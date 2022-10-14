Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Fran. Mayor Tears Into Elon Musk, Says Billionaire "Took Money and Ran"TaxBuzzAustin, TX
Mayor London Breed Looks to Reinvent the San Francisco Economy After the PandemicAnthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
Savor every second of the Warriors’ Indian summerClay Kallam
Fremont Rated the Safest City in CaliforniaAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
California Students Are Now Homeless Due To Skyrocketing Rent CostsLord GaneshCalifornia State
City Councilmember Retires From Council, Citing Health Reasons
Colma City Councilmember Diana Colvin has retired from the council, citing health reasons. Colvin's current term on the council does not end until 2024. She served four terms on the council and served as mayor in 2010, 2015 and 2021. "Unfortunately, I can no longer give 100% to the City...
City Unveils New "San Frandisco" Roller Rink In Civic Center
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) A new pop-up roller rink, called San FranDISCO, made its big debut in San Francisco's Civic Center Saturday. Mayor London Breed announced the opening of the new 5,000-square-foot roller rink, on Fulton Plaza. The pop-up rink will showcase the best of roller skating culture, featuring music from...
Power outage hits San Francisco's Western Addition
Residents in a large swath of San Francisco's Western Addition neighborhood were in the dark on Tuesday night due to a power outage.
Historic Burr House on one of the largest parcels of land in San Francisco is for sale
It was built as a wedding present in 1875 from a former SF mayor to his son.
San Francisco's forgotten sourdough company and the mystery of its lost starter
The bakery owner's grandniece went on a quest to figure out what happened to the famous sourdough starter.
Weather service issues more details on Bay Area weekend rain forecast
The SF Bay Area's fog spell is over. What's next in the forecast? Maybe light spotty rain.
Gang members arrested in connection with auto burglaries throughout Bay Area, authorities say
SUNNYVALE (BCN) Two gang members have been arrested in connection with a series of auto burglaries throughout the Bay Area, according to a spokesperson for the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety. james Barker, 33, and Exrill Wilson, 39, were arrested Thursday. Warrants had been obtained for both for 38 counts...
Officers Take Nine Guns Off Of Tenderloin Streets
Over the course of five days, San Francisco police officers said they seized nine guns and arrested eight suspects in five separate investigations in the Tenderloin neighborhood, the San Francisco Police Department announced on Friday. On Sept. 27, officers located two suspects said to be involved in a sexual assault...
Report: Oakland police consider use of possibly lethal robots
Oakland police reportedly want to use a military-grade robot with live ammunition.
Police Asks For Public’S Help In Solving Homicide Case
The Oakland Police Department is asking for the public's help in solving an unsolved murder, announced on Sunday. On Sept. 4, Andre Wilkes Jr. Was shot in the 8100 block of Olive Street shortly after 10:15 p.m. The police department and CrimeStoppers of Oakland are offering a reward for information...
Child Struck By Vehicle In San Ramon Taken To Children's Hospital
A child was struck by a vehicle last night in San Ramon and was in critical but stable condition as of 11 p.m. Sunday, according to San Ramon Police Lt. Denton Carlson. The female juvenile victim was crossing in a crosswalk at the time of the collision, which occurred at Alcosta Boulevard and Broadmoor Drive.
San Francisco Mexican restaurant Padrecito closes abruptly
One Cole Valley resident managed to get a cocktail named after herself at Padrecito.
1 Injured In Early Morning Shooting In West Oakland
OAKLAND (BCN) A person was in stable condition following a shooting early Monday morning in West Oakland, police said. The city's gunshot detection system alerted police to the shooting just after midnight in the 2100 block of Union Street, one block from West Grand Avenue. Officers responded to the location,...
Interstate 880 Lane Closure Set For Tuesday, Wednesday
SAN JOSE (BCN) Caltrans will close one lane of northbound Interstate Highway 880 in San Jose beginning Tuesday near the Montague Expressway. Caltrans officials said the lane closure is needed for crews to safely perform litter removal, landscaping, and highway maintenance work along the highway. Tuesday's closure of one lane...
The Daily 10-17-22 This 85-year-old dive bar in Chinatown is perfect
Opened on February 10, 1937 (Chinese New Year's Eve), Li Po Lounge was one of the first post-Prohibition bars in Chinatown. The original proprietors were Wilbert Wong, one of the organizers of San Francisco’s first Chinese New Year Parade, and William Jack Chow, one of the first Chinese American lawyers in the U.S. Vincent Lee, Li Po’s manager, told SFGATE contributor Stuart Schuffman how almost everything in the bar is original. This means that the big golden Buddha, the dangling lanterns and the fading paintings have all been around since it opened. "I’d seen a lot of wild things at bars before," writes Schiffman. "But never like what happened at Li Po." • SF Mexican restaurant closes abruptly after nearly a decade
Arrests Made In 23Rd Street Shooting
San Francisco police arrested three people last week on attempted murder and multiple firearms-related charges, according to a statement from the police department. San Francisco residents Kiemariah Richmond, 22, and Keyari Carter, 21, were taken into custody Oct. 12 on the 1100-block of Folsom Street. A 15-year-old male was also...
'She's extremely lucky': Woman survives 150-foot fall from cliff near Golden Gate Bridge
She fell approximately half the length of a football field.
Mosquito Species Found In Watsonville With Potential To Transmit Viruses
A certain species of mosquito has been detected in Watsonville that has the potential to transmit viruses such as dengue, chikungunya, Zika and yellow fever, Santa Cruz County officials announced Monday. Officials were quick to say that none of these dangerous viruses carried by Aedes aegypti mosquitoes are currently found...
