Carbon monoxide poisoning was the apparent cause of death Friday of a Nashville man and two sons. Officers were dispatched to 625 S. Mill in Nashville about 11:15 a.m., where they found the three bodies in an outbuilding behind the residence. The victims had been staying in the outbuilding temporarily while the house was being renovated. A gasoline-powered electrical generator was being used to power the outbuilding and had been running all night, Nashville Police Chief Amy Marion said in a statement.

NASHVILLE, AR ・ 3 DAYS AGO