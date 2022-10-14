ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WKRC

Original LaRosa's reopens after $1 million renovation

WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - The original LaRosa’s pizzeria on Boudinot Avenue reopened after a three-month, $1 million renovation. The new decor pays tribute to the 68-year history of the landmark restaurant founded by Buddy LaRosa. A plaque reads "First pizzeria March 24, 1954". Buddy LaRosa was there for the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Mount St. Joseph picks firm to design baseball stadium for west side park

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Mount St. Joseph University has chosen a Cincinnati-based architectural firm to design its baseball field. The university announced Oct. 6 its selection of MSA Sport, a division of MSA Design, to design the school’s first “true home” field for its baseball team. MSA Sport is focused on the programming, planning and design of sports facilities and has built other fields for Mount St. Joseph in the past.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Hughes Project 2.0: CCM partners with Hughes STEM High School to display light show

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Sunday was the final night of the BLINK festival, but there was another special show of lights and lasers at Hughes STEM High School. Using the historic Hughes High School building as a canvas, high school students along with students at the University of Cincinnati's College Conservatory of Music brought art to life based on life experiences through song, spoken word, lights, lasers, and black-and-white photography for The Hughes Project 2.0.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

UC comes off bye week to face SMU

CINCINNATI (WKRC) UC will take the football field for the first time in two weeks Saturday with an American Conference game against SMU. They won't be back in Nippert Stadium until the first Saturday in November to host Navy.. SMU (3-3,1-1) is coming off its first AAC win last Saturday...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

New initiative aims to prevent non-payment evictions for CMHA tenants

WALNUT HILLS, Ohio (WKRC)- Non-payment is the most common cause of eviction in Cincinnati. That's why a new program is kicking off to help keep local families from being evicted. It's only for people living in Cincinnati Metropolitan Housing Authority buildings right now, but organizers hope to expand into other...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

YWCA to offer pet shelter for local domestic abuse survivors

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A local YWCA is working hard on a project to help more domestic violence victims escape their abusers. It is a program which would allow abuse victims to keep their pets when they go to one of the local safe havens for domestic violence victims. Sometimes, pets are the dividing line between life or death.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WKRC

1 killed, 1 injured in College Hill shooting

COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - A person was shot and killed and another was injured in College Hill Tuesday night. Police say that they responded to a call about a shooting where they found two people with gunshot wounds on Belmont and Larch avenues. One person died on the scene...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Here's where Cincinnati ranks among least safest cities in America

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - According to a report from WalletHub, Cincinnati is among the least "safest cities" in America. The financial website compared more than 180 of the most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state, across 42 key metrics to determine where Americans can feel most secure.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Police investigating after man is shot in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. (WKRC) - Police are investigating after a young man was shot in Florence Monday. He reportedly told police he was parked on Waverly Drive when someone opened his car door. The 18-year-old apparently said the person then started shooting at him, and stole marijuana before taking off in...
FLORENCE, KY
WKRC

First flakes of the season? When we could see them

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - What happened to fall? Mother Nature is providing an early look at winter!. There is a Freeze Warning in effect for the entire Tri-State as cold air slid in to kick off the work week. Local 12 meteorologist Tera Blake said temperatures won't get out of the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Studies show some COVID-19 long-haulers never fully recover

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Two new studies on COVID-19 long-haulers show some people never fully recover. A new warning shows just how long the symptoms of COVID-19 can last, and why you may raise your odds of those symptoms lingering if you get infected more than once. "I was on a...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Navigating the student loan forgiveness app to get relief

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Applications for student loan forgiveness are now open online. The application platform opened over the weekend for the first time. Borrowers can fill out the simple form and begin the process of receiving debt relief. Leah Stewart, Northern Kentucky University’s Assistant Vice President of Enrollment and Financial...
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY

