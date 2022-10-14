Read full article on original website
School leaders, state superintendent meet in Yakima to discuss modified calendars
Dozens of school officials from around Washington gathered in Yakima to discuss the merits and challenges of modified calendars on Wednesday and Thursday at the Yakima Convention Center. In a keynote speech Thursday morning, Washington State Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal discussed how the traditional school calendar can fall...
Noche de Estrellas to honor Yakima area community members on Oct. 21
The Central Washington Hispanic Chamber of Commerce will celebrate the end of Hispanic Heritage month with a bang with Noche de Estrellas on Friday. The event is headlined by almost 40 community members who have been nominated for Estrella Awards, which celebrate their impact and accomplishments across six categories. Anyone 21 or older can attend Noche de Estrellas, which starts at 6 p.m. at the upper level of the Valley Mall in Union Gap.
Triumph reopens Beth’s Place in Yakima
An inpatient treatment facility for women in Yakima that closed at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic reopened Monday with a ribbon-cutting. Triumph has reopened Beth’s Place, which was named after Beth Dannhardt, the former executive director at Triumph, according to a news release. It is at 608 Superior Lane on Triumph’s campus. The campus is also home to the Pregnant and Parenting Women’s program and the new Genesis Building, which will feature an outpatient mental health clinic once complete, the release said.
U.S. Air Force Band will perform free show in Yakima
The U.S. Air Force Band will play in Yakima as part of its fall 2022 tour in Washington, Oregon and Idaho. The performance will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at East Valley High School, 1900 Beaudry Road, in the main gym. Although the show is free and...
Tri-City Herald death notices Oct. 14-15, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
‘Karen’ display removed at Prosser City Hall. Was it Halloween fun or ‘grotesque effigy’?
What’s spookier than ghosts? For one small Washington town, it’s “Karens” demanding to speak to the manager. Prosser city officials have removed a Halloween contest display from City Hall that some residents found offensive, with some residents claiming it was targeting a specific community leader. City officials say that it was not aimed at anyone.
WINTER IS COMING: When We Expect the First Snowfall for Yakima Valley and Ellensburg
WINTER IS COMING: When Do We Expect the First Snowfall for Yakima Valley and Ellensburg?. Wouldn't you know it, we just had our first official “cold and nipply” night in Yakima this week. It was so cold (HOW COLD WAS IT?), it made me whip out one of my coats this morning before I headed to work. I am sure other parts of the Yakima Valley have already begun to experience some chilly temps at night, too. Excuse me whilst I whine for a second because I am not ready for the cold weather again! Next thing you know, we’ll have to start turning the heat on inside the house and the car. And then NEXT next thing you know, it will be SNOWING!
'Building critical relationships': Eastern Washington federal prosecutors to be stationed in Tri-Cities for first time
Federal prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Eastern Washington will be stationed full time at the courthouse in Richland, the region’s top lawyer announced Friday. “What we need to do is to make sure we’re serving everyone,” Vanessa Waldref, U.S. attorney for Eastern Washington, said Friday during...
Nerve toxin detected in Columbia River in Tri-Cities. Warning issued for people and pets
People and dogs should stay out of the Columbia River in much of Richland after toxic algae was detected in the water at Leslie Groves Park, the Benton Franklin Health District said Friday afternoon. Warning signs have been posted from the Leslie Groves Park boat launch at Snyder Street to...
Q&A: Donnie Foster of Reno’s on the Runway talks about converting historic building into restaurant
Donnie Foster and his wife, Staci Sainsbury, knew they would be converting the original Yakima airport passenger terminal into a restaurant. They didn’t realize that only months after opening their restaurant, Reno’s on the Runway, it would become a glorified drive-thru window. “Six months after we opened, we...
Letter: Family's honesty in returning wallet is refreshing
To the editor — Last week, en route to a hike in Mount Rainier National Park, my wife and I stopped briefly at the Pacific Crest Trailhead just east of Chinook Pass. Later, when we reached the entrance station for the park, I realized my wallet was missing. I was sure I had placed it in my back pocket at home.
Yakima residents ask for more information about missing boy
Five Yakima residents gathered outside the Yakima Police Department on Monday morning to ask for more information and transparency about a 5-year-old who went missing at Sarg Hubbard Park on Sept. 10. They put up and carried signs that read “Did you forget,” “We need answers” and “Justicia para Lucian.”...
2 local women injured in rollover crash near Pasco
PASCO, Wash. — A Hayden woman and a Spokane woman were both injured in a crash north of Pasco late Wednesday night. The Washington State Patrol said they were driving northbound on Highway 395 when they started to veer off the road. The driver, 54-year-old Tina Ohagan, then overcorrected and rolled the car. Ohagan and her passenger were both injured...
Pedestrian appeared to be on drugs when he ran onto I-182 in Richland and was hit
WSP investigators are not sure why he was trying to cross the divided highway.
Wrong-way driver kills man on Richland highway. She took the wrong roundabout exit
The crash is being investigated as vehicular homicide.
Air quality alert, record heat expected across Puget Sound
Air quality alerts have been issued for western Washington, as haze hangs over the region. The air quality in the greater Seattle area hit an unhealthy level Thursday due to wildfire smoke. Meteorologist Dana Felton with the National Weather Service says it will get worse this weekend. “We don’t have...
It took 22 years, but Center Parkway ‘punch through’ has started
A critical connection between Kennewick and Richland is being built after more than two decades of planning and litigation. Center Parkway is being extended across a Port of Benton-owned railroad track near Columbia Center mall. When the two sides connect, motorists will be able to drive from Gage Boulevard in Kennewick to Tapteal Drive in Richland.
14 year old is arrested after another juvenile was shot in Kennewick
Suspect was taken to the Benton-Franklin Juvenile Detention Center.
