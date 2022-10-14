Read full article on original website
Original LaRosa's reopens after $1 million renovation
WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - The original LaRosa’s pizzeria on Boudinot Avenue reopened after a three-month, $1 million renovation. The new decor pays tribute to the 68-year history of the landmark restaurant founded by Buddy LaRosa. A plaque reads "First pizzeria March 24, 1954". Buddy LaRosa was there for the...
Cincinnati Reds, Artworks to unveil mural near Great American Ball Park
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Reds help Artworks unveil a new mural at the ball park. The 165-foot mural was designed by local artist L.D. Nehls. She hopes her work will encourage the community to learn more about Cincinnati and to celebrate how the Crown Trail and the Reds connect people.
Mount St. Joseph University awards nurses with Leadership in Nursing Awards Program
DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Local nurses are being honored by Mount St. Joseph University. On Wednesday, several Tri-State healthcare providers are part of a special ceremony called the Leadership in Nursing Awards Program. It is an annual program, but it has not been held for the past two years...
Mount St. Joseph picks firm to design baseball stadium for west side park
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Mount St. Joseph University has chosen a Cincinnati-based architectural firm to design its baseball field. The university announced Oct. 6 its selection of MSA Sport, a division of MSA Design, to design the school’s first “true home” field for its baseball team. MSA Sport is focused on the programming, planning and design of sports facilities and has built other fields for Mount St. Joseph in the past.
Cincinnati Urban Deer Advocates to protest bow hunting in urban parks
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – A group of deer supporters want to protest what they call the “slaughter of Cincinnati urban deer and fawns by bow hunters.”. Cincinnati Urban Deer Advocates, or CUDA, plan to go to City Hall to protest bow hunting of urban deer and fawns. CUDA says...
Hughes Project 2.0: CCM partners with Hughes STEM High School to display light show
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Sunday was the final night of the BLINK festival, but there was another special show of lights and lasers at Hughes STEM High School. Using the historic Hughes High School building as a canvas, high school students along with students at the University of Cincinnati's College Conservatory of Music brought art to life based on life experiences through song, spoken word, lights, lasers, and black-and-white photography for The Hughes Project 2.0.
Cincinnati set to kick in $7 million for Duke Energy Convention Center renovation
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Cincinnati's convention center district would get $7 million from the city of Cincinnati under a proposal put forward by Mayor Aftab Pureval and the city administration. The money will come from a massive, $85.1 million surplus with which the city ended fiscal year 2022. The...
UC comes off bye week to face SMU
CINCINNATI (WKRC) UC will take the football field for the first time in two weeks Saturday with an American Conference game against SMU. They won't be back in Nippert Stadium until the first Saturday in November to host Navy.. SMU (3-3,1-1) is coming off its first AAC win last Saturday...
New initiative aims to prevent non-payment evictions for CMHA tenants
WALNUT HILLS, Ohio (WKRC)- Non-payment is the most common cause of eviction in Cincinnati. That's why a new program is kicking off to help keep local families from being evicted. It's only for people living in Cincinnati Metropolitan Housing Authority buildings right now, but organizers hope to expand into other...
Expert shares tips on cookie decorating ahead of Cincinnati Magazine's The Great Bake-Off
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - 3-2-1 bake!. The Great Bake-Off puts the best bakers in the Tri-State head-to-head. We get to learn from one of the pros in the cookie category, Kara Stevens from That's So Sweet. Cecilia Rose of Cincinnati Magazine talks about the competition and Kara shows how to expertly ice some cookies.
Adopt-a-Pet: Dimpsy has been at the for over 400 days, and needs a forever home!
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Dimpsy is one of the longest residents at the Cincinnati Animal Care Humane Society. He has been at the shelter for over 400 days, and is ready for a forever home!. Dimpsy is a volunteer favorite, very friendly, and his favorite thing in the world is toys.
YWCA to offer pet shelter for local domestic abuse survivors
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A local YWCA is working hard on a project to help more domestic violence victims escape their abusers. It is a program which would allow abuse victims to keep their pets when they go to one of the local safe havens for domestic violence victims. Sometimes, pets are the dividing line between life or death.
1 killed, 1 injured in College Hill shooting
COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - A person was shot and killed and another was injured in College Hill Tuesday night. Police say that they responded to a call about a shooting where they found two people with gunshot wounds on Belmont and Larch avenues. One person died on the scene...
Here's where Cincinnati ranks among least safest cities in America
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - According to a report from WalletHub, Cincinnati is among the least "safest cities" in America. The financial website compared more than 180 of the most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state, across 42 key metrics to determine where Americans can feel most secure.
'Costs have just gone up': Talawanda puts levy on ballot for the first time in 18 years
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - For the first time since 2004, voters in a local school district will see a new tax levy on the ballot. Leaders in the Talawanda School District are proposing an operational levy which would generate an additional $4.8 million dollars annually. It has been 18...
Car show raises money to build park in honor of ODNR officer who died during rescue
WAYNSEVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - A local community is honoring the memory of an Ohio Department of Natural Resources officer who died in the line of duty. A car show at Caesar Creek State Park will raise money to build the Jason Lagore Memorial Dog Park. Lagore died in February of...
Police investigating after man is shot in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. (WKRC) - Police are investigating after a young man was shot in Florence Monday. He reportedly told police he was parked on Waverly Drive when someone opened his car door. The 18-year-old apparently said the person then started shooting at him, and stole marijuana before taking off in...
First flakes of the season? When we could see them
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - What happened to fall? Mother Nature is providing an early look at winter!. There is a Freeze Warning in effect for the entire Tri-State as cold air slid in to kick off the work week. Local 12 meteorologist Tera Blake said temperatures won't get out of the...
Studies show some COVID-19 long-haulers never fully recover
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Two new studies on COVID-19 long-haulers show some people never fully recover. A new warning shows just how long the symptoms of COVID-19 can last, and why you may raise your odds of those symptoms lingering if you get infected more than once. "I was on a...
Navigating the student loan forgiveness app to get relief
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Applications for student loan forgiveness are now open online. The application platform opened over the weekend for the first time. Borrowers can fill out the simple form and begin the process of receiving debt relief. Leah Stewart, Northern Kentucky University’s Assistant Vice President of Enrollment and Financial...
