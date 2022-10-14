ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fan dubs 's–t show' BravoCon panel the 'new Fyre Festival' in chaotic video

By Riley Cardoza
 4 days ago

It’s a mess — and not a pretty one.

A Twitter user compared a BravoCon 2022 panel to the infamous Fyre Festival, calling it a “s–t show.”

The attendee wrote , “Shame on @BravoTV. #BravoCon is the new Fyre Festival.

“Waiting hours in lines for panels only for there to be stampedes in, no chairs, people camping out all day to not let others in, no use of the RFID bands,” she continued. “It’s a s–t show.”

In an accompanying video, the social media user showed hordes of Bravo fans racing forward and ducking under barriers at the reality TV extravaganza in New York City on Friday.

“This is Fyre Festival,” she said from behind the camera as fellow attendees shouted amid the chaos, referencing the fraudulent 2017 music event that left high-paying guests stranded in the Bahamas with limited food and abysmal lodging conditions.

The attendee later wrote another tweet to clarify that her Fyre Festival comparison was “reactive & exaggerative” and Bravo “made clear it’s committed to making this right the rest of the weekend.”

The network said in a statement that the “over capacity issue” was caused by coordination confusion.

I want to be clear: calling #Bravocon “Fyre Festival” was reactive & exaggerative based on that video and our experience with that specific panel.

Yes, there’s been some disorganization but @BravoTV has made clear it’s committed to making this right the rest of the weekend. https://t.co/AO3WxOzJmn

— Olivia Petersen (@LivPetersen) October 14, 2022

“There was an issue where we failed to clear the room after one panel ended while the audience for the ‘RHBH’ [sic] panel entered causing an over capacity issue,” Bravo said. “Security acted immediately to ensure safety for all present. We absolutely want to ensure that everyone has the weekend and experiences they came for.”

Page Six has learned that the chaos happened as the Ask Andy starring Andy Cohen panel ended and the Thrills in Beverly Hills panel, which saw hundreds of eager fans awaiting a chat with the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast, began.

Some BravoCon attendees chimed in via Twitter with their own lackluster experiences.

“Being told they won’t honor VIP or SVIP is NOT okay for folks who paid valuable, hard-earned money for those tickets,” one wrote .

“Better logistics and planning are key. Watching them walk around with staff training AS we’re IN the conference already,” they added.

Nah, @BravoTV is responsible. Better logistics and planning are key. Watching them walk around with staff training AS we’re IN the conference already 🚩🚩🚩🚩

— Leftie Lexie (@Lexxieeesays) October 14, 2022

“smh i can’t believe i paid for this. feel like an idiot,” another tweeted .

Others, however, expressed their desire to be at the convention despite the bustling environment.

“I can’t believe I’m missing bravocon it looks fun af,” one tweeted .

Another added, “Not being at BravoCon feels like all of your friends are having fun without you behind your back. #BravoCon #BravoCon2022.”

Not being at BravoCon feels like all of your friends are having fun without you behind your back. #BravoCon #BravoCon2022

— Mandy (@mand_moments) October 14, 2022

BravoCon, a three-day extravaganza, is in its second year , with the convention kicking off in November 2019 but taking a break amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we are postponing … until next year,” Bravo announced in April 2021.

“We are just as disappointed as our loyal fans to have to cancel this year’s event, but health and safety are our top priorities,” the network’s statement continued.

“We look forward to celebrating BravoCon 2022 together.”

Bravo revealed this year’s stars and pricing info in July, with three-day general admissions ticket ringing in at $430, the VIP Bravoholic package costing $825 and the SVIP Future Bravoleb deal coming in at $1,950.

Over 100 Bravolebrities are in attendance at Javits Center this weekend, from “Housewives” to “Vanderpump Rules” and “Southern Charms” stars, among others.

Page Six

