Shortest serving UK prime ministers in history as Liz Truss ‘could be gone by Christmas’
Liz Truss may only be in her second month as prime minister but some Conservative MPs are already speculating that she could be gone by Christmas following September's disastrous "mini-Budget".Several Tory MPs are said to have submitted letters of no confidence to Sir Graham Brady, chair of the powerful 1922 Committee which organises leadership contests, following chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's financial statement to the Commons on 23 September.Back bench Tory rebels plotting against Ms Truss will have been emboldened by the government's decision on 3 October to U-turn on a controversial plan to abolish the top rate of tax for...
Joe Biden says Liz Truss's plan to cut taxes for Britain's 'super-wealthy' was a 'mistake' as the UK prime minister battles to stay in power
The US president said the decision to abandon $50 billion of unfunded tax cuts aimed at the UK's highest earners was "predictable."
Liz Truss incorrectly claims she is first prime minister to go to a comprehensive school
Liz Truss incorrectly claimed that she is the first UK prime minister to attend a comprehensive school during a speech at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham today, 5 October.Gordon Brown, Labour prime minister from 2007 to 2010, attended Kirkcaldy High School, a state secondary school in Fife, Scotland.Ms Truss has previously spoken negatively of her time at Roundhay School in Leeds, claiming that children there were “let down by low expectations” at the school in a constituency that voted Conservative until 1997.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
Lack of digital skills ‘costing UK workers more than £5bn in earnings’
A lack of basic digital skills is costing workers and the UK economy billions of pounds, a study has suggested. More than five million people in the UK are said to be unable to carry out simple online tasks such as sending an email, the research estimates, and as a result workers are missing out on £5.69 billion in additional wages.
Chinese smart meters ‘are a threat to power supplies in Britain’
A QUARTER of a million smart meters made by a firm linked to the Chinese government have been installed in UK homes, sparking fears Beijing could ‘destroy’ the national grid. At least three major UK energy suppliers have struck deals with Kaifa Technology UK, which is controlled by...
It's a good time to be an American in Britain, as the pound declines in value
A stumbling British pound and surging U.S. dollar have left Brits feeling glum and plenty of Americans feeling gleeful.
Travel retailers deplore government U-turn on VAT-free shopping
The new chancellor’s reversal of a plan to remove VAT from airport shopping has been attacked by travel retailers.On 23 September the then-chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, promised that tourists to the UK would be able to claim a VAT refund on “goods bought in the high street, airports and other departure points and exported from the UK in their personal baggage”.The stated aim: “A modern, digital, VAT-free shopping scheme with the aim of providing a boost to the high street and creating jobs in the retail and tourism sectors.”But Mr Kwarteng’s replacement, Jeremy Hunt, has today scrapped the measure along with...
Covid cases surge across UK again as one in 35 people in England now has virus
Covid cases in the UK have risen again, with one in 35 people in England now having the virus. It is the fourth consecutive increase in England.The rise means the total number of people in private households in the UK testing positive for coronavirus stood at 1.7 million in the week to 3 October, up 31 per cent from 1.3 million in the previous week.In England, the estimated number of people testing positive was 1,513,700, equating to 2.78 per cent of the population.Infections increased in all regions of England in the latest week, except for the northeast, where the trend...
Before he slashes services even further, Hunt should look at the state of the UK | Polly Toynbee
The last thing the country needs is another dose of austerity, says Guardian columnist Polly Toynbee
Three weeks of chaos that cost more than Kwarteng’s job – in numbers
It is three weeks since the now former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng delivered his not-a-budget budget, a package of £45bn of unfunded tax cuts. To say the so-called growth plan spooked investors in the financial markets would be an understatement; the response was a damning indictment of economic policies that were at the heart of Liz Truss’s pitch to be Conservative leader and prime minister.
This small city has just been voted the top place to visit in the UK
We’ve always arguing about which city in the UK is the absolute bestest. Which one has the best food. Which one has the least miserable people. Who wears the nicest long coats. That sort of thing. But how about which city is the best for a holiday?. Well, readers...
A celebration of Brexit benefits for travellers
Simon Calder, also known as The Man Who Pays His Way, has been writing about travel for The Independent since 1994. In his weekly opinion column, he explores a key travel issue – and what it means for you. “Significant and continued disruption for a very long time”: that...
Animal Rebellion protesters pour out milk at Harrods and Waitrose to demand ‘plant-based future’
Climate protestors have poured milk over shop floors, displays and products throughout the UK, including Harrods and some Waitrose branches.Animal Rebellion coorindated the action in stores also including Whole Foods and Marks and Spencer in London, Manchester, Norwich and Edinburgh just before midday on Saturday.Videos of activists pouring milk have been shared widely on social media, with a clip of protestors drenching display cabinets in Harrods’ food hall in Knightsbridge stirring up particular online attention.Supporters of Animal Rebellion have just poured dairy over the meat counters at Harrods calling on the government to support farmers in the transition to a...
Energy bills set to hit £4,000 a year after Liz Truss’s ‘broken promise’ on help
Britons face their annual household energy bills rocketing to £4,000 from April after Liz Truss U-turned on her promise of two years of government support, experts have warned.New chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced on Monday that the government could only guarantee its cap on the unit price of energy – designed to keep average bills at no more than £2,500 – for another six months.Opposition parties, fuel poverty campaigners and union leaders said Ms Truss’s promise to protect families for two years “lies in tatters” – warning of a frightening “cliff edge” ahead in spring.Mr Hunt said the Treasury review...
Kalkine: The Star fined with $100m l Sydney casino licence suspended | Trending News
On October 17, NSW Independent Casino Commission announced suspending Australian casino firm Star Entertainment Group's licence and fined the casino giant $100 million. Watch this trending news for the latest report.
Kalkine : Why big Australian companies facing cyberattacks?
Cyberattacks and data breaches in Australia have been on the rise. In an effort to minimise this destructive trend, the Australian government is reframing its cybersecurity frameworks and policies to strengthen against such incidents. Watch out this video for more.
Why is Johns Lyng (ASX:JLG) in news today?
Victorian government appoints long-time partner Johns Lyng for Victoria flood recovery. Johns Lyng also assisted Victoria in recovering from storm damages last year. Australia-based integrated building services company Johns Lyng Group Limited (ASX:JLG) announced on ASX today (17 October 2022) that it has been engaged by the Victorian Government’s Emergency Recovery Victoria (ERV) to provide assistance to people impacted by the ongoing flood tragedy in Victoria.
Hunt: Scottish independence case based on extremist, crank think-tank economics
Jeremy Hunt has suggested the case for Scottish independence is based on “extremist, crank think-tank” economics.The Chancellor was challenged by the SNP’s Stewart Hosie (Dundee East) to disown the “extremist, crank, experimental think-tank economics” adopted by Prime Minister Liz Truss in recent weeks.But Mr Hunt countered by saying he would be happy to if Mr Hosie distanced himself from the thinking behind the support of Scotland’s departure from the union.The exchanges came after Mr Hunt confirmed to Parliament that the UK Government would be reversing many of the policies announced by his predecessor Kwasi Kwarteng following a tumultuous few weeks.Speaking...
FTSE 100 moves higher as Hunt devours mini-budget
UK Market: The UK stock market was trading in the positive territory on Monday, with the blue-chip FTSE100 index gaining around 0.9 per cent. This came with the new UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt's emergency fiscal statement, which eased the market sentiment as sterling went up and gilt yields dropped. The statement aided in calming down the markets in the first session since the Bank if England halted its government bond-buying scheme. Hunt has said that most of the tax cuts announced in the mini-budget will be reversed.
Kalkine: Which materials penny stocks are outperforming the ASX 200 on Monday?
Australian share market continued to trade on a negative note. As of October 17, 2:02 pm AEDT, the S&P/ASX200 index was lower today, dropping 1.46%. ASX All Ordinaries index was also down today, dropping 1.42%. We cover: Caeneus Minerals (ASX:CAD), Strike Resources (ASX:SRK) and Australian Rare Earths (ASX:AR3). Watch this video for more.
