Cryptocurrency Price Today: Kusama (KSM), Algorand (ALGO), Harmony (ONE), BitTorrent (BTT), Internet Computer (ICP)

Related
Crypto Price Prediction: Shiba Inu (SHIB), ADA, CVP, MATIC
PATNA (CoinChapter.com) — The cryptocurrency market enjoyed a relief rally on Monday, with most crypto tokens registering gains as trading began in the third week of Oct. Bitcoin (BTC) prices reached nearly $19,600 before corrections pared gains. However, the largest cryptocurrency (by marketcap) continued to trade above $19,500 at writing. Meanwhile, Ethereum (ETH) prices remained above $1,300.
BTC Investors Are Taking Big Break from Markets, Bitcoin Supply Data Reveals
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – Bitcoin traded just below $19,600 on Oct 17, after a 3% bullish push in the previous three days. The flagship crypto battled with a resistance trendline but could not push through due to insufficient weight behind the rally. However, on-chain metrics point to an ongoing accumulation....
Oryen Network Best Staking Platform Ahead Of Fantom And Lido DAO
Many traditional investors are turning to crypto when looking for high passive incomes. That’s because digital finance offers many benefits over conventional investments and much higher yields. While crypto investing isn’t without risk, some traditional investors are deciding that’s a risk worth taking as even though interest rates recently rose, they’re still way down historically.
Quant Price Prediction: Bearish As QNT Loses Steam After 50% Rally
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – Quant (QNT) price defied the bearish sentiment across the digital asset market and rallied over 50% since Oct 14, totaling Quant investors’ gains at 126% since Sep 22. As a result, QNT peaked just below $230 early on Oct 17. However, the Quant price prediction...
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Holds Strong: Here’s A Strengthening Case for Upside
Bitcoin price started a downside correction from the $19,950 level. BTC/USD is facing hurdles near a bearish trend line at $19,550 on the 4-hours chart. The price could gain bullish momentum once it clears $19,550 and then $20,000. Bitcoin price is holding the main $19,000 support. BTC/USD could start a...
3 reasons why XRP could rally over 200% in 2023
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – XRP price has bled along with the broader market since establishing an all-time high of nearly $2.0 in April 2021. As a result, the XRP/USD exchange rate stood at $0.47 in the European session on Oct 17. However, the 75% drop might have a silver lining, as several factors point to retaliation.
How trustworthy is LocalBitcoins in 2022?
LocalBitcoins is a peer-to-peer (p2p) marketplace that enables customers and vendors to transact directly with each other. The platform is one of the oldest and most popular p2p exchanges, founded in 2012. LocalBitcoins has generally been considered a reliable and trustworthy exchange. However, in 2015, the company implemented new KYC/AML...
Smart Token Labs enables Cool Cat and World of Women derivative NFTs for Devcon VI attendees in Bogota
The themed NFTs include Devcon VI branding and are available to verified ticket holders, with future royalties to be split with charities. Smart Token Labs has used its BrandExtender derivative NFT solution to create a unique NFT offering for 6,000 attendees at Devcon VI in Bogota this week. Each attendee...
Sit Back And Become A Millionaire With Oryen, Avalanche, Cosmos, And Binance Coin
Those who buy with conviction at the bottom of a bear market are the ones who reap the biggest profits of all. Even better than buying at a low price is gaining significant yield on the assets you buy. Finding a quality cryptocurrency that can bring you the returns required to reach financial freedom without the need to constantly monitor your portfolio is everyone’s dream. Luckily, that dream can be your reality!
Interest Rates Increases and Opportunities (Part 1)
Today, we’ll review some of my favorite picks considering these higher interest rates for each sectors.
Tesla Stock Could Suffer More Losses as Earnings Report Looms
BALI (CoinChapter.com) — Tesla (TSLA) is preparing to suffer more losses as persistent inflation and rising interest rates stoke recession fears. The stock closed at an 8.11% loss in the week ending Oct. 14, tailing similar downside moves elsewhere in the risk-on markets. A big portion of these losses came in the wake of a higher-than-expected inflation report in the U.S. Notably, the consumer price index (CPI) rose 8.2% over a year earlier.
