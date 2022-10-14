The New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians are neck-and-neck fighting for the ALCS spot, and the fight may be delayed a bit longer. The New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians are neck-and-neck fighting for an ALCS date with the Houston Astros. The Yankees kicked off a win in Game 1, and the Guardians brought it to a tie in Game 2. The Guardians then defeated New York in Game 3, and New York evened the series once again in Game 4.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO