kjluradio.com
Steelville man sentenced to 20 years for 2021 murder
A Crawford County man pleads guilty to his part in a kidnapping and murder last year. Marcus Dothage of Steelville pleaded guilty on Monday to one count of second-degree murder. In exchange for his plea, a first-degree murder charge was dropped along with a kidnapping charge. Dothage was sentenced to 20 years in prison.
kttn.com
Missouri man sentenced to 20 years for meth conspiracy
A Missouri man who crashed his vehicle and resisted arrest was sentenced in federal court today for his role in a methamphetamine conspiracy in Newton and Greene counties. Douglas S. Ward, 34, Lebanon, Mo was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 20 years in federal prison without parole.
kjluradio.com
Suicidal man taken into custody after firing gun at Maries County deputies
A suicidal man from Cole County is taken into custody in Maries County. The Maries County Sheriff’s Office reports they received a call Monday afternoon that the subject was possibly in the Vichy area on a family farm. The report stated the man was armed and threatened to harm anyone who interfered.
3 men accused in connection with theft of $75K worth of guns and tools in Wright County
Deputies said the investigation started when they were called to investigate a disturbance at Stair Steps Bridge on Sept. 28.
myozarksonline.com
Lebanon man sentenced to federal prison
A Lebanon man who crashed his vehicle and resisted arrest was sentenced in federal court today for his role in a methamphetamine conspiracy in Newton and Greene counties. 34-Year-old Douglas S. Ward, was arrested after he crashed the car he was driving on June 18th, 2019. A Jasper County, Sheriff’s Department transport officer was traveling eastbound on Missouri 96 near Route UU in Lawrence County, when Ward’s vehicle passed him, forcing another vehicle in the opposite lane off the roadway. As the officer attempted to catch up to him, Ward turned right onto County Road 1085 but missed the intersection, and wrecked. According to court documents, Ward told officers in June of 2019 that he had been getting one pound of methamphetamine per day from his source since getting out of prison in December 2018. He also admitted that, for four weeks prior to his arrest, he had obtained two pounds of methamphetamine per week for $4,000 per pound. Ward has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison without parole.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Branson lawyer fighting for abused disabled student
A Branson attorney is representing the family of a 13-year-old, non-verbal, autistic child who was allegedly assaulted by teachers and staff at the Ozark Horizon State School. The family filed a civil suit in Howell County which was moved at the request of the Missouri State Attorney General’s Office to federal court in Springfield according to attorney Dayrell Scrivner. Scrivner says the family approached him about their concerns and initially were looking on how to effect change in the system.
houstonherald.com
Deputies investigate thefts, domestic incident, missing package
The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:. •A 33-year-old woman reported on Sept. 1 that she was thrown out of her 30-year-old former boyfriend’s 5th Street residence at Summerville and fell down some steps. An investigating deputy...
KYTV
Ozark County Jail without running water, several inmates transferred
GAINESVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - The Ozark County Jail hasn’t had working plumbing for days. The water issue left some inmates without access to toilets or showers. Multiple inmates have been transferred to other counties until the problem is fixed. “We have no water pressure, and that’s causing sanitation issues...
houstonherald.com
Police issue several citations for traffic violations, shoplifting
The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:. •Amanda Luncsford, 33, of 13244 Highway C at Licking, was arrested Oct. 15 for having an active Texas County felony warrant for two counts of possession of a controlled substance. An officer made the arrest after conducting...
KYTV
Dent County woman receives life sentence behind bars for the starvation death of her adopted child
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Dent County woman who pleaded guilty to a criminal charge in the death of her adopted daughter in 2020 will spend the rest of her life in prison. Susan Abney pleaded guilty to one count of abuse or neglect resulting in the death of 10-year-old Josie Abney. Prosecutors originally charged her with second-degree murder in the case, but that charge was dropped as part of a plea deal in February.
kttn.com
Missouri Attorney General secures 320 year prison sentence for Missouri man convicted of shooting two police officers
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced that his office has secured a sentence of 320 years of imprisonment for James Cummings, who was convicted of shooting two police officers. Judge Coleman, of Jefferson County, sentenced Cummings to four life sentences for four counts of Assault in the First Degree on a Law Enforcement Officer and four 50-year sentences for four counts of Armed Criminal Action. Combined, the sentences are consecutive for a total of 320 years imprisonment.
KFVS12
94-year-old Butler Co. man found safe, SILVER Advisory canceled
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - An Endangered SILVER Advisory was canceled after a 94-year-old man was found safe. According to the advisory issued by the Butler County Sheriff’s Department, he was found safe on Tuesday afternoon, October 18 at his home.
KTLO
Dog breeder arrested after Missouri Humane Society rescues several dogs from property
A woman who lost her license to breed dogs ended up in the Douglas County jail. According to KY3-TV deputies arrested Marilyn Shepherd the same day the Missouri Humane Society rescued several dogs from her property. Shepherd first declined an interview. And then she made it very clear that she thought the humane society was destroying her entire life.
houstonherald.com
Area man charged after allegedly stealing pickup, running from deputy; manhunt follows
A Cabool man faces a felony charge after allegedly stealing a truck and later fleeing from a Texas County Sheriff’s Department deputy who was investigating the theft. The incident sparked a manhunt over a 24-hour period. Beau Burton, 32, of 14563 Gardner Road in Cabool, is charged with resisting...
houstonherald.com
Man arrested on multiple drug charges
A Willow Springs was arrested early Saturday by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Chad A. Stevenson, 48, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of marijuana. He was cited and released, the patrol said.
kbsi23.com
2 killed in crash near Poplar Bluff
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – Two people were killed in a crash on Oct. 13 just west of Poplar Bluff. James D. Fuller, 26, of Poplar Bluff was driving a 2016 Ford Mustang on County Road 441 when he crossed the center line and hit a 2012 Toyota Sienna driven by James. S. Osborn, 67, also of Poplar Bluff, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Rollover crash in Pulaski County leaves 72-year-old woman seriously injured
PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A 72-year-old woman is recovering from serious injuries after her pickup truck traveled off the side of the road and overturned yesterday at afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Nancy Spicer was traveling in the eastbound lane of Laramie Rd. when the crash occurred. Highway Patrol says she The post Rollover crash in Pulaski County leaves 72-year-old woman seriously injured appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KTLO
2 MH residents injured in accident involving 3 vehicles
Two Mountain Home residents were transported to Baxter Health Saturday evening following an accident involving three vehicles in Douglas County. Forty-seven-year-old Nicole Hershberger had what were termed moderate injuries, and 48-year-old Matthew Hershberger suffered minor injuries. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Matthew Hershberger was the driver of a...
Kait 8
One dead in house fire
GEPP, Ark. (KAIT) – A person died after a fire occurred in Fulton County. According to Chief Deputy Jake Smith, the fire happened at a home in Gepp, but he did not specifically say where. He confirmed there were multiple family members inside the house at the time of...
West Plains man sentenced to 15 years for molesting underage girl
WEST PLAINS, Mo. – A West Plains man originally facing eight felony charges after allegedly having sexual intercourse with an underage girl has been sentenced to a total of 15 years in prison on two of those charges.
