Ashdown, AR

hopeprescott.com

Plenty of action at Yard Sale Heaven on 67

PRESCOTT – It was yard sale time in Prescott Saturday, and Hwy. 67 was packed with something for just about everyone. The sales stretched from Cash Savers to Emmet, with people doing some fall housecleaning to get rid of things they no longer wanted or needed. There were tons of clothes, mostly for women and children, but the sale also featured tools, exercise equipment, art work and furniture. One location had several bicycles for sale.
PRESCOTT, AR
KATV

Important changes coming to Summit Utilities Arkansas customer accounts

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Summit Utilities announced Monday that their customers can be expecting changes coming to their accounts on Nov. 1. Summit closed its acquisition of CenterPoint Energy's distribution in Arkansas, Oklahoma, and the Texarkana, Texas area back in January. Since then CenterPoint has been providing certain services...
ARKANSAS STATE
cohaitungchi.com

15 Best Things to Do in De Queen (Arkansas)

Located in southwest Arkansas’ Sevier County near neighboring Oklahoma, De Queen is a small town of about 7,000 residents that’s near many lakes, rivers, and national parks that draw outdoorsmen and nature lovers year-round to enjoy activities like fishing, hunting, hiking, and wildlife photography. You are reading: Things...
DE QUEEN, AR
KSLA

Showers and storms possible tonight ahead of more tomorrow

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy sunny and summer-like Saturday! It has been a beautiful afternoon so far, if not a bit warmer than it ought to be for mid-October. A nice breeze is moving through too, which is quite nice. Tonight, some showers and storms are possible, especially north of Texarkana, and some of these storms may hit the severe criteria. Lows will be warm, the low-60s and the minimum.
TEXARKANA, TX
bizmagsb.com

Top Story: $110M sawmill brings 500 jobs to Plain Dealing

Gov. John Bel Edwards, Louisiana Economic Development (LED) Secretary Don Pierson, Greater Bossier Economic Development Foundation (GBEDF) and a host of regional and local collaborators joined Teal Jones Group leaders to hold a groundbreaking celebration in July at the site of the new southern yellow pine lumber plant that will support the creation of nearly 500 new jobs in Northwest Louisiana.
PLAIN DEALING, LA
Kait 8

Police: Man walking around Walmart parking lot with hatchet arrested for stealing truck

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA/Gray News) - Police in Texas arrested a man who they say stole a truck and walked around a Walmart store parking lot with a hatchet in his pants. On Oct. 7, the Texarkana Texas Police Department said they received a call for a man who was walking around the Walmart parking lot with a hatchet in the front of his pants. Police said the 25-year-old man never took the hatchet out, but did run up to people and yell unintelligible words. The man’s bizarre behavior caused concern, prompting a witness to call 911.
TEXARKANA, TX
magnoliareporter.com

Carbon monoxide poisoning blamed for three Nashville deaths

Carbon monoxide poisoning was the apparent cause of death Friday of a Nashville man and two sons. Officers were dispatched to 625 S. Mill in Nashville about 11:15 a.m., where they found the three bodies in an outbuilding behind the residence. The victims had been staying in the outbuilding temporarily while the house was being renovated. A gasoline-powered electrical generator was being used to power the outbuilding and had been running all night, Nashville Police Chief Amy Marion said in a statement.
NASHVILLE, AR
KTBS

Three people found dead from carbon monoxide poisoning in Nashville, Arkansas

NASHVILLE, Ark. - The Nashville Police Department told The Nashville News-Leader they found three people dead from carbon monoxide poisoning Friday morning. According to the Nashville News-Leader, Police said The Howard County Sheriff's office found three unresponsive males at 625 South Mill Street. Police said when officers arrived, they found...
NASHVILLE, AR
txktoday.com

Pedestrian Hit and Killed Walking on Highway 71

A 24-year-old Texas man was hit and killed while walking on Highway 71 Friday evening. According to an Arkansas State Police fatal crash report, 24-year-old James Settegast was walking southbound in the northbound lanes on Highway 71 when he was struck by a Chevrolet Silverado. Settegast was pronounced dead by...
MILLER COUNTY, AR
theeastcountygazette.com

Execution Sought for Murder of Pregnant Texas Woman

On Wednesday, prosecutors in Texas requested a jury to condemn a woman to death for the murder of a pregnant woman and the theft of her unborn daughter. Taylor Parker was on trial for capital murder for killing Reagan Simmons-Hancock in October 2020 and taking her unborn child. The appeal...
NEW BOSTON, TX
ktalnews.com

Expert witness: Taylor Parker is not mentally ill

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – An expert witness says Taylor Parker was not suffering from any mental illness when she brutally beat and murdered Reagan Hancock and cut her unborn baby from her womb. “The crime scene was horrendous,” said forensic psychologist Dr. Michael Arambula, who did not interview...
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
magnoliareporter.com

State won't seek death penalties in SAU homicide case

The state has decided not to seek the death penalty against the four men accused of killing Southern Arkansas University student Joshua Keshun Smith on a university parking lot in August 2020. The death penalty had been on the table previously, but Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Ryan Phillips said during the...
MAGNOLIA, AR
easttexasradio.com

Titus County Jail Booking

Titus County Deputies arrested 29-year-old Lorean Rene Lilly of Hughes Springs on multiple charges, including Violation of the Probation for Possession of a Controlled Substance. They also charged her on a TDCJ detainer and seven misdemeanors, including two for Failure to Appear. She remains in jail. Michael Wayne Mathis. Deputies...
TITUS COUNTY, TX

