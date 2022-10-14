Read full article on original website
Foreigner and Styx Never Even Considered for Rock Hall, Says Boss
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame co-founder Jann Wenner said Foreigner and Styx have never even been considered for induction. Wenner, who founded Rolling Stone magazine, added that bands from the same era, including REO Speedwagon and Boston, have also never been discussed by those tasked with choosing inductees. In...
New Judas Priest Album ‘Not Far From Being Finished’
Judas Priest has almost completed work on their 19th album, bassist Ian Hill reported. There’s no release date yet for the follow-up to 2018’s Firepower, but in a new interview with Vinyl Writer Music, Hill offered a hint at what to expect. “There is an album in the...
Top 200 ’70s Songs
Focusing on a decade in which classic rock came into its own, the below list of the Top 200 '70s Songs spans the gamut of cornerstone bands. Some were on their way out. But former members of the Beatles and Simon & Garfunkel began crafting solo gems for the ages. The stalwart Rolling Stones, meanwhile, showed they weren't going anywhere – fighting through addiction only to emerge right in the middle of the disco zeitgeist.
New Cover Puts Joe Walsh’s ‘Life’s Been Good’ Back on the Charts
More than 40 years after its release, the Joe Walsh classic “Life’s Been Good” is being embraced by a new generation of music fans thanks to a popular updated version by reggae-rock group Dirty Heads. The original tune arrived in 1978 on Walsh’s fourth solo album, But...
40 Years Ago: Kiss Refuses to Die Quietly With ‘I Love It Loud’
The Vinnie Vincent era of Kiss did not start quietly. "I Love It Loud," co-written with Gene Simmons by the man then known as Vincent Cusano, was the first single released from Kiss' 1982 album Creatures of the Night and one of three he helped pen for the album. (The others were "Killer" with Simmons and "I Still Love You" with Paul Stanley.)
When Damn Yankees Took a Final Stand With ‘Don’t Tread’
Damn Yankees had come of age very quickly, which applied some momentum as the unlikely supergroup headed into its second album. The self-titled 1990 debut effort by the consortium of Tommy Shaw (then ex-Styx), Jack Blades (then ex-Night Ranger) and Ted Nugent reached No. 13 on the Billboard 200, went double platinum and launched the Top 5 power ballad "High Enough" and the No. 1 mainstream rock hit "Coming of Age."
When Aerosmith Fired a Powerful Parting Shot With ‘Draw the Line’
Aerosmith ruled the hard-rock mountain at the start of 1977, hot off the back-to-back smashes of 1975's Toys in the Attic and 1976's Rocks. Burnt out by relentless touring, they desperately needed some time to recharge. Unfortunately for Aerosmith, the cocktail of fame, fortune and excess proved far too potent...
Wolfgang’s Doubts Over Van Halen Tribute Sets
Wolfgang Van Halen discussed his doubts about playing tribute sets to Eddie Van Halen at the Taylor Hawkins memorial concerts last month. He delivered three Van Halen songs across the U.K. and U.S. concerts, but in a new interview with Guitar World, he recalled his reaction when Foo Fighters leader Dave Grohl suggested the idea.
Queen’s ‘Face it Alone’ Featuring Freddie Mercury Out Thursday
Queen will unveil a previously unreleased song featuring Freddie Mercury titled “Face It Alone” on Thursday. The band has been teasing the release with a series of billboards around the world that say “Queen – Face It Alone” and include a picture Mercury and a QR code. The signs first appeared in London and have since been spotted in Canada, Mexico, Japan and more.
Rage Against the Machine Cancels First Tour in Decade
Rage Against the Machine announced the cancellation of the band’s first tour in a decade after singer Zack de la Rocha injured his leg during their second show in Chicago in July. They’d already called off their European dates, saying he needed more time to recover. In a new...
How Scorpions Found New Energy With Mikkey Dee
Scorpions continue to have the last laugh. The arrival of former Motorhead drummer Mikkey Dee in 2016 helped strengthen the resolve of the hard-rock veterans. As guitarist Rudolf Schenker tells UCR, there was a time in his 20s when he'd run into people on the street who would ask him if he was still doing music. "You have to do something real," they told him. "What do you want to do when you're 50 or 60?"
R.E.M.’s ‘Chronic Town’ Reissue Sparks Memories for Peter Buck
R.E.M. was still working to find their way when Chronic Town arrived in 1982. But the band was already thinking more pragmatically than many of their peers. As guitarist Peter Buck says in the liner notes to the 2022 reissue for the EP, they knew they didn't want to make a full-length studio project – even if they had the songs. R.E.M. was wary of releasing an album that nobody would hear. Instead, the focus was on building to that moment by creating a strong foundation for when the time felt right.
Kiss’ ‘Monster’ Is Now 10 Years Old: Will It Be Their Last Album?
On Oct. 9, 2012, Kiss released Monster, an LP which could go down as their final studio album. After spending years avoiding a studio return, Kiss had offered a convincing account of themselves with 2009’s Sonic Boom. Their 19th record followed 1998’s Pyscho Circus, and with guitarist Tommy Thayer and drummer Eric Singer now comfortable in their positions alongside Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley, Sonic Boom made a satisfyingly loud noise on its arrival.
Steve Vai to Release ‘Straight-Ahead Rock’ Album From 1991
Steve Vai is planning a return to his hard-rocking '80s and early-'90s roots with the release of a "straight-ahead rock" album that he original recorded around 1991. The guitarist told Al.com that he's already got his eye on the follow-up to his latest solo LP, Inviolate, which he released in January. "And the next record I have coming out — and this is a shocker, for whoever's interested — but I recorded a record in around 1991 and I spent about two weeks on it and it's this very straight-ahead rock," he said. "It's music that I wrote that I wanted to listen to while riding my Harley Davidson with me and my friends."
Roger Waters ‘Couldn’t Care Less About AC/DC or Eddie Van Halen’
Roger Waters said he's got little interest in "loud rock 'n' roll" such as AC/DC or Van Halen. The Pink Floyd co-founder recently appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience for a nearly three-hour chat. Waters said he made substantial progress on writing a book during the pandemic, "leaving all the Pink Floyd stuff till last, for obvious reasons — hard things to write about."
When Led Zeppelin’s John Paul Jones Offered R.E.M. a Key Assist
Members of R.E.M. were skeptical about the commercial potential of their eighth album, Automatic for the People. It was a testament to their immense popularity and sharp songcraft that the lush, brooding LP replicated the success of its 1991 successor Out of Time, climbing to No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and selling over 4 million copies in the United States.
John Mellencamp Shares New ‘Scarecrow’-Era Song ‘Carolina Shag’
John Mellencamp has shared a new song called "Carolina Shag" off the upcoming deluxe reissue of his 1985 album Scarecrow. You can watch the lyric video below. The Scarecrow Deluxe reissue will hit shelves on Nov. 4 as a two-CD box set containing a remastered version of the original album, alternate versions and unreleased bonus tracks, as well as a photo booklet and new liner notes by author and music critic Anthony DeCurtis. The "super deluxe edition box set" will additionally include a 2022 Atmos mix of the original album on Blu-Ray CD, a 180-gram LP, an original picture sleeve of the "Small Town" 7-inch single, a photo booklet, lithographs, a poster and an essay.
Joey Ramone’s Publishing Rights Sold for $10 Million
Joey Ramone’s publishing rights have been sold for $10 million. The Ramones lead singer was the subject of the latest acquisition by Primary Wave, which previously cut deals with Stevie Nicks, Alice Cooper, Def Leppard and many others. Ramone – real name Jeffrey Ross Hyman – died of cancer...
Eddie Van Halen and Chris Cornell Came Close to Collaborating
Eddie Van Halen and Chris Cornell came tantalizingly close to collaborating on one of Cornell's songs, according to the late singer's former guitarist Pete Thorn. Thorn — whose extensive resume also includes working with Don Henley and Melissa Etheridge — discussed the almost-collaboration during a recent appearance on The Mitch Lafon and Jeremy White Show.
