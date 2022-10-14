ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

How the St. Louis Cardinals can fix their pitching drought

The St. Louis Cardinals haven’t developed a top pitcher in a while. A philosophy change and a generational talent could change that. In the early 2010s, the St. Louis Cardinals were a pitching development factory. Every year, they seemed to churn out elite pitchers who would find spots in the rotation. Sometimes there was such a glut of talent that pitchers who would usually start would be placed in the bullpen because of a lack of space.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

Latest Yankee Stadium weather update will make baseball fans cry

The New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians are neck-and-neck fighting for the ALCS spot, and the fight may be delayed a bit longer. The New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians are neck-and-neck fighting for an ALCS date with the Houston Astros. The Yankees kicked off a win in Game 1, and the Guardians brought it to a tie in Game 2. The Guardians then defeated New York in Game 3, and New York evened the series once again in Game 4.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

Everything Terry Francona said after Guardians Game 5 defeat

Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona spoke to the media after Game 5, in which the New York Yankees moved on to the ALCS. Game 5 was a rough go for Tito, starting with his choice to start Aaron Civale rather than turn to ace Shane Bieber on short rest. Civale lasted just one-third of an inning, giving up a three-run homer to Giancarlo Stanton to end his night.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

Red Sox keep tabs on Yankees, Mets free agents as winter approaches

The Boston Red Sox need some serious upgrades for the 2023 season, and they reportedly have their eyes on some star free agents. The Boston Red Sox need some serious upgrades for the 2023 season after essentially scraping rock bottom through all of 2022. According to Mike Rosenstein of NJ.com, the Red Sox have their eyes on some New York Yankees and New York Mets star free agents.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Yu Darvish one-ups Curt Schilling with bloody pant game

Padres pitcher Yu Darvish let it rip in Game 1 of the NLCS against the Phillies with a bloody patch on his knee reminiscent of Curt Shilling’s bloody sock. Remember the bloody sock? MLB sports lore may have to add the bloody pants to the picture after Tuesday’s NLCS Game 1.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FanSided

Dodgers’ shocking upset NLDS loss by the numbers

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ dream season ended up being a nightmare, with the team losing in the National League Division Series in four games to the San Diego Padres. 111 wins in the regular season, as well as a run differential of +334 (not seen since before the integration of baseball) ultimately meant nothing in October.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

FanSided

292K+
Followers
553K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy