old Lorean Rene Lilly of Hughes Springs on multiple charges, including Violation of the Probation for Possession of a Controlled Substance. They also charged her on a TDCJ detainer and seven misdemeanors, including two for Failure to Appear. She remains in jail. Michael Wayne Mathis. Deputies...
Widower files wrongful death suit against Taylor Parker, ex-boyfriend in death of baby cut from womb
The widower of the pregnant woman killed by Taylor Parker and father of the unborn baby Parker cut from her womb has filed a civil suit against both Parker and her ex-boyfriend, Wade Griffin.
