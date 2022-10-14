Read full article on original website
Related
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
The Salty Southern Route showcases flavors and traditions of coastal Va.
SMITHFIELD—There’s more than just peanuts and pork along The Salty Southern Route. The state’s pork-and-peanut driving trail, established in 2018 by state and regional tourism groups, welcomes visitors to “ride the route from nuts to snout” through coastal Virginia. About 100 rural attractions dot the route from Surry to Sussex, Ilse of Wight and Southampton counties and into the city of Suffolk..
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Kroger begins effort to eliminate single-use plastic bags
RICHMOND—Kroger employees wore green shirts that read “Reusable in, Single-use out,” as they greeted customers on Monday with colorful bags. A Kroger located in Henrico County in Central Virginia is the pilot store for Kroger’s initiative to remove single-use plastic bags in the mid-Atlantic division by 2025, according to James Menees, the corporate affairs manager for Kroger mid-Atlantic, which includes Virginia, West Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee and Ohio. This is part of the company’s push to eliminate single-use plastic in all U.S. stores by 2025.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
First Quarter General Fund Revenues Exceed Forecasts
RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced the General Fund revenue collections for September, the final month in the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2023, exceeded budget estimates. September revenues reflected the nearly $900 million of tax rebates delivered to Virginians in recent weeks as a result of Governor Youngkin’s first budget. In addition to the tax rebate, year-to-date revenues reflect the repeal of the Accelerated Sales Tax (AST), which took effect in June.
Comments / 0