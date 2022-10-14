ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘She-Hulk’ Director Kat Coiro on Using the Real Disney Lot, Shooting the Finale First & More

By Emily Aslanian, TV Insider
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 4 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

The Crown creator hits back at sensitivity criticism: ‘The show certainly isn’t unkind to King Charles’

The creator of The Crown has hit back at claims that the forthcoming fifth season would portray King Charles in an overly negative light.Netflix’s hit royal drama – which stirred controversy last season over its alleged distortion of historical fact – was accused recently of being “exploitative”, amid claims that the new 1990s-set season will depict “‘all-out’ war between Charles and Diana”. Last week, former British prime minister John Major described the series as “nothing other than damaging and malicious fiction”, and “a barrel-load of nonsense peddled for no other reason than to provide maximum – and entirely false...

Comments / 0

Community Policy