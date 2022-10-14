ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redwood City, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

City Councilmember Retires From Council, Citing Health Reasons

Colma City Councilmember Diana Colvin has retired from the council, citing health reasons. Colvin's current term on the council does not end until 2024. She served four terms on the council and served as mayor in 2010, 2015 and 2021. "Unfortunately, I can no longer give 100% to the City...
COLMA, CA
SFGate

City Unveils New "San Frandisco" Roller Rink In Civic Center

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) A new pop-up roller rink, called San FranDISCO, made its big debut in San Francisco's Civic Center Saturday. Mayor London Breed announced the opening of the new 5,000-square-foot roller rink, on Fulton Plaza. The pop-up rink will showcase the best of roller skating culture, featuring music from...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Officers Take Nine Guns Off Of Tenderloin Streets

Over the course of five days, San Francisco police officers said they seized nine guns and arrested eight suspects in five separate investigations in the Tenderloin neighborhood, the San Francisco Police Department announced on Friday. On Sept. 27, officers located two suspects said to be involved in a sexual assault...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Police Asks For Public’S Help In Solving Homicide Case

The Oakland Police Department is asking for the public's help in solving an unsolved murder, announced on Sunday. On Sept. 4, Andre Wilkes Jr. Was shot in the 8100 block of Olive Street shortly after 10:15 p.m. The police department and CrimeStoppers of Oakland are offering a reward for information...
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

Child Struck By Vehicle In San Ramon Taken To Children's Hospital

A child was struck by a vehicle last night in San Ramon and was in critical but stable condition as of 11 p.m. Sunday, according to San Ramon Police Lt. Denton Carlson. The female juvenile victim was crossing in a crosswalk at the time of the collision, which occurred at Alcosta Boulevard and Broadmoor Drive.
SAN RAMON, CA
SFGate

1 Injured In Early Morning Shooting In West Oakland

OAKLAND (BCN) A person was in stable condition following a shooting early Monday morning in West Oakland, police said. The city's gunshot detection system alerted police to the shooting just after midnight in the 2100 block of Union Street, one block from West Grand Avenue. Officers responded to the location,...
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

Interstate 880 Lane Closure Set For Tuesday, Wednesday

SAN JOSE (BCN) Caltrans will close one lane of northbound Interstate Highway 880 in San Jose beginning Tuesday near the Montague Expressway. Caltrans officials said the lane closure is needed for crews to safely perform litter removal, landscaping, and highway maintenance work along the highway. Tuesday's closure of one lane...
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

The Daily 10-17-22 This 85-year-old dive bar in Chinatown is perfect

Opened on February 10, 1937 (Chinese New Year's Eve), Li Po Lounge was one of the first post-Prohibition bars in Chinatown. The original proprietors were Wilbert Wong, one of the organizers of San Francisco’s first Chinese New Year Parade, and William Jack Chow, one of the first Chinese American lawyers in the U.S. Vincent Lee, Li Po’s manager, told SFGATE contributor Stuart Schuffman how almost everything in the bar is original. This means that the big golden Buddha, the dangling lanterns and the fading paintings have all been around since it opened. "I’d seen a lot of wild things at bars before," writes Schiffman. "But never like what happened at Li Po." • SF Mexican restaurant closes abruptly after nearly a decade
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Arrests Made In 23Rd Street Shooting

San Francisco police arrested three people last week on attempted murder and multiple firearms-related charges, according to a statement from the police department. San Francisco residents Kiemariah Richmond, 22, and Keyari Carter, 21, were taken into custody Oct. 12 on the 1100-block of Folsom Street. A 15-year-old male was also...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Mosquito Species Found In Watsonville With Potential To Transmit Viruses

A certain species of mosquito has been detected in Watsonville that has the potential to transmit viruses such as dengue, chikungunya, Zika and yellow fever, Santa Cruz County officials announced Monday. Officials were quick to say that none of these dangerous viruses carried by Aedes aegypti mosquitoes are currently found...
WATSONVILLE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy