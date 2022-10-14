Read full article on original website
Related
3 Dodgers free agents who definitely won’t be back in 2023
111 wins. All for nothing. Once again, the Los Angeles Dodgers fell short, but this time in agonizing fashion to the San Diego Padres — a team they’ve owned for the last three years — in the NLDS. Dave Roberts’ World Series guarantee looks even sillier now.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone has serious regret about Brett Gardner
As New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone awaits the end of a Game 5 rain delay, he had some time to reminisce on the season, and in particular his regret with Brett Gardner. Gardner is not a member of this Yankees team, though some can argue he ought to be.
How the St. Louis Cardinals can fix their pitching drought
The St. Louis Cardinals haven’t developed a top pitcher in a while. A philosophy change and a generational talent could change that. In the early 2010s, the St. Louis Cardinals were a pitching development factory. Every year, they seemed to churn out elite pitchers who would find spots in the rotation. Sometimes there was such a glut of talent that pitchers who would usually start would be placed in the bullpen because of a lack of space.
Chicago Bears land Christian McCaffrey in one of these 3 trades
The Chicago Bears aren’t in desperate need of a running back right now but they are in desperate need of more help on offense in any way that they can get it. If they could grab a superstar at that position at any point, they really shouldn’t hesitate.
Yankees fans use Josh Naylor’s celebration against him in Game 5 (Video)
Cleveland Guardians slugger Josh Naylor went all-out with his home run celebration in Game 4, but Yankees fans used it against him on Tuesday. Josh Naylor’s home run celebration was heard across the baseball landscape in Game 4, as he took his time rounding the bases and even rocked the crib, taking aim at Yankees ace Gerrit Cole in the process.
Latest Yankee Stadium weather update will make baseball fans cry
The New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians are neck-and-neck fighting for the ALCS spot, and the fight may be delayed a bit longer. The New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians are neck-and-neck fighting for an ALCS date with the Houston Astros. The Yankees kicked off a win in Game 1, and the Guardians brought it to a tie in Game 2. The Guardians then defeated New York in Game 3, and New York evened the series once again in Game 4.
Everything Terry Francona said after Guardians Game 5 defeat
Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona spoke to the media after Game 5, in which the New York Yankees moved on to the ALCS. Game 5 was a rough go for Tito, starting with his choice to start Aaron Civale rather than turn to ace Shane Bieber on short rest. Civale lasted just one-third of an inning, giving up a three-run homer to Giancarlo Stanton to end his night.
3 puzzling decisions that ended Dodgers’ 2022 season too early
Entering the NLDS against the San Diego Padres, the 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers were going to battle with potentially the game’s most disappointing second-half team, an apparently stuck-in-the-mud crew they’d owned all year long. Exiting the NLDS in four games, no team has more lingering questions surrounding them...
ALCS Preview: AL East coach scouts the Yankees
This coach prepared for and faced the Yankees 19 times during the regular season, and while he says they didn’t change the way they pitched to the Yankee hitters, they figured out the best way to slow that lineup down.
Detroit Pistons: Restricted free agent targets after extension deadline
The deadline for the 2019 NBA Draft class to sign rookie scale extensions has now come and gone. Of those who did not agree on an extension, their names will enter the pool as a restricted free agent next summer. There are a few names that may make sense for the Detroit Pistons to pursue.
This former Blackhawks draft pick has his first goal of the year
A lot of big moves were made by the Chicago Blackhawks during the off-season. One of them included their former third-overall pick (2019 NHL draft) Kirby Dach. He is a kid that had ups and downs to start his career but the team did him no favors in his development.
Red Sox keep tabs on Yankees, Mets free agents as winter approaches
The Boston Red Sox need some serious upgrades for the 2023 season, and they reportedly have their eyes on some star free agents. The Boston Red Sox need some serious upgrades for the 2023 season after essentially scraping rock bottom through all of 2022. According to Mike Rosenstein of NJ.com, the Red Sox have their eyes on some New York Yankees and New York Mets star free agents.
Yu Darvish one-ups Curt Schilling with bloody pant game
Padres pitcher Yu Darvish let it rip in Game 1 of the NLCS against the Phillies with a bloody patch on his knee reminiscent of Curt Shilling’s bloody sock. Remember the bloody sock? MLB sports lore may have to add the bloody pants to the picture after Tuesday’s NLCS Game 1.
Dodgers’ shocking upset NLDS loss by the numbers
The Los Angeles Dodgers’ dream season ended up being a nightmare, with the team losing in the National League Division Series in four games to the San Diego Padres. 111 wins in the regular season, as well as a run differential of +334 (not seen since before the integration of baseball) ultimately meant nothing in October.
Everything to know about Dan Snyder allegations, punishment, future with Commanders
Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder is as close to losing his franchise as ever. What allegations does he face and what punishment could he receive?. With the fall NFL league meeting in session, the fate of Dan Snyder and the Washington Commanders is up in the air. Snyder has faced...
FanSided
292K+
Followers
553K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0