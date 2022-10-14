RICHMOND—Kroger employees wore green shirts that read “Reusable in, Single-use out,” as they greeted customers on Monday with colorful bags. A Kroger located in Henrico County in Central Virginia is the pilot store for Kroger’s initiative to remove single-use plastic bags in the mid-Atlantic division by 2025, according to James Menees, the corporate affairs manager for Kroger mid-Atlantic, which includes Virginia, West Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee and Ohio. This is part of the company’s push to eliminate single-use plastic in all U.S. stores by 2025.

