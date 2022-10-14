ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

wspa.com

Police investigating homicide in Walhalla

The Walhalla Police Department is investigating a death outside of a home late Monday night as a homicide. The Walhalla Police Department is investigating a death outside of a home late Monday night as a homicide. Second chance: Notorious former Upstate strip club …. From a notorious strip club to...
WALHALLA, SC
wspa.com

Ramon Nieves Lugo joins 7 News at Fall For Greenville

Amy Wood speaks with Ramon Nieves Lugo who will take over as chairman of Fall For Greenville next year, during 7NEWS at 4. Ramon Nieves Lugo joins 7 News at Fall For Greenville. Amy Wood speaks with Ramon Nieves Lugo who will take over as chairman of Fall For Greenville...
GREENVILLE, SC
wspa.com

Bright Lights Greenville

Most teens are likely playing sports, studying, and thinking about college. Our next guest does this all while balancing the day to day work that running a non profit requires. We have Connor Farrell here with us to tell us all about Bright Lights Greenville. Bright Lights Greenville.
GREENVILLE, SC
wspa.com

Greer celebrates 50th anniversary of Clean Water Act

Public Information Coordinator Alison Rauch said the Clean Water Act was created as a federal policy to prevent, reduce and eliminate pollution in the waterways. Greer celebrates 50th anniversary of Clean Water …. Public Information Coordinator Alison Rauch said the Clean Water Act was created as a federal policy to...
GREER, SC
wspa.com

Roadway blocked on I-85 due to crash in Spartanburg Co.

Roadway blocked on I-85 due to crash in Spartanburg Co. Roadway blocked on I-85 due to crash in Spartanburg …. Roadway blocked on I-85 due to crash in Spartanburg Co. The Walhalla Police Department is investigating a death outside of a home late Monday night as a homicide. Tuesday Forecast:...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

1 shot at Piedmont Interstate Fair

Investigation continues into shooting at Piedmont …. Investigation continues into shooting at Piedmont Interstate Fair. SC Dept of Education releases latest school report …. The South Carolina Department of Education released the 2021-22 School Report Cards on Monday, providing a glimpse into the educational environment for the state's public schools.
PIEDMONT, SC
wspa.com

Patrolmen injured in hit-and-run crash in Greenville Co.

CHEROKEE CO., SC (WSPA) – A Cherokee County man will spend 30 years in prison for killing a woman and hiding her body behind his house. https://www.wspa.com/news/local-news/man-gets-30-years-for-killing-woman-hiding-body-behind-upstate-home/. Spartanburg County working to improve infrastructure …. Spartanburg County working to improve infrastructure through storm water projects. Investigation continues into shooting at...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

Shooting kills 1 near Spartanburg Co. bar

According to the Spartanburg County Coroner's Office, first responders were called to Twerkerz Southside Bar & Grill at 1010 South Church Street in reference to a shooting. According to the Spartanburg County Coroner's Office, first responders were called to Twerkerz Southside Bar & Grill at 1010 South Church Street in reference to a shooting.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

Zip Trip: Papi's Tacos

CHEROKEE CO., SC (WSPA) – A Cherokee County man will spend 30 years in prison for killing a woman and hiding her body behind his house. https://www.wspa.com/news/local-news/man-gets-30-years-for-killing-woman-hiding-body-behind-upstate-home/. Spartanburg County working to improve infrastructure …. Spartanburg County working to improve infrastructure through storm water projects. Investigation continues into shooting at...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

Man gets 30 years for killing woman, hiding body behind Upstate home

CHEROKEE CO., SC (WSPA) – A Cherokee County man will spend 30 years in prison for killing a woman and hiding her body behind his house. https://www.wspa.com/news/local-news/man-gets-30-years-for-killing-woman-hiding-body-behind-upstate-home/. Man gets 30 years for killing woman, hiding body …. CHEROKEE CO., SC (WSPA) – A Cherokee County man will spend 30...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

Pet of the Week: Lucinda

SPARTANBURG (WSPA) – It’s Monday and that means another Pet of the Week! This week’s featured pet is Lucinda. Lucinda is a retriever/pitbull mix that is almost eight weeks old, She is getting spayed on Wednesday but the pre-adoption process starts today (Monday). She would be available to go home with some lucky parents Wednesday.
SPARTANBURG, SC
wspa.com

Man stabbed to death outside Walhalla home

WALHALLA, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was stabbed to death Monday night outside of his Walhalla home. Police said the stabbing happened outside of a home on Moore Avenue in Walhalla. They responded to the scene around 10 p.m. Monday night. The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said 43-year-old Terrance...
WALHALLA, SC
wspa.com

14-year-old dies in crash in Spartanburg Co.

14-year-old dies in crash in Spartanburg Co. 14-year-old dies in crash in Spartanburg Co. 14-year-old dies in crash in Spartanburg Co. SC Dept of Education releases latest school report …. The South Carolina Department of Education released the 2021-22 School Report Cards on Monday, providing a glimpse into the educational...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

Carolina Ballet Theatre

Carolina Ballet Theatre is the professional ballet company in Greenville. CBT puts on the Nutcracker every year at the Peace Center along with 2 other premier ballets and we are happy to be joined by our friends from the Carolina Ballet Theatre to tell us about the Ballet, Ghost.
GREENVILLE, SC
wspa.com

Man charged with burglary in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Mountain Rest man was arrested and faces multiple charges stemming from a burglary in Oconee County, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies arrested David Wayne Elliot, 56, following a burglary call over the weekend, the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said. Arrest warrants...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

We’re Talking Tech in October With ECPI

“The following is sponsored content from ECPI University”. Megan is talking with Drew McCabe, Campus Director of Academic Affairs at ECPI University about their tech programs and their You Can Do Tech event on October 27. You Can Do Tech Event. ECPI University. October 27. 5-7pm.
wspa.com

Furman’s Roberto named national player of the week

GREENVILLE, S.C. (Furman Athletics) – Furman running back Dominic Roberto has been named FedEx Ground FCS National Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in the Paladins’ 47-40 Southern Conference victory over Western Carolina on Saturday, it was announced today by Stats Perform. Roberto, a redshirt junior,...
GREENVILLE, SC

