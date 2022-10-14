ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Four trade candidates the KC Chiefs should avoid

The NFL trade deadline is quickly approaching. Who are the players the Chiefs should avoid trading for?. The Kansas City Chiefs have very few glaring roster holes ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline. The league’s in-season trading window opened on Oct. 9, giving teams until Nov. 1 to make trades. The deadline’s timing makes sense, allowing trades until the season’s midpoint after teams have multiple weeks to find their identity and roster shortfalls.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

FanSided

292K+
Followers
553K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy